WBAY Green Bay
Popular Green Bay summer music festival is moving to new location
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After three years on Green Bay’s city deck - and one year virtual due to the pandemic - Rock the Dock 2023 will be held in De Pere’s Voyager Park. The event coordinator says with the growth of the festival that this location will provide more space for bigger crowds and their drone show and their robotic competition.
Door County Pulse
Film Showed at Kress Pavilion Discusses Role of Caregiver
United Way of Door County will present the award-winning movie Coming Up for Air on Jan. 19 at the Kress Pavilion. The film focuses on the key role that caregivers play in promoting family wellness. Through this story of a single mother whose college-aged son unexpectedly begins to experience mental...
Door County Pulse
Back in the Saddle
Do you need motivation to pull you through the slush of winter? Then think about getting back in the saddle for the Peninsula Century Spring Classic bicycle ride on Saturday, June 17. The ride from the Peninsula Pacers returns to Baileys Harbor with routes of 25, 50, 62 and 100...
WBAY Green Bay
Bay Area Burger finds a brick-and-mortar home on Green Bay’s Broadway
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new restaurant is officially open in Green Bay’s Broadway district -- but the business has already been around for a few years. Bay Area Burger Co. held a ribbon-cutting ceremony today for its new restaurant at 126 S. Broadway. The company started selling...
Door County Pulse
WINE TRAILS: Lautenbach’s Orchard Country: Local Fruit, Local Flavors
Jim Schnaedter describes himself as a wine appreciator, but not an expert. “I love drinking it, pouring it, talking about it and writing about it, but the more I do of each, the more I learn of what I don’t know about it.” He sets out to discover Door County wines and their makers in this series.
Don’t Call Wallace, Michigan a Ghost Town – Because It Isn’t
I’ve read on some Michigan sites that the community of Wallace in Menominee County is a ghost town…well, it’s far from it. Sure, it sits way the heck down near the bottom of Menominee County all the way west in the Upper Peninsula. And even though it’s a distance from other towns, it still seems to be doing very well, given its location.
Door County Pulse
League of Women Voters Hosts Lively Issues Event
The League of Women Voters of Door County will host a discussion of local issues Thursday, Jan. 12, 4:30-6:30 pm, at the Bertschinger Community Center, 7860 Hwy 42 in Egg Harbor. The meeting will begin the process of planning a program for the next League year. Topics will be considered...
wearegreenbay.com
Area’s first Football Bowling bar opens in downtown Green Bay
(WFRV) – It’s two of the area’s most popular sports all in one. 1st and Bowl is the perfect place to relax and learn a new sport with family and friends. Local 5 Live visited this new business and an inside look at what it looks like when you cross football and bowling.
Door County Pulse
Letter to the Editor: Vigilante Vandalism in Sturgeon Bay?
At approximately 10:30 am on Dec. 23, we parked our bright blue Colorado truck to the right of the front door of Tadych’s MarketPlace on 14th Avenue in Sturgeon Bay. We came out of the store at 11 am. During that half hour, someone had taken a small object and punched a hole in the cover of our right-rear brake light. The damage does not sound like much, but the entire housing component must be replaced, and I must take the car to our dealer in Milwaukee using time I do not have.
wearegreenbay.com
Drizzle and rain turns to snow tonight
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Two low pressure systems give way to our continuing wintry mix of weather. We are still in a Winter Weather Advisory now until 6pm in Langlade, Northern Oconto, and Northern Marinette Counties. Temperatures will stay above freezing for most places...
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Lt. Col. Cherie J. Boudwin, USA (Ret.)
Lt. Col. Cherie Jeanne Marie Boudwin, USA (Ret.), 78, of Sturgeon Bay, died Tuesday afternoon, January 3, 2023 at Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Bay View Lutheran Church in Sturgeon Bay with Pastor Jeff Greathouse officiating. Cherie will be laid to rest beside family in St. Joseph Cemetery in the Town of Sevastopol with military honors by the United States Army.
Door County Pulse
Letter to the Editor: Lions Serve with Vision Screening
In cooperation with the Door County Public Health and Human Services Department, the six Lions Clubs of Door County screened school children this fall for vision problems. We screened 1,823 students with standard eye charts and 453 with an automated photorefractor. Of this total, 149 students were referred for professional examination.
Door County Pulse
Public-Transit Ridership on the Rise in Door County
Ridership is on the rise – “significantly,” said Pam Busch, director of the County of Door’s public-transit service, while giving her December report to the county’s Administrative Committee. The service includes Door 2 Door Rides (D2D), a shared-ride taxi service for the whole county; and...
wearegreenbay.com
15 counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,727,951 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,969 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 30 Total. Total Positive Cases1,727,9511,722,593 (+5,358) Fully Vaccinated3,606,992 (61.8%)3,606,830 (61.8%) Updated Booster1,067,939 (18.3%)1,046,979 (18.0%) COVID-19...
Watch: Howard woman catches lurker on front door camera
A Howard resident shares the unsettling encounter she caught on her front door camera and why it's important to report anything you might see to authorities.
Door County Pulse
Aging Happily
Program tackles the depression, loneliness and anxieties of an aging population. “We are here to help people understand that it’s not normal to feel depressed. It’s possible to have quality of life and improve quality of life at any age.”. — Lauren Daoust, Director, Senior Life Solutions. About...
Study: Toxic PFAS chemical plume detected in Green Bay
A newly released study says toxic PFAS chemicals have been found in Lake Michigan's Green Bay. University of Wisconsin researchers say they detected a plume of the compounds and traced it to a plant that manufactures firefighting foam. PFAS chemicals are a common ingredient in the foams. They're also used in many consumer products, from nonstick cookware to water-resistant outdoor gear, and can accumulate and persist in the human body for long periods. Scientists say the chemicals in Green Bay are dispersed and hard to contain or treat. Other experts are trying to determine how the chemicals affect Great Lakes fish.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Man Arrested in Oconto County in Connection to Green Bay Homicide
A 24-year-old Green Bay man has been arrested in connection to the killing of a 42-year-old man on December 20th. The Green Bay Police Department had officers go to a home in the 1300 block of Smith Street yesterday morning to look for a person of interest, and upon their arrival, saw a man run into the home.
Door County Pulse
Heads Up On High Nitrates, Casco
On Jan. 11, 5 pm, the Kewaunee County Land and Water Conservation Committee will meet at the Expo Hall at the Kewaunee County Fairgrounds, 625 3rd St. in Luxemburg. Immediately after the meeting, Kewaunee County residents will gather to discuss their private well-water test results. The test results are from...
Door County Pulse
Vikings Defeated by Blue Devils in Boys Hoops
Gibraltar’s boys basketball team fell behind by 11 points at halftime Thursday before losing its Packerland Conference home game against Oconto, 67-61. The Vikings had three players score in double figures led by Jake Schar with a game-high 26 points. Carl Burgess added 16 points with Braden Sitte scoring 13 more.
