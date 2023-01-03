ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATV

Tornado damage across Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The severe weather that tore through some parts of the state on Monday has left behind some serious damage. Todd Yakoubian held an interview with Tad Maguire with Climavison, asking him if there are radars already going up and where in Arkansas are they planning to put them.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Fordyce Bathhouse Visitor Center to close to install new exhibit

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Fordyce Bathhouse Visitor Center and the Museum at Hot Springs National Park will be closed to install a new interpretive exhibit inside the facility. The visitor center and the museum will be closed from Jan. 17 through mid-February 2023. A press release said the...
KATV

Little Rock police warn public of a scam alert

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department announced that their detectives are aware of the newest scam attempt. The scam caller is attempting to collect money or gift cards by pretending to be law enforcement. Police are asking that if you have received this scam call to...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Verbal disturbance resulted in one dead in Logan County

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Logan County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday that a verbal disturbance they responded to resulted in a man dead. According to the sheriff's office, a call came in about a verbal disturbance on Cravens Lane in the New Blaine area on Thursday afternoon. A deputy...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Law enforcement escort children of slain Stuttgart officer back to class after break

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Area law enforcement agencies helped escort the children of fallen Stuttgart police Sgt. Donald Scoby as they returned to school on Wednesday. In a post on Facebook, Stuttgart High School shared a photo of more than six law enforcement vehicles lit up to honor the life of Scoby and welcome his children Dylan and Hailey back to campus.
STUTTGART, AR
KATV

Inmate at the East Arkansas Regional Unit found dead in his cell

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Corrections Communications Office said on Wednesday that an inmate was found dead in his cell. Shane Carmen, 50 was found dead in his single-man cell on Friday, Dec. 30 at 2:59 a.m. According to the Arkansas Department of Corrections Communications Office,...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

'It was really terrifying', says woman inside McCain Mall shooting

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — North Little Rock police have released details regarding a shooting at McCain Mall. On Jan. 5 at around 7:11 p.m., officers responded to McCain Mall regarding a group disturbance. Police said when officers arrived, they learned that one gunshot was fired inside of the mall...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Governor-elect Sarah Sanders will reappoint Daryl Bassett

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Governor-elect Sarah Sanders announced on Thursday she will be reappointing Daryl Bassett as the Secretary of the Department of Labor and Licensing. “Arkansas workers deserve a Secretary of Labor and Licensing who always puts their interests first, which is what Secretary Bassett has done,” said Sanders. “I am pleased the Secretary has agreed to continue his stewardship of this department, promoting the protection and safety of workers, and to help me pursue bold reforms to ease burdensome regulations.”
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Benton police seeking the identity of a Kroger beer thief

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department announced on Wednesday that they need some help getting the identity of a beer thief. Police said that the suspect entered the Kroger on Dec. 29 and stole several cases of beer. The Kroger that was stolen from is located at...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy