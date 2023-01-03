ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers News: NBA Writer Proposes Trade To Send LeBron James to Warriors

By Alex Kirschenbaum
AllLakers
AllLakers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CAacJ_0k2HPKhc00

Would King James really play in someone else's pond? He's done it before.

Ever since Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James spoke out last week against his team's utter mediocrity following yet another dispiriting loss, this time a 112-98 defeat against his former Miami Heat club, voices around the NBA have been abuzz about the possibility of a trade that could return James to championship contention.

Sam Quinn of CBS Sports suggests that the two favorites to land The Chosen One, still one of the league's best scorers at age 38, are his old stomping grounds in Miami (a possibility that others have pitched ) and the club against whom his Cleveland Cavaliers faced off in the NBA Finals from 2015-18: the Golden State Warriors.

The reigning champs have cycled through superduperstar forwards before, but even Kevin Durant couldn't compete with the popularity of two-time MVP point guard Stephen Curry. James might be better equipped to defer to another, more beloved local figure, having been through that exact scenario once previously. When the 18-time All-Star played for a Miami Heat team led by 2023 Hall of Fame shooting guard Dwyane Wade, Flash was understandably the heart and soul of the franchise. James was its best player, and their friendship remained strong regardless of the pecking order.

James has entered another stage in his career, and this season had seemed happy to cede touches to Lakers All-Star big man Anthony Davis, who when healthy has looked like the better player. Would James be comfortable with a similar arrangement on an established dynasty as he looks to add further hardwire to his mantel?

“In today’s game, sh** there’s some m****f**** in today’s game, but Steph Curry’s the one that I wanna play with for sure,” James said. "I love everything about that guy... When he get out his car, you better guard him, right from the moment he pulls up to the arena!"

Quinn notes that a well-compensated Curry co-star needs to be included in such a transaction, likely Draymond Green or Klay Thompson. Given that Green is a Klutch Sports client and friend to James, Klay Thompson and his maximum salary could be a solid candidate. Thompson is from LA, is the son of Lakers broadcaster and former Showtime role player Mychal Thompson, and seems to have plenty left in the tank after scoring 54 points for Golden State in his most recent game with the club Monday.

Beyond one of the team's pricier non-Curry assets( if it's not Green or Thompson, the contract of a younger piece like Andrew Wiggins or Jordan Poole would fit), Quinn suggests that any deal would also need to include future draft capital and at least one of the Warriors' intriguing recent lottery picks, like Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody or James Wiseman.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Distractify

NBA Superstar Dwight Howard's Net Worth Is as High as His Vertical Leap

Throughout his 18-year career in the NBA, veteran center Dwight Howard has raked in various honors and accomplishments. His dominance in the league resulted in numerous All-Star appearances and an NBA championship in 2020. Oh, we almost forgot to mention — he's also an Olympic gold medalist, leading the "Redeem Team" to victory at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.
People

La La Anthony Calls North West Her Son's 'Biggest Cheerleader' at Game Against LeBron James' Kids

La La Anthony was surrounded by family and friends — including Kim Kardashian and North West — as son Kiyan Anthony faced off against LeBron James' sons, Bryce and Bronny, in a school basketball game La La and son Kiyan Anthony were surrounded by their loved ones on the teen's big night of basketball. On Monday, Kiyan and Christ the King High School faced off in a basketball game against Sierra Canyon — a team that includes LeBron James's sons, Bryce, 15, and Bronny, 18 — in Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy