voiceofalexandria.com
Matt Gilbertson and Tara Bitzan joins us on this week's One on One
Matt Gilbertson along with Tara Bitzan join us on this week's One on One to discuss the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, and the upcoming Chamber banquet and Matt's time as president. Your browser does not support the audio element. One on One with Mark Anthony, is heard Saturdays...
voiceofalexandria.com
Hilltop Lumber acquires a fourth location in Minnesota
(Glenwood, MN)--Hilltop Lumber is pleased to announce that they have acquired a fourth location in Park Rapids, MN with the purchase of Northland Lumber. Hilltop Lumber has served central and west Minnesota for 35 years. The company started in Glenwood in 1988 and has since expanded to include more than 85 team members and three locations: Glenwood, Alexandria and Ottertail.
kvsc.org
Garage and House Fire on Chain of Lakes Tuesday Afternoon in Stearns County
A garage and home on the Chain of Lakes between Cold Spring and Richmond was damaged in a fire Tuesday afternoon. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was called just before 1 p.m. by a homeowner. He reported that his garage had started on fire at an address on Great Northern Drive in Wakefield Township.
voiceofalexandria.com
Man is removed from home following fire in Stearns County
(Stearns County, MN)--On Tuesday afternoon, the Stearns County Sheriff's Office received a call from a homeowner reporting that his garage had started on fire and was spreading. The fire took place near Richmond in Stearns County. The Chain of Lakes Fire Department and the Stearns County Sheriff's Office were called...
Minnesota Man Sentenced For Shooting Bear in His Backyard
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has sentenced a central Minnesota man accused of killing a 500-pound black bear in his backyard to probation and temporarily stripped him of his hunting privileges. Morrison County District Judge Leonard Weiler sentenced Michael Theilen, 42, on Wednesday after Thielen pleaded guilty to taking...
agupdate.com
Schiefelbein: ‘Band together for greatest strength’
WILLMAR, Minn. – The Minnesota State Cattlemen’s Association was proud to welcome one of their own – Don Schiefelbein – to their state convention. Schiefelbein, of Kimball, Minn., has spent 2022 serving as president of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA). In that role, he’s traveled and visited with cattle producers across the United States.
voiceofalexandria.com
Area digs out from the latest storm, Alexandria receives 6 inches of snow
(Undated)--The area is digging out from the winter storm that hit the Upper Midwest on Tuesday and Wednesday. South Dakota picked-up the most snow with many locations receiving over 20 inches of snow in the eastern part of the state. In Minnesota, Slayton is reporting 14 inches of snow, Redwood...
voiceofalexandria.com
Teen involved in crash on slippery roadways in Pope County
(Pope County, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says a teen is involved in a crash in Pope County on slippery roadways. The crash reportedly took place on Wednesday on Highway 28 at Golf Course Road in Long Beach in Pope County. A Ford F150, driven by a 16-year-old male, was travelling...
fergusnow.com
Train Hits Truck Southeast of Dent
At approximately 3:20 Thursday afternoon, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a train striking a pickup truck southeast of Dent. The 2004 GMC Sierra, driven by a 66-year-old man from Dent was traveling southbound on 285th Avenue, when the truck became stuck as he crossed the railroad tracks, near Cozy Cove Road.
voiceofalexandria.com
Another winter storm bearing down on the state of Minnesota
(Undated)--The National Weather Service says a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Alexandria, Morris, and Long Prairie from 6 a.m. Tuesday until 9 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say 2 to 6 inches of snow is possible. Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Glenwood, Benson, St. Cloud, and...
Waite Park Hair Salon Adds Tanning, Red Light Therapy Services
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A Waite Park hair salon is expanding their health and beauty services. Morph Salon and Barber opened over two years inside the Marketplace Mall and recently relocated behind Texas Roadhouse in September. Owner Natasha Sankey says after settling into their new space, she was approached...
