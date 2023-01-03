ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MT

KX News

Williams County Sheriff’s Office found missing man

UPDATE: 1/6/2023, 8:47 p.m. WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — The Williams County Sheriff’s Office says that Tucker Harris has been found. Authorities say he was located and is safe. The Sheriff’s Office wants to thank everyone for their help. ORIGINAL POST: 1/6/2023, 11:35 a.m. WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — The Williams County Sheriff’s Office is asking for […]
WILLIAMS COUNTY, ND
montanarightnow.com

North Dakota man admits fentanyl trafficking in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — A North Dakota man admitted to trafficking charges today after law enforcement found hundreds of fentanyl pills and a loaded firearm in a vehicle he was driving in Great Falls, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Kelly Sterling Wait, 45, of Williston, North Dakota, pleaded guilty to...
GREAT FALLS, MT
KFYR-TV

UPDATE: Missing man in Williams County located, is safe

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) UPDATE: 8:45 P.M.: Authorities in Williams County say Tucker Harris has been located, and is safe. ORIGINAL STORY: The Williams County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person. 24-year-old Tucker Lee Harris was last seen on January 5 in...
WILLIAMS COUNTY, ND
keyzradio.com

Late Night Accident In Williston Disrupts Power

An accident just off of University Avenue and 11th Street East late Monday night left around 600 MDU customers in Williston without power. The map below shows the areas in red primarily affected by the accident. MDU Outage Map. As I chatted with several onlookers, preliminary reports and even some...
WILLISTON, ND
KFYR-TV

A Montana woman is dead after a head-on crash near Williston

MCKENZIE COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A 61-year-old Sidney, Montana woman is dead after a head-on crash Monday night. It happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Highway 85, about six miles south of Williston. According to a spokesperson with the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a pickup driven by the 61-year-old lost...
WILLISTON, ND

