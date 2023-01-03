ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fortune

The Air India passenger who urinated on a woman mid-flight has been fired by Wells Fargo, where he was a vice president

A story that seemed too weird to be true just got weirder. As Fortune reported yesterday, India’s aviation regulator scolded Air India this week for being “unprofessional” and “devoid of empathy” in its handling of a bizarre incident in late November, in which a male passenger allegedly urinated on a woman during a Nov. 26 flight from New York to Delhi.
NEW YORK STATE
BBC

Hydrogen-powered truck used in trial at Immingham docks

A Humber port is believed to be the first in the UK to use a hydrogen-fuelled truck in an attempt to cut greenhouse gases. The trial at Immingham docks in North East Lincolnshire will see the the vehicle haul shipping containers. The hydrogen technology means that the vehicle will produce...
CBS Detroit

Stellantis announces plans to mass produce Archer's electric aircraft

(CBS DETROIT) - Stellantis and Archer Aviation Inc. announced they have partnered to manufacture Archer's flagship electric aircraft.According to Stellantis officials, the company will help Archer with manufacturing technology, experienced personnel and capital to manufacture the Midnight eVTOL aircraft at Archer's facility in Covington, Georgia.The companies plan to start manufacturing the aircraft in 2024.This electric aircraft is designed to be safe, sustainable and quiet.In addition to this, it has an expected payload of over 1,000 pounds and will be able to carry four passengers and a pilot.Officials say the aircraft has a 100-mile range and is designed for back-to-back trips...
COVINGTON, GA
ARTnews

Amoako Boafo’s Launch of Ghana Residency Was a Reminder of the Country’s Growing Arts Scene

Last month, artist Amoako Boafo launched dot.ateliers, his highly anticipated artist residency, foundation, and exhibition space in his native home of Accra, Ghana.  For the opening, Boafo arranged a weekend of arts programming and live performances, celebrating Ghana’s artistic talent. In attendance were artists, curators, friends, and a slew of industry heavy hitters, including gallerist Mariane Ibrahim, Bennett and Julie Roberts of Roberts Projects, and Christina Ine-Kimba Boyle, director of online sales at Pace Gallery. Late Friday evening, Ghanaian American singer-songwriter Moses Sumney serenaded an intimate crowd at Boafo’s private residence. Earlier, at the opening of the exhibition space, stylish and eclectic...
TechCrunch

Mercedes-Benz plots ‘global’ EV charging network with 10,000 chargers by 2030

Following the likes of Tesla and GM, the German automaker shared a plan to develop a 10,000-charger network by 2030, starting with the U.S. and Canada and later expanding into China, Europe and “other key markets.”. Mercedes-Benz said the North American portion of its self-branded network will eventually grow...
Industrial Distribution

Davinci Motor's Electric Motorcycle DC100 Set for U.S. Launch

Davinci Motor, a Chinese manufacturer of high-performance robotic electric motorcycles, will showcase its DC100 electric motorcycle at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), marking the first time that the company's products have landed in the U.S. market. Headlining Davinci Motors's CES 2023 booth will be the brand-new DC100 product, which...

