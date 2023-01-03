Read full article on original website
I stayed in a Japanese capsule hotel for $26. My tiny sleeping pod was fine, but I wouldn't stay for more than a night.
I booked a pod at Nine Hours Otemachi in central Tokyo, and although it was a good value for my money, I wouldn't want to stay for very long.
The Air India passenger who urinated on a woman mid-flight has been fired by Wells Fargo, where he was a vice president
A story that seemed too weird to be true just got weirder. As Fortune reported yesterday, India’s aviation regulator scolded Air India this week for being “unprofessional” and “devoid of empathy” in its handling of a bizarre incident in late November, in which a male passenger allegedly urinated on a woman during a Nov. 26 flight from New York to Delhi.
Free electric motorcycles: This country just unveiled the largest program
One country has begun the new year on a good, green note. Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni announced during his year-end national address that his government would provide electric motorcycles free of cost to replace internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. The ambitious move makes Uganda the first country to do so.
'Mad Dog' Marcio Freire dies in surfing accident in Nazaré, Portugal
LISBON — Veteran Brazilian surfer Marcio Freire died on Thursday while practicing tow-in surfing on the giant waves in Nazaré on the central coast of Portugal, the local maritime authority said. Support staff on jet skis managed to get the 47-year-old to the beach, but all attempts to...
The Girl Scouts’ Latest Business Project: Hailing 5G Cellphone Technology
The organization famous for its cookie sales paired with equipment-maker Ericsson to encourage Scouts to spread the word about the technology and to tout its safety. Some scientists see it differently.
BBC
Hydrogen-powered truck used in trial at Immingham docks
A Humber port is believed to be the first in the UK to use a hydrogen-fuelled truck in an attempt to cut greenhouse gases. The trial at Immingham docks in North East Lincolnshire will see the the vehicle haul shipping containers. The hydrogen technology means that the vehicle will produce...
Stellantis announces plans to mass produce Archer's electric aircraft
(CBS DETROIT) - Stellantis and Archer Aviation Inc. announced they have partnered to manufacture Archer's flagship electric aircraft.According to Stellantis officials, the company will help Archer with manufacturing technology, experienced personnel and capital to manufacture the Midnight eVTOL aircraft at Archer's facility in Covington, Georgia.The companies plan to start manufacturing the aircraft in 2024.This electric aircraft is designed to be safe, sustainable and quiet.In addition to this, it has an expected payload of over 1,000 pounds and will be able to carry four passengers and a pilot.Officials say the aircraft has a 100-mile range and is designed for back-to-back trips...
Amoako Boafo’s Launch of Ghana Residency Was a Reminder of the Country’s Growing Arts Scene
Last month, artist Amoako Boafo launched dot.ateliers, his highly anticipated artist residency, foundation, and exhibition space in his native home of Accra, Ghana. For the opening, Boafo arranged a weekend of arts programming and live performances, celebrating Ghana’s artistic talent. In attendance were artists, curators, friends, and a slew of industry heavy hitters, including gallerist Mariane Ibrahim, Bennett and Julie Roberts of Roberts Projects, and Christina Ine-Kimba Boyle, director of online sales at Pace Gallery. Late Friday evening, Ghanaian American singer-songwriter Moses Sumney serenaded an intimate crowd at Boafo’s private residence. Earlier, at the opening of the exhibition space, stylish and eclectic...
BMW i Vision Dee: The Color-Changing, Intelligent Companion Car
This time, BMW is here with much more exciting technology than ever. We've encountered color-changing vehicles before. But the color gamut was generally limited. This year, we have an option where you can really change your vehicle to suit your outfit, with precisely 32 color options. This is the BMW...
TechCrunch
Mercedes-Benz plots ‘global’ EV charging network with 10,000 chargers by 2030
Following the likes of Tesla and GM, the German automaker shared a plan to develop a 10,000-charger network by 2030, starting with the U.S. and Canada and later expanding into China, Europe and “other key markets.”. Mercedes-Benz said the North American portion of its self-branded network will eventually grow...
Industrial Distribution
Davinci Motor's Electric Motorcycle DC100 Set for U.S. Launch
Davinci Motor, a Chinese manufacturer of high-performance robotic electric motorcycles, will showcase its DC100 electric motorcycle at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), marking the first time that the company's products have landed in the U.S. market. Headlining Davinci Motors's CES 2023 booth will be the brand-new DC100 product, which...
Sony Honda Mobility weighs future IPO for electric vehicle joint venture
Jan 5 (Reuters) - Sony and Honda's year-old electric vehicle joint venture is considering a stock offering as one option to raise cash in the future, although those discussions are preliminary, the chairman of Sony Honda Mobility said on Thursday.
