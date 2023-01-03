(CBS DETROIT) - Stellantis and Archer Aviation Inc. announced they have partnered to manufacture Archer's flagship electric aircraft.According to Stellantis officials, the company will help Archer with manufacturing technology, experienced personnel and capital to manufacture the Midnight eVTOL aircraft at Archer's facility in Covington, Georgia.The companies plan to start manufacturing the aircraft in 2024.This electric aircraft is designed to be safe, sustainable and quiet.In addition to this, it has an expected payload of over 1,000 pounds and will be able to carry four passengers and a pilot.Officials say the aircraft has a 100-mile range and is designed for back-to-back trips...

COVINGTON, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO