Hamlin's injury sends shockwaves throughout the sports world

Damar Hamlin's injury sends shockwaves through sports world 03:05

NEW YORK -- The reaction of players on the field when Damar Hamlin collapsed is a scene we won't soon forget.

Shock, sadness, disbelief -- and that's when everyone at home realized this was way worse than a bad football injury. It was a life or death moment, and that's why the NFL postponed the game .

Hamlin collided with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins on the play.

"My prayers and thoughts out to [Damar Hamlin] and the Hamlin Family. I'm praying that you pull through bro," Higgins wrote on Twitter.

As this all played out in real time on the nationally televised game, reaction was wide ranging all over the sports world, including from LeBron James.

"My thoughts and super prayers goes up to the skies above for that kid's family, for him," James said. "Whoever had an opportunity or the authority to make that call to suspend that. The safety of our players in all sports is always the most important."

Closer to New York is Giants safety Julian Love. He has been friends with Hamlin since high school.

"It's scary. Dude is my age. There are so many emotions, so many thoughts in your mind. And all you can hope for is for something good to come out, a good report to come back," Love said.

"Would you have been able to play after something like that?" Love was asked.

"No, not at all. Absolutely not," Love said. "That's bigger than a knee injury, ankle injury. That's life or death."

The NFL announced that the game will not be resumed this week , and there was no word regarding the possible resumption at a later date.

But that's a secondary concern right now. As the sports world prays for Hamlin, there's also a lot of concern for his teammates.

"There are such a range of emotional reaction when you have this kind of unexpected tragedy that happens abruptly. It is so common to feel anger or rage -- even that they couldn't stop it. They couldn't protect their friend. Feeling senses of guilt, sadness, loss," said sports psychologist Dr. Leah Lagos. "One of the important things is that these players meet together in the locker room, team conference area and talk with a professional psychologist and the coach to speak about what they're feeling emotionally."