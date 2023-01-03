ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Murder suspect Bryan Kohberger waives extradition, will soon be transported to Idaho

By Mariah Valles, NonStop Local KHQ Senior Producer
KULR8
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KULR8

Six Montanans Charged in January 6th Riots

BILLINGS, Mont. Two years ago, hundreds of people stormed the U.S. Capitol, injuring law enforcement officers and causing an estimated $1.5 million worth of damage to the capitol building according to the Department of Justice. Six of those people were from Montana and faced several charges in connection with the...
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Montana FWP reminds public of the dangers of feeding wildlife

BILLINGS, Mont. - In Montana, there is a vibrant ecosystem of wildlife all around us. But when humans feed wildlife, it can disrupt the balance and can have fatal consequences. The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) believes most animal feedings are caused by people who mean well,...
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

VA compensation benefits up 8.7% in 2023

MONTANA - VA compensation benefits are up 8.7% in 2023. "Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, Veterans and beneficiaries who receive VA compensation benefits will see an 8.7% increase in their monthly payments—the largest increase in over 30 years." The VA said the increase is tied to the Social Security rate...
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Montana State 3rd, Montana 7th in Big Sky indoor track and field coaches polls

FARMINGTON, Utah — Big Sky Conference indoor track and field coaches expect Montana State to finish near the top of the league standings this season. The MSU men and women are both ranked third in the Big Sky coaches polls, released Thursday. The Montana men are seventh in the poll, and the UM women are tied for seventh with Eastern Washington.
FARMINGTON, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy