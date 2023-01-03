Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Palm BayTed RiversPalm Bay, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
So You Want To See A Rocket Launch While You're In Florida? Here's What You Need To Know.Mark StoneCape Canaveral, FL
On Christmas Day, two teenagers were discovered dead in the Palm Bay neighborhood known as "The Compound".EddyEvonAnonymousPalm Bay, FL
Florida's "Surfing Santas" May Be in For a Tough Ride This Christmas EveL. CaneCocoa Beach, FL
Related
vieravoice.com
Gastropalooza back for third year of extraordinary culinary delights
Calling all local foodies, gourmands, wine lovers and beer aficionados for Brevard’s County gastronomic event of the year!. Gastropalooza Food Festival returns to The Avenue’s Central Park for its third year on Feb. 3 to celebrate delicious food, jazzy cocktails, crafted local beers and exciting music. Celebrating everything...
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Locals scramble to fill void left by Petty's Meat Market closures
MELBOURNE — With the closing of the Wickham Road location in 2021, the empty hole left behind by Petty's Meat Market grew into a chasm when the Babcock Street store also shut its doors forever in October of 2022 after 46 years of service. Petty's Meat Market meant a...
disneybymark.com
Best Restaurants Near Disney World
If you know anything about DFB it’s that we LOVE talking about Disney food. From icons like plastic cheese and Mickey ice cream bars to underrated restaurants hiding in Disney World, we cover it all! But what if you’re looking to escape Disney World for a meal? What if you’ve eaten at every Disney World restaurant and want to try something new? That’s why we’re talking about the best restaurants you can find near Disney World!
Filipino fast-food chain to expand its Florida footprint
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Filipino-based fast-food restaurant Jollibee is spreading its wings in the Sunshine State, opening its first Orlando location soon at 11891 E. Colonial Drive. The brand has three other restaurants across the state in Jacksonville, Pembroke Pines and Pinellas Park.
New-to-market restaurant cooks up big plans
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. California-based Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar is set to open its first Orlando location this summer at 8019 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee.
vieravoice.com
Female Veterans Village residents in Cocoa given generous surprise
The residents of the Female Veterans Village in Cocoa were in for a sweet and generous surprise. The Home Depot Foundation covered their mortgages for the month of December. The Space Coast Habitat for Humanity hosted Breakfast and Birdhouses, where The Home Depot announced that its foundation would make the mortgage payment for a month for each of the veterans.
wdwinfo.com
Fitness Friday is Coming Back to Disney Springs!
Disney just announced that Fitness Friday would be returning to Disney Springs. This event became popular last year; I saw it all over social media. I think this year I might actually take part in this fun event. Let’s look at what Disney said about this event and how they are celebrating all month long.
Best Birthday Ideas for Adults in Orlando
When it comes to birthdays, kids aren’t the only ones that deserve an epic birthday celebration. Everyone deserves to let loose and celebrate another year around the sun. Looking for a few suggestions to celebrate another year wiser? Look no... The post Best Birthday Ideas for Adults in Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
vieravoice.com
Historic Pritchard House reopens after hurricane
Since it was built in 1891, Titusville’s historic Pritchard House has graced the city’s Downtown District. A venue for many public events, the house was temporarily closed following damage sustained during Hurricane Nicole. The Pritchard House began as the Pritchard family’s home and now serves as a community...
lacademie.com
13 Best Restaurants To Dine In Vero Beach, FL, 2023
Visit the best restaurants in Vero Beach, FL, to fill your stomach after a long day wandering around this beautiful neighborhood. Besides the airy sandy beaches mixed with romantic Atlantic horizons, these locations will add more memory to your trip to Florida. From convenient and hearty soul food to premium...
vieravoice.com
Support veterans by patronizing businesses they own
You’ve seen the bumper stickers and you’ve heard the phrase: “Support our veterans.”. If you ever wondered what it means or what people are doing to support veterans, you are on the right track. It is likely because you are thinking about what you can do. And simply doing business with them is a great way to put words into action.
Work begins on Seminole County development meant to bring food options to underserved community
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Eastern Seminole County has seen a recent surge in residential development, but the nearest grocery store for the people who live there is miles away. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. However, crews have begun the work to clear land for a different...
lacademie.com
13 Must-Try Restaurants When You Visit Titusville (Florida) 2023
It’s not easy to compose a list of the best restaurants in Titusville (Florida) since the town was best known for reasons other than its food scene. Visitors flock to Brevard’s northernmost city for its hiking activities, science education, tourist-luring landmarks, or community theaters. However, it doesn’t mean...
tourcounsel.com
The Mall at Millenia | Shopping mall in Orlando, Florida
If you want to go shopping in luxury stores in Orlando, this is your place. Less than 10 minutes from Universal Studios and the Orlando International Premium Outlets, is The Mall at Millenia with more than 150 stores, which for many is the best mall in Orlando. Several of its stores are quite expensive but there are a wide variety of prices and it is worth visiting. Its commercial offer is headed by Macy's, Neiman Marcus and Bloomingdale's department stores where you can buy several of the best fashion brands. The most exclusive fashion brands are present in this mall including the French Hermès and Louis Vuitton as well as PRADA, Jimmy Choo, Gucci and Burberry.
veronews.com
Breeze Airways advances start of Vero service
Breeze Airways won’t begin commercial passenger service in and out of Vero Beach Regional Airport on Feb. 15 as it initially announced. Instead, flights will start here on Feb. 2. “We were able to launch a bit earlier,” Breeze spokesman Gareth Edmondson-Jones said last week, “so we did.”...
lacademie.com
15 Best Seafood Restaurants In Orlando, Florida 2023
I’m sure you will be satisfied with the best seafood restaurant in Orlando, FL I am about to introduce in this article. If you are a seafood lover, this post can help you find several great places to enjoy the flavor of the ocean. Many people love seafood because...
Where will Orlando’s next SunRail station be built?
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Plans are in the works to bring a SunRail station to the Orange County Convention Center. Officials discussed the big plans to connect Orlando further during Thursday’s public transportation meeting. FDOT said the commuter rail station would connect to the Orlando International Airport. If...
vieravoice.com
Romance with cars continues for Indialantic resident
Bill Antonetz never met a car he didn’t like. The Indialantic resident, who orchestrates classic car shows, started his love affair with his first set of wheels, a 1954 DeSoto, at age 12. “My uncle was going to junk it because it needed work, but it still ran,” Antonetz...
lacademie.com
13 Best Restaurants In Cocoa Beach, FL, You Will Love 2023
Many people ask me about the best restaurants in Cocoa Beach, FL, so I have this article to introduce them to the names of outstanding eateries on this beautiful beach. If you are looking for them, focus on reading this post. Cocoa Beach is known as the quintessential beach town...
Area just outside of Orlando named lightning capital of the U.S.
Four Corners, Florida, an area just a few miles to the south and west of Orlando, was found to have the highest lightning strike density of anywhere in the entire U.S.
Comments / 0