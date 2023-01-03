ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collinsville, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KMOV

Man shot, killed overnight near Soulard

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed near the Soulard neighborhood overnight. Police say around 2:16 a.m., they responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Gravois Avenue. A 24-year-old man was found in a parking lot with a gunshot wound to his chest. EMS pronounced the man dead and a homicide unit was called to investigate.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KCRG.com

Missing Iowa 3-year-old found safe in Missouri

MOUNT AYR, Iowa (KCRG) - Three-year-old Fallon Wells has been found safe in Missouri. The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation had issued an Endangered Person Advisory for the three-year-old, who was reported missing on Dec. 30, 2022. Officials said Wells is now with law...
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Suspect injured after jumping off upper deck of I-64 in overnight police chase

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is in the hospital after allegedly leading police on a chase and jumping off the upper deck of I-64 before being captured. The suspect had been leading police on a chase from Illinois into Missouri. Officers were able to spike the vehicle but the suspect then made his way into Missouri via I-64. Around 1 a.m., the suspect got out of his vehicle and jumped from the upper deck of westbound I-64 and fell to Market Street in front of the Armory.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kentuckytoday.com

Transgender Missouri inmate executed for fatal stabbing

BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, in what is believed to be the first execution of a transgender woman in the U.S. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was convicted of stalking and killing a former girlfriend, then dumping the body near the Mississippi River in St. Louis. McLaughlin’s fate was sealed earlier Tuesday when Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined a clemency request.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Check your address to help Missouri get better broadband access

Missouri will receive a share of $42 billion to fund broadband access for a federal program, but the state is asking residents to help ensure they receive proper coverage. Check your address to help Missouri get better broadband …. Missouri will receive a share of $42 billion to fund broadband...
MISSOURI STATE
advantagenews.com

Charges filed in Alton barbershop shooting

The Madison County State’s Attorney has filed charges in a shooting at an Alton barbershop last week. Investigators say 27-year-old Nekemar K. Pearson of the 2,700 block of Sanford Avenue shot a man at the Fresh Cuts Barber Shop in the 1600 block of Washington Avenue on Friday, December 30.
ALTON, IL
FOX2now.com

Expect rain and light snow in parts of the Midwest over the weekend

A crisp morning with mostly clear skies. Showers in the south More rain is expected later today, primarily in the late afternoon. Expect rain and light snow in parts of the Midwest …. A crisp morning with mostly clear skies. Showers in the south More rain is expected later today,...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2now.com

3D-printed devices making handguns more dangerous

An alarming trend for authorities is the deadly conversion devices they’re seeing more of on the streets. An alarming trend for authorities is the deadly conversion devices they’re seeing more of on the streets. Local healthcare organization prepares to respond …. A new COVID-19 variant is leading to...
TROY, IL
abc17news.com

Man pleads guilty in fatal East St. Louis bank robbery

EAST ST. LOUIS. Ill. (AP) — A St. Louis man has pleaded guilty to a federal bank robbery charge in connection with a 2021 holdup in East St. Louis in which a security guard was shot dead. Prosecutors say 23-year-old Jaylan D. Quinn, 23, entered the plea Wednesday in federal court. Court records say Quinn and 21-year-old Andrew Brinkley of St. Louis entered First Bank in East St. Louis on Aug. 27, 2021, and gave a teller a note saying they had a bomb. Records say that after receiving money, the two were running toward the door when 56-year-old guard Ted Horn of St. Libory, Illinois, tried to intercept them, but Quinn drew a gun and shot Horn in the head.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Employee shot, killed inside Maryland Heights Dobbs

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) – Shock and disbelief follows the shooting inside the Dobbs Tire and Auto in Maryland Heights Wednesday, which ended with a 52-year-old man dead. “It’s not normal,” Maryland Heights Resident Rick Sullivan shared. “It’s kind of crazy. I’ve lived here eight years. This isn’t something...
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
KMOV

Double shooting in Franklin County leaves two dead

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man and a woman were killed in a double shooting in Franklin County on Wednesday. A call came in to police around 7:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Spring Valley Road north of Pacific saying two people had been shot outside. Ronald Cline Jr., who went by “Ronnie” and was 39, was pronounced dead. 34-year-old Leslie Barstow was taken to the hospital by EMS and later pronounced dead.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
FOX2now.com

Catholics in St. Louis remember Pope Benedict

People around the world remembered the life of Pope Benedict on Thursday, which included the thousands of college students who are in St. Louis for the Catholic conference this week. Catholics in St. Louis remember Pope Benedict. People around the world remembered the life of Pope Benedict on Thursday, which...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

