ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump’s fresh attacks on Georgia election workers could land him in legal trouble, expert says

Former president Donald Trump’s fresh attacks towards a Georgia election worker could yet land him in further legal trouble, according to one expert. Mr Trump has used his social media platform, Truth Social, to fuel conspiracy theories aimed at Georgia official Ruby Freeman – who has been a repeated subject of the former president’s attacks since the 2020 election. In his latest posts, Mr Trump made several allegations and claimed there were “contradictions” in her testimony to the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot.While Mr Trump repeatedly attacked Ms Freeman and her daughter Shaye Mose – two Black women...
GEORGIA STATE
ValueWalk

Donald Trump’s Gravest Threat Is In Georgia; An Indictment Is Likely

WASHINGTON D.C. (January 3, 2023) – An ever growing number of experts have concluded that former president Donald Trump’s gravest legal threat comes not from the newly appointed special counsel Jack Smith. Energy Volatility Drives Bumper Profits For Hedge Funds And Hiring Frenzy. Commodity hedge funds had a...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Beast

The Wild Eviction Drama George Santos Can’t Seem to Explain

Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday. Rep. George Santos is once again on the move. At least, that’s what the embattled Republican congressman-elect told The Daily Beast this week, in response to questions about the Queens apartment he’s been staying at with his sister. It turns out, according to New York court records, his sister was already facing potential eviction for failure to pay rent at that apartment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
straightarrownews.com

Biden announces immigration program, will deport those who don’t use it

President Biden announced his administration is expanding an immigrant parole program for immigrants from Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua and Haiti. Effective immediately, citizens from those countries who cross the border illegally or arrive at a port of entry unannounced will be deported to Mexico, which has agreed to accept returns of 30,000 people per month.
US News and World Report

Donald Trump Ordered by Judge to Face New York Fraud Lawsuit

NEW YORK (Reuters) -A New York judge on Friday said former U.S. President Donald Trump must face a lawsuit by the state's attorney general accusing him of fraudulently overvaluing his namesake real estate company's assets and his own net worth. Attorney General Letitia James had sued Trump, his adult children...
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

In Mar-a-Lago case, DOJ wins another dispute over Trump’s lawyers

It was about a month ago when Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago scandal effectively returned to its starting point, following an unfortunate legal misadventure. The former president filed an odd lawsuit, which led to an even stranger ruling from a Trump-appointed judge, followed by the appointment of a special master. Four...
FLORIDA STATE
abovethelaw.com

Alan Dershowitz Cannot Be Sanctioned According To Alan Dershowitz

Alan Dershowitz is ringing in the New Year the way he rang out 2022 — with a big steaming bowl of hot nuts. The 84-year-old Harvard professor is hoppin’ mad about a sanctions order leveled against him and two other lawyers for their role in filing a garbage election law complaint on behalf of failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. The case was a manifestation of Pillow Puffer Mike Lindell’s promise to “sue all the machines,” with the plaintiffs seeking an order enjoin the use of electronic voting machines and tabulators in all future elections. Claiming that they were both untested and unreliable, the complaint demanded that all votes be cast on paper ballots.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy