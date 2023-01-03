Read full article on original website
Speedway In Lights Winding Down - Vendors Experience Mixed ResultsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing ConditionsJohn M. DabbsWashington County, VA
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Kingsport, Tennessee After "Sprinkler Water Main Break"Bryan DijkhuizenKingsport, TN
South Fork Utility Merger Likely According to State Utility Management Review BoardJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Martial Arts Facility to Offer Marital Arts for Fundraiser in JanuaryJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Johnson City Press
Memorial Park Community Center set to reopen Monday
Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., will reopen to the public on Monday. All visitors will need to enter the facility using the Aquatics/Athletics entrance. All areas of the building will be accessible to the public with the exception of the Senior Services desk and gathering area, where repairs remain under way.
Johnson City Press
Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park celebrates Old Christmas this weekend
ELIZABETHTON — For those who didn’t get enough of an old-fashioned Christmas this season, Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park is once again offering the last Christmas event of the year for the region. The state park specializes in explaining how things were done on the frontier in the...
Johnson City Press
No Christmas Tree
Johnson City public works crews were busy Friday taking down the Christmas tree on Buffalo Street in downtown Johnson City. This is one of the many trees, including the city’s official tree in King Commons, that graced downtown this Christmas. The last day to view the trees at King Commons and Founders Park is Sunday.
Kingsport Times-News
Community rallies to support local family after Christmas Eve fire
KINGSPORT — On Jan. 14, Franklin Forge will be hosting a fundraiser at its Jonesborough location for the Knight family after their workspace in Kingsport caught fire on Christmas Eve. Knight Forge Studio was the work hub for Jason Knight, an ABS Mastersmith and former winner and judge of...
Johnson City drive-thru coffee shop plans advance in three-to-two vote
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL) — A drive-thru coffee shop was on the agenda Thursday night at the Johnson City Commission meeting and took up a significant amount of time for discussion. According to city officials, the Coble Coffee Drive-Thru would be in a school zone, across the street from Indian Trail Middle School on North […]
Johnson City Press
Old Hawkins County schools may soon be sold to area churches
Two older Hawkins County school properties may now find their way into the hands of two local churches who hope to use them to continue community work. The Hawkins County Board of Education unanimously approved Thursday night entering into negotiations to sell the former Keplar Elementary School and the old North Fork School site.
Johnson City Press
Church news
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday school services in the church will begin at 9 a.m. The drive-in service will follow at 10 a.m. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. Mountain View is located next to Winged Deer Park.
Johnson City Press
Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport exceeds Red Kettle goal
KINGSPORT — The Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport is counting its blessings as the new year dons. Thanks to the generosity of the community, the Kingsport corps’ 2022 Red Kettle Campaign ended on a high note — exceeding the goal by more than $60,000. “We set a...
Johnson City Press
Sullivan, Hawkins sees $10 million boon in water infrasctructure
More than $10.3 million in state water infrastructure grants have been awarded to four municipalities in Sullivan and Hawkins counties, state officials said Friday. The bulk of the money is going to Kingsport, which was awarded almost $7 million. Bluff City is set to receive almost $748,000, Surgoinsville will receive $826,000 and Rogersville is expected to receive $$1.9 million.
Johnson City Press
Northeast open registration set for Jan. 11
BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College will host Open Registration Day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Blountville campus and with more limited hours at satellite campuses. Attendees can apply for admission, register for spring term classes, and meet with an adviser to determine their...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Johnson City, TN
Did you know Johnson City extends from Washington County to Carter and Sullivan Counties in Tennessee?. Located on the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, the city is the eighth-largest city in the state. Its first known white settler was William Bean, a pioneer and a Longhunter, who built a cabin...
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County VFA to accept donated ambulance, tanker
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association will accept the delivery of an ambulance and a tanker truck for local departments within the county. Both pieces of equipment will be delivered at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Food Lion in Church Hill.
Kingsport Times-News
What's Cooking: The Fisherman’s Dock prides itself on offering fresh food
KINGSPORT — The Fisherman’s Dock, a local seafood restaurant in Kingsport, provides quality food at good prices. The Fisherman’s Dock, which has been a part of the community since 1997, is owned by Tim Grammatikis, a native of Greece.
wvlt.tv
Housing communities expand quickly as people flock to East Tennessee
According to the College System of Tennessee, fall enrollment at community colleges in Tennessee have been declining. The Grainger County Sheriff says arson investigations are underway after a suspect set multiple fires. Missing Sevier Co. man’s remains found just yards away from home a year later. Updated: 14 hours...
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Kingsport
Mayhap you are looking for a complete list of hotel in the Kingsport locality area. In this post, I’m going to share the best hotel complete list with details in the Kingsport locality area. Also, a direction map link from your location, and Web Link information, Telephone, details address,...
Johnson City Press
Kingsport police officers recognized for accomplishments
The Kingsport Police Department recognized several officers this week for their recent professional achievements. “I am extremely proud of these officers for these significant achievements in their career development,” Kingsport Police Chief Dale Phipps said. “I applaud them for representing the Kingsport Police Department and the City of Kingsport at the highest level.”
Greeneville-Greene County shelter closes temporarily
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society will be temporarily closed to the public starting Monday, Jan. 9. According to Shelter Director Janet Medcalf, the humane society will be temporarily closed from Monday, Jan. 9 to Monday, Jan. 23 as they move the shelter to its new 400 North Rufe Taylor Road location. […]
'This was not what I expected' | Family lays Jeremy Stout to rest after he was missing for months
KINGSPORT, Tenn. — For months, a family in Kingsport wondered what happened to Jeremy Stout. He was reported missing in May, after he disappeared from a Greyhound bus stop on Cherry Street in Knoxville. Months later, in November, he was found dead inside of an abandoned church's school building....
Johnson City Press
Steve Bashor
JONESBOROUGH - Paul Stephen Bashor, 71, Jonesborough, died Monday, January 2, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family, following a brief illness. Steve was a native of Johnson City, and a son of the late Anderson Paul and Genevieve Adams Bashor.
Johnson City Press
You're invited: Jonesborough students unveil new school mascot
As Jonesborough Elementary and Jonesborough Middle School prepare to merge into one K-8 school after the completion of the new building, the Student Advisory Council at the current middle school asked to update the school logo and mascot. Students at both schools voted on the presented entries, and the winner...
