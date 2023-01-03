Hope you enjoyed the relatively calm outdoor conditions today — the wet, windy weather is far from over. The National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center is sounding the alarm bells with two more well-defined storms set to sweep California starting this weekend. Weather models are hinting at a third storm, and the rain could continue until mid-January. Here's what the latest forecast means for the Bay Area.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO