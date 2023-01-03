LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Governor-elect Sarah Sanders announced on Thursday she will be reappointing Daryl Bassett as the Secretary of the Department of Labor and Licensing. “Arkansas workers deserve a Secretary of Labor and Licensing who always puts their interests first, which is what Secretary Bassett has done,” said Sanders. “I am pleased the Secretary has agreed to continue his stewardship of this department, promoting the protection and safety of workers, and to help me pursue bold reforms to ease burdensome regulations.”

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO