Paula Armstrong
Paula Armstrong, 74, of St. Joseph, MO, passed away on January 1, 2023. Paula was born January 17, 1948 in St. Joseph to Kenneth and Dolores McGauhey (Lopez) Douglas. She was a 1967 graduate of Bishop LeBlond High School. She married Wally Armstrong at ST. Mary's Catholic Church on November 10, 1968. He preceded her in death on December 7, 2010.
kq2.com
City of St. Joseph, Hawaiian Bros confirm opening of new restaurant
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Hawaiian Bros Island Grill officials confirm Thursday that the company has plans to open a restaurant location to St. Joseph later this year. Officials with the City of St. Joseph said that a permit was issued for a Hawaiian Bros restaurant on December 22nd to Harmon Construction from Olathe, Kan.
kq2.com
LeBlond's Perry signs NLI with William Jewell
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Bishop LeBlond Senior, Paige Perry made it official Wednesday afternoon that she would continue her Dance Career in College. Perry signing her National Letter of Intent to join William Jewell's Dance Program. Perry has been a vital member of LeBlond's Dance Program for the last few years,...
kq2.com
Hawaiian Bros Island Grill expected to open in St. Joseph
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It appears that St. Joseph will soon have a new restaurant near North Belt Highway. Construction crews are working in the area of North Belt Highway and Beck Road with a sign reading "Coming Soon. Hawaiian Bros Island Grill." There is not a timetable for the opening.
kq2.com
January is Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) January is Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month...as cancer is now the number one leading cause of death in the fire service. “Cancer is now the number one killer in the fire service, it just took over a heart attack cardiovascular disease your last year, a couple years ago,” said Jamey McVicker, Assistant Fire Chief with the St. Joseph Police Department.
kq2.com
MLC Foundation receives $500,000 gift to support Children's Discovery Center
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Sunderland Foundation gifted the Mosaic Life Care Foundation $500,000 to support the $19 million construction cost of the Children's Discovery Center. The Sunderland Foundation is a family foundation based in the Kansas City region that supports capital building projects and nonprofits. MLC Foundation President Dr. Julie...
kq2.com
LeBlond defeats Hornets in MEC showdown
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles girls basketball team defeated Chillicothe, 50-42, and snapped a 10-year losing streak to the Hornets in the process. The #2 team in Class 2 trailed Chillicothe, 26-21, at the break, but in the second half, the Golden Eagles outscored the Hornets, 29-16.
kq2.com
Local construction program helps build paths for young adults
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Youth Build is a program for young adults ages 17-24 years old who have dropped out of high school and want to change their lives for the better. The program helps these kids get their high school equivalency as well as construction credentials. Not only is Youth...
kq2.com
District continues to combat vaping in schools
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) While vaping may be more common these days than conventional tobacco cigarettes. The St. Joseph School District is continuing to combat the issue even with kids in the elementary age range. A tool that was once developed to help those quit smoking, is now convincing an entirely...
kq2.com
Legislation filed to legalize sports betting in Missouri
(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Here in Missouri, lawmakers returned to work Wednesday. A key focus this term, legalization of sports betting in the state. According to a release from the state house of representatives, state representative Phil Christo-Fanelli is seeking to have Missouri join the growing list of states legalizing sports betting.
