Jair Bolsonaro wrecked Brazil’s presidential palace, TV report suggests
Jair Bolsonaro’s wrecking of the Amazon made him a global outcast – but his acts of desecration were not limited to the rainforest. A report by the Brazilian broadcaster GloboNews suggests that even the official presidential residence – a 1950s masterpiece by the architect Oscar Niemeyer – was defiled by the far-right politician during his four years in power.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene passed a phone with Donald Trump on the line to an anti-McCarthy rebel on the House floor
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene passed a phone with Donald Trump on the line to a GOP rebel amid the House speaker crisis. Kevin McCarthy was elected speaker of the House in the early hours of Saturday morning, ending days of chaos. Reports said that Trump made several calls to McCarthy's...
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Republican Congressman Who Lied About His Race Posted Racist Memes of Obamas
George Santos has been under fire for the series of outlandish lies he’s been caught telling in the wake of being elected to represent New York’s 3rd Congressional District in the House of Representatives. Santos, 34, is facing an internal investigation by the Republican party for actions that...
Kari Lake Blames Republicans for 'Stealing' Election
Lake said her own party is partially at fault for her not being successful in November's election for Arizona's governor.
By Defying Trump, MAGA Gained a New Hold on Republicans
"The Freedom Caucus attitude that existed before MAGA that, perhaps, gave MAGA a structure is still there, and…trying to assert itself," one professor has said.
Trump’s fresh attacks on Georgia election workers could land him in legal trouble, expert says
Former president Donald Trump’s fresh attacks towards a Georgia election worker could yet land him in further legal trouble, according to one expert. Mr Trump has used his social media platform, Truth Social, to fuel conspiracy theories aimed at Georgia official Ruby Freeman – who has been a repeated subject of the former president’s attacks since the 2020 election. In his latest posts, Mr Trump made several allegations and claimed there were “contradictions” in her testimony to the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot.While Mr Trump repeatedly attacked Ms Freeman and her daughter Shaye Mose – two Black women...
Donald Trump Hit With Yet Another Lawsuit as Legal Troubles Stack Up
The former president is being sued along with two Capitol rioters over the death of officer Brian Sicknick.
Israel to take steps in response to Palestinian moves at World Court
JERUSALEM, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Israel said on Friday it would take retaliatory steps in response to a Palestinian bid to involve the International Court of Justice in the decades-old conflict.
Donald Trump’s Gravest Threat Is In Georgia; An Indictment Is Likely
WASHINGTON D.C. (January 3, 2023) – An ever growing number of experts have concluded that former president Donald Trump’s gravest legal threat comes not from the newly appointed special counsel Jack Smith. Energy Volatility Drives Bumper Profits For Hedge Funds And Hiring Frenzy. Commodity hedge funds had a...
The Wild Eviction Drama George Santos Can’t Seem to Explain
Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday. Rep. George Santos is once again on the move. At least, that’s what the embattled Republican congressman-elect told The Daily Beast this week, in response to questions about the Queens apartment he’s been staying at with his sister. It turns out, according to New York court records, his sister was already facing potential eviction for failure to pay rent at that apartment.
Biden announces immigration program, will deport those who don’t use it
President Biden announced his administration is expanding an immigrant parole program for immigrants from Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua and Haiti. Effective immediately, citizens from those countries who cross the border illegally or arrive at a port of entry unannounced will be deported to Mexico, which has agreed to accept returns of 30,000 people per month.
Philippines' Marcos says tells Xi intends to pursue independent foreign policy
MANILA, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Thursday he had told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that his administration intends to pursue an independent foreign policy.
Biden Administration to 'Protect and Defend' Trump From Iran Revenge Threat
"Iran continues to plot against U.S. citizens and interests as so-called revenge for the death of Qassem Soleimani," the State Department told Newsweek.
Donald Trump Ordered by Judge to Face New York Fraud Lawsuit
NEW YORK (Reuters) -A New York judge on Friday said former U.S. President Donald Trump must face a lawsuit by the state's attorney general accusing him of fraudulently overvaluing his namesake real estate company's assets and his own net worth. Attorney General Letitia James had sued Trump, his adult children...
In Mar-a-Lago case, DOJ wins another dispute over Trump’s lawyers
It was about a month ago when Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago scandal effectively returned to its starting point, following an unfortunate legal misadventure. The former president filed an odd lawsuit, which led to an even stranger ruling from a Trump-appointed judge, followed by the appointment of a special master. Four...
Alan Dershowitz Cannot Be Sanctioned According To Alan Dershowitz
Alan Dershowitz is ringing in the New Year the way he rang out 2022 — with a big steaming bowl of hot nuts. The 84-year-old Harvard professor is hoppin’ mad about a sanctions order leveled against him and two other lawyers for their role in filing a garbage election law complaint on behalf of failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. The case was a manifestation of Pillow Puffer Mike Lindell’s promise to “sue all the machines,” with the plaintiffs seeking an order enjoin the use of electronic voting machines and tabulators in all future elections. Claiming that they were both untested and unreliable, the complaint demanded that all votes be cast on paper ballots.
Speaker battle shows the long tail of Trump's government sabotage
For any enemy of the United States — foreign or domestic — who hoped Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign would help grind the federal government to a halt, the GOP's intraparty dispute over House speaker should be a welcome sight. In the interest of transparency, I have...
