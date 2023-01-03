Read full article on original website
American Red Cross offers help to Arkansans affected by flooding and tornados
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — American Red Cross said on Friday their disaster assessment teams are in central and northeast Arkansas areas that had not yet been accessed due to flooding. After the severe winds, flooding, and tornados made their way through the state what was left over was major...
'We need help:' residents in Montrose receive no assistance following tornado aftermath
Montrose (KATV) — Cleanup continues in areas hit by tornadoes earlier this week including residents in the town of Montrose. They told KATV how they believe their pleas for help have been ignored. Throughout the town of Montrose on Thursday, you can find busted windows, a flipped-over car, many...
Tornado damage across Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The severe weather that tore through some parts of the state on Monday has left behind some serious damage. Todd Yakoubian held an interview with Tad Maguire with Climavison, asking him if there are radars already going up and where in Arkansas are they planning to put them.
Dry January: Arkansans take on the sober campaign to kick off 2023 healthier
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — It's a new year, and many people across the country are gearing up to kick it off with lifestyle changes. Although there are many options in adopting healthier ways to live, a national campaign most are partaking in is "Dry January". Dry January began in...
'It's raining lamb'? UAM professor says sheep created a 'lambing storm' on campus
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Usually when we think of storms; clouds, thunder, lighting, and rain come to mind. Professors at the University of Arkansas at Monticello are calling the recent boom in sheep reproduction a "Lambing Storm". Associate Professor of Animal Science and Veterinarian Dr. Rocky Lindsey said their...
Pulaski Co. leaders join non profit in fight against opioid abuse and overdose
Little Rock (KATV) — Pulaski County leaders have teamed up with the Wolfe Street Foundation to reduce opioid overdose deaths across the county. The Naloxone Community Hero Project through the Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership granted the Wolfe Street Foundation $14,000 to help tackle the opioid crisis. Little Rock's Mayor...
Chime In: Share your photos, memories of Arkansas' Bozo the Clown
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — If you grew up in Arkansas in the 1970's the only place to be at 3:30 p.m., was in front of your television, watching the Bozo Show on KATV. Gary Weir, a Russellville native, was the man under the big top. He made magic and memories with a generation of kids.
Weather siren going off due to a malfunction, city officials say to not be alarmed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The city of Little Rock announced on its Twitter page there is a weather siren malfunctioning in west Little Rock. The siren is on Bradbury Drive and there is a technician on the way to fix the problem. If you have heard the siren going...
'Hung on for dear life:' Jessieville High School teacher shares experience with tornado
Jessieville (KATV) — The Jessieville School District superintendent on Friday shared her gratitude for the community's help in preparing them to get ready to reopen school on Monday. One high school teacher shared why the gift of life is what she's thankful for after an E-F1 tornado hit the area.
Fordyce Bathhouse Visitor Center to close to install new exhibit
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Fordyce Bathhouse Visitor Center and the Museum at Hot Springs National Park will be closed to install a new interpretive exhibit inside the facility. The visitor center and the museum will be closed from Jan. 17 through mid-February 2023. A press release said the...
Little Rock police warn public of a scam alert
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department announced that their detectives are aware of the newest scam attempt. The scam caller is attempting to collect money or gift cards by pretending to be law enforcement. Police are asking that if you have received this scam call to...
31-year-old Arkansas man arrested after an 'act of desecration' to altar at Subiaco Abbey
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 31-year-old Arkansas man was arrested Thursday after authorities said he broke into the Subiaco Abbey and smashed a hammer into the marble altar and stole two relic boxes that were more than 1,000 year old. According to the Logan County Sheriff's Office, Jerrid Farnam...
Verbal disturbance resulted in one dead in Logan County
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Logan County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday that a verbal disturbance they responded to resulted in a man dead. According to the sheriff's office, a call came in about a verbal disturbance on Cravens Lane in the New Blaine area on Thursday afternoon. A deputy...
Suspect wanted for murder out of Tulsa believed to be hiding in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police need your help in finding a wanted Oklahoma man who may be hiding out in the Little Rock area. Jayveon Washington is wanted in Tulsa, Oklahoma on first-degree murder charges and is believed to be living and hiding in Little Rock, police said.
Law enforcement escort children of slain Stuttgart officer back to class after break
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Area law enforcement agencies helped escort the children of fallen Stuttgart police Sgt. Donald Scoby as they returned to school on Wednesday. In a post on Facebook, Stuttgart High School shared a photo of more than six law enforcement vehicles lit up to honor the life of Scoby and welcome his children Dylan and Hailey back to campus.
Inmate at the East Arkansas Regional Unit found dead in his cell
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Corrections Communications Office said on Wednesday that an inmate was found dead in his cell. Shane Carmen, 50 was found dead in his single-man cell on Friday, Dec. 30 at 2:59 a.m. According to the Arkansas Department of Corrections Communications Office,...
'It was really terrifying', says woman inside McCain Mall shooting
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — North Little Rock police have released details regarding a shooting at McCain Mall. On Jan. 5 at around 7:11 p.m., officers responded to McCain Mall regarding a group disturbance. Police said when officers arrived, they learned that one gunshot was fired inside of the mall...
Arkansas Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders says she's ready to make history
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — It's safe to say Arkansas' governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders is in the middle of a whirlwind. She's assembling a Cabinet and staff, finalizing a legislative agenda, and planning an inauguration and a move to the governor's mansion. All while becoming America's youngest chief executive. "Being...
Governor-elect Sarah Sanders will reappoint Daryl Bassett
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Governor-elect Sarah Sanders announced on Thursday she will be reappointing Daryl Bassett as the Secretary of the Department of Labor and Licensing. “Arkansas workers deserve a Secretary of Labor and Licensing who always puts their interests first, which is what Secretary Bassett has done,” said Sanders. “I am pleased the Secretary has agreed to continue his stewardship of this department, promoting the protection and safety of workers, and to help me pursue bold reforms to ease burdensome regulations.”
Benton police seeking the identity of a Kroger beer thief
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department announced on Wednesday that they need some help getting the identity of a beer thief. Police said that the suspect entered the Kroger on Dec. 29 and stole several cases of beer. The Kroger that was stolen from is located at...
