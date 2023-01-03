Read full article on original website
Related
Williams County Sheriff’s Office found missing man
UPDATE: 1/6/2023, 8:47 p.m. WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — The Williams County Sheriff’s Office says that Tucker Harris has been found. Authorities say he was located and is safe. The Sheriff’s Office wants to thank everyone for their help. ORIGINAL POST: 1/6/2023, 11:35 a.m. WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — The Williams County Sheriff’s Office is asking for […]
montanarightnow.com
North Dakota man admits fentanyl trafficking in Great Falls
GREAT FALLS — A North Dakota man admitted to trafficking charges today after law enforcement found hundreds of fentanyl pills and a loaded firearm in a vehicle he was driving in Great Falls, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Kelly Sterling Wait, 45, of Williston, North Dakota, pleaded guilty to...
Fairfield Sun Times
Wolf Point man sentenced to 27 months in prison for attempted fentanyl trafficking
GREAT FALLS — A Wolf Point man today was sentenced to 27 months in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, after he admitted to attempting to possess fentanyl for distribution on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Andre Jean Reum, 44,...
KFYR-TV
UPDATE: Missing man in Williams County located, is safe
WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) UPDATE: 8:45 P.M.: Authorities in Williams County say Tucker Harris has been located, and is safe. ORIGINAL STORY: The Williams County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person. 24-year-old Tucker Lee Harris was last seen on January 5 in...
keyzradio.com
Late Night Accident In Williston Disrupts Power
An accident just off of University Avenue and 11th Street East late Monday night left around 600 MDU customers in Williston without power. The map below shows the areas in red primarily affected by the accident. MDU Outage Map. As I chatted with several onlookers, preliminary reports and even some...
KFYR-TV
A Montana woman is dead after a head-on crash near Williston
MCKENZIE COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A 61-year-old Sidney, Montana woman is dead after a head-on crash Monday night. It happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Highway 85, about six miles south of Williston. According to a spokesperson with the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a pickup driven by the 61-year-old lost...
Comments / 0