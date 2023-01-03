ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Johnson City Press

Memorial Park Community Center set to reopen Monday

Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., will reopen to the public on Monday. All visitors will need to enter the facility using the Aquatics/Athletics entrance. All areas of the building will be accessible to the public with the exception of the Senior Services desk and gathering area, where repairs remain under way.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

No Christmas Tree

Johnson City public works crews were busy Friday taking down the Christmas tree on Buffalo Street in downtown Johnson City. This is one of the many trees, including the city’s official tree in King Commons, that graced downtown this Christmas. The last day to view the trees at King Commons and Founders Park is Sunday.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Community rallies to support local family after Christmas Eve fire

KINGSPORT — On Jan. 14, Franklin Forge will be hosting a fundraiser at its Jonesborough location for the Knight family after their workspace in Kingsport caught fire on Christmas Eve. Knight Forge Studio was the work hub for Jason Knight, an ABS Mastersmith and former winner and judge of...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Old Hawkins County schools may soon be sold to area churches

Two older Hawkins County school properties may now find their way into the hands of two local churches who hope to use them to continue community work. The Hawkins County Board of Education unanimously approved Thursday night entering into negotiations to sell the former Keplar Elementary School and the old North Fork School site.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Church news

Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday school services in the church will begin at 9 a.m. The drive-in service will follow at 10 a.m. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. Mountain View is located next to Winged Deer Park.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport exceeds Red Kettle goal

KINGSPORT — The Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport is counting its blessings as the new year dons. Thanks to the generosity of the community, the Kingsport corps’ 2022 Red Kettle Campaign ended on a high note — exceeding the goal by more than $60,000. “We set a...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Sullivan, Hawkins sees $10 million boon in water infrasctructure

More than $10.3 million in state water infrastructure grants have been awarded to four municipalities in Sullivan and Hawkins counties, state officials said Friday. The bulk of the money is going to Kingsport, which was awarded almost $7 million. Bluff City is set to receive almost $748,000, Surgoinsville will receive $826,000 and Rogersville is expected to receive $$1.9 million.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Northeast open registration set for Jan. 11

BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College will host Open Registration Day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Blountville campus and with more limited hours at satellite campuses. Attendees can apply for admission, register for spring term classes, and meet with an adviser to determine their...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Johnson City, TN

Did you know Johnson City extends from Washington County to Carter and Sullivan Counties in Tennessee?. Located on the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, the city is the eighth-largest city in the state. Its first known white settler was William Bean, a pioneer and a Longhunter, who built a cabin...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Hawkins County VFA to accept donated ambulance, tanker

ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association will accept the delivery of an ambulance and a tanker truck for local departments within the county. Both pieces of equipment will be delivered at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Food Lion in Church Hill.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Housing communities expand quickly as people flock to East Tennessee

According to the College System of Tennessee, fall enrollment at community colleges in Tennessee have been declining. The Grainger County Sheriff says arson investigations are underway after a suspect set multiple fires. Missing Sevier Co. man’s remains found just yards away from home a year later. Updated: 14 hours...
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
findplace.xyz

10 Best Hotel In Kingsport

Mayhap you are looking for a complete list of hotel in the Kingsport locality area. In this post, I’m going to share the best hotel complete list with details in the Kingsport locality area. Also, a direction map link from your location, and Web Link information, Telephone, details address,...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Kingsport police officers recognized for accomplishments

The Kingsport Police Department recognized several officers this week for their recent professional achievements. “I am extremely proud of these officers for these significant achievements in their career development,” Kingsport Police Chief Dale Phipps said. “I applaud them for representing the Kingsport Police Department and the City of Kingsport at the highest level.”
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Greeneville-Greene County shelter closes temporarily

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society will be temporarily closed to the public starting Monday, Jan. 9. According to Shelter Director Janet Medcalf, the humane society will be temporarily closed from Monday, Jan. 9 to Monday, Jan. 23 as they move the shelter to its new 400 North Rufe Taylor Road location. […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Steve Bashor

JONESBOROUGH - Paul Stephen Bashor, 71, Jonesborough, died Monday, January 2, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family, following a brief illness. Steve was a native of Johnson City, and a son of the late Anderson Paul and Genevieve Adams Bashor.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

You're invited: Jonesborough students unveil new school mascot

As Jonesborough Elementary and Jonesborough Middle School prepare to merge into one K-8 school after the completion of the new building, the Student Advisory Council at the current middle school asked to update the school logo and mascot. Students at both schools voted on the presented entries, and the winner...
JONESBOROUGH, TN

