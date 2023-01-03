Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
When St. Louis Was Bigger Than ChicagoEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
New law gives $9,000 in guaranteed income to these familiesBeth TorresSaint Louis, MO
Should St. Louis City and St. Louis County Merge?Evan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Related
FOX2now.com
Police: Robber shoots, kills employee outside Maryland Heights strip mall
One man has died after a robber fatally shot him outside of a Maryland Heights strip mall Friday afternoon. Police: Robber shoots, kills employee outside Maryland …. One man has died after a robber fatally shot him outside of a Maryland Heights strip mall Friday afternoon. Positions available at Edwardsville...
KMOV
Man shot, killed overnight near Soulard
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed near the Soulard neighborhood overnight. Police say around 2:16 a.m., they responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Gravois Avenue. A 24-year-old man was found in a parking lot with a gunshot wound to his chest. EMS pronounced the man dead and a homicide unit was called to investigate.
KCRG.com
Missing Iowa 3-year-old found safe in Missouri
MOUNT AYR, Iowa (KCRG) - Three-year-old Fallon Wells has been found safe in Missouri. The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation had issued an Endangered Person Advisory for the three-year-old, who was reported missing on Dec. 30, 2022. Officials said Wells is now with law...
KMOV
Suspect injured after jumping off upper deck of I-64 in overnight police chase
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is in the hospital after allegedly leading police on a chase and jumping off the upper deck of I-64 before being captured. The suspect had been leading police on a chase from Illinois into Missouri. Officers were able to spike the vehicle but the suspect then made his way into Missouri via I-64. Around 1 a.m., the suspect got out of his vehicle and jumped from the upper deck of westbound I-64 and fell to Market Street in front of the Armory.
kentuckytoday.com
Transgender Missouri inmate executed for fatal stabbing
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, in what is believed to be the first execution of a transgender woman in the U.S. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was convicted of stalking and killing a former girlfriend, then dumping the body near the Mississippi River in St. Louis. McLaughlin’s fate was sealed earlier Tuesday when Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined a clemency request.
FOX2now.com
2 arrested in fatal shooting of Illinois teenager sitting in car: ‘He had so much innocence’
Miguel Villegas De-Santiago, 18, was in Collinsville on Sunday when a vehicle approached and one man got out and opened fire, authorities said. Both the alleged shooter and alleged getaway driver are charged with murder. 2 arrested in fatal shooting of Illinois teenager …. Miguel Villegas De-Santiago, 18, was in...
FOX2now.com
Experts say devastated University City’s flood warning system is not properly connected
Dozens of homes remain condemned in University City following July’s flash flooding. Experts say devastated University City’s flood warning …. Dozens of homes remain condemned in University City following July’s flash flooding. Police: Robber shoots, kills employee outside Maryland …. One man has died after a robber...
FOX2now.com
Check your address to help Missouri get better broadband access
Missouri will receive a share of $42 billion to fund broadband access for a federal program, but the state is asking residents to help ensure they receive proper coverage. Check your address to help Missouri get better broadband …. Missouri will receive a share of $42 billion to fund broadband...
advantagenews.com
Charges filed in Alton barbershop shooting
The Madison County State’s Attorney has filed charges in a shooting at an Alton barbershop last week. Investigators say 27-year-old Nekemar K. Pearson of the 2,700 block of Sanford Avenue shot a man at the Fresh Cuts Barber Shop in the 1600 block of Washington Avenue on Friday, December 30.
Victims identified in Pacific double homicide
Law enforcement has identified the victims of Wednesday's double shooting and is asking for the public's help in solving this homicide.
St. Louis man convicted of killing actress
A St. Louis man will spend upwards of four decades behind bars after being sentenced for the 2021 murder of an actress outside her south city home.
FOX2now.com
Expect rain and light snow in parts of the Midwest over the weekend
A crisp morning with mostly clear skies. Showers in the south More rain is expected later today, primarily in the late afternoon. Expect rain and light snow in parts of the Midwest …. A crisp morning with mostly clear skies. Showers in the south More rain is expected later today,...
FOX2now.com
3D-printed devices making handguns more dangerous
An alarming trend for authorities is the deadly conversion devices they’re seeing more of on the streets. An alarming trend for authorities is the deadly conversion devices they’re seeing more of on the streets. Local healthcare organization prepares to respond …. A new COVID-19 variant is leading to...
abc17news.com
Man pleads guilty in fatal East St. Louis bank robbery
EAST ST. LOUIS. Ill. (AP) — A St. Louis man has pleaded guilty to a federal bank robbery charge in connection with a 2021 holdup in East St. Louis in which a security guard was shot dead. Prosecutors say 23-year-old Jaylan D. Quinn, 23, entered the plea Wednesday in federal court. Court records say Quinn and 21-year-old Andrew Brinkley of St. Louis entered First Bank in East St. Louis on Aug. 27, 2021, and gave a teller a note saying they had a bomb. Records say that after receiving money, the two were running toward the door when 56-year-old guard Ted Horn of St. Libory, Illinois, tried to intercept them, but Quinn drew a gun and shot Horn in the head.
Employee fires shots, strikes woman inside south St. Louis store
One man is behind bars after firing shots at his workplace and shooting a woman Wednesday evening in a south St. Louis convenience store.
KMOV
Employee shot, killed inside Maryland Heights Dobbs
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) – Shock and disbelief follows the shooting inside the Dobbs Tire and Auto in Maryland Heights Wednesday, which ended with a 52-year-old man dead. “It’s not normal,” Maryland Heights Resident Rick Sullivan shared. “It’s kind of crazy. I’ve lived here eight years. This isn’t something...
KMOV
Double shooting in Franklin County leaves two dead
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man and a woman were killed in a double shooting in Franklin County on Wednesday. A call came in to police around 7:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Spring Valley Road north of Pacific saying two people had been shot outside. Ronald Cline Jr., who went by “Ronnie” and was 39, was pronounced dead. 34-year-old Leslie Barstow was taken to the hospital by EMS and later pronounced dead.
Woman pistol-whipped, shot while coming home from casino
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis woman is out of the hospital after someone shot her during an attempted robbery right outside of her home. It happened just after midnight Wednesday as the woman and her husband were leaving a local casino. It was supposed to be a fun...
FOX2now.com
Catholics in St. Louis remember Pope Benedict
People around the world remembered the life of Pope Benedict on Thursday, which included the thousands of college students who are in St. Louis for the Catholic conference this week. Catholics in St. Louis remember Pope Benedict. People around the world remembered the life of Pope Benedict on Thursday, which...
Illinois witness spots saucer-shaped object moving in clouds
Man watching clouds.Photo byGabriel MeinertonUnsplash. An Illinois witness at Homewood reported watching a bright orange, saucer-shaped object moving inside clouds at 7 p.m. on December 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Comments / 0