The men’s basketball team will tip off against Drexel in a Colonial Athletic Association matchup, and to celebrate RED OUT 2023, the first 1,000 fans will receive a free Stony Brook Basketball T-shirt. Stony Brook Athletics is also offering 50% off game tickets to all University faculty and staff. Undergraduate students may attend for FREE by showing a valid Stony Brook student ID at the Arena lobby entrance.

STONY BROOK, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO