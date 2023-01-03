Alan Dershowitz is ringing in the New Year the way he rang out 2022 — with a big steaming bowl of hot nuts. The 84-year-old Harvard professor is hoppin’ mad about a sanctions order leveled against him and two other lawyers for their role in filing a garbage election law complaint on behalf of failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. The case was a manifestation of Pillow Puffer Mike Lindell’s promise to “sue all the machines,” with the plaintiffs seeking an order enjoin the use of electronic voting machines and tabulators in all future elections. Claiming that they were both untested and unreliable, the complaint demanded that all votes be cast on paper ballots.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO