(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) January is Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month...as cancer is now the number one leading cause of death in the fire service. “Cancer is now the number one killer in the fire service, it just took over a heart attack cardiovascular disease your last year, a couple years ago,” said Jamey McVicker, Assistant Fire Chief with the St. Joseph Police Department.

SAINT JOSEPH, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO