FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kq2.com
Cory Don Coulter
Cory Don Coulter, Fillmore, MO, son of Donald Frederick and Margery Grace (Macrander) Coulter, was born in St. Louis, MO, on December 4th, 1964. Following a brief struggle with lung cancer, Cory passed away Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023. There were few challenges that Cory could not remedy, many of those...
kq2.com
LeBlond's Perry signs NLI with William Jewell
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Bishop LeBlond Senior, Paige Perry made it official Wednesday afternoon that she would continue her Dance Career in College. Perry signing her National Letter of Intent to join William Jewell's Dance Program. Perry has been a vital member of LeBlond's Dance Program for the last few years,...
kq2.com
Pet of the Week | Theo
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Aubrey Silvey from St. Joseph Animal Control and Rescue joins us to talk about this week's Pet of the Week, Theo. Theo is a 10-year-old lab that was brought to the shelter because his owners could no longer have him.
kq2.com
City of St. Joseph, Hawaiian Bros confirm opening of new restaurant
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Hawaiian Bros Island Grill officials confirm Thursday that the company has plans to open a restaurant location to St. Joseph later this year. Officials with the City of St. Joseph said that a permit was issued for a Hawaiian Bros restaurant on December 22nd to Harmon Construction from Olathe, Kan.
kq2.com
Hawaiian Bros Island Grill expected to open in St. Joseph
Construction crews are working in the area of North Belt Highway and Beck Road with a sign reading "Coming Soon. Hawaiian Bros Island Grill."
kq2.com
Duncan finishes with 19 as Cyclones fall short to Perry-Lecompton
(ELWOOD, Kan.) Riverside looking for their 2nd win of the season but hosting a good Perry-Lecompton team on Friday. Perry-Lecompton came out shooting well from deep as they made 6 3-point shots in the half and led the Cyclones 33-24 at the half. Todrick Duncan a bright spot for this...
kq2.com
MLC Foundation receives $500,000 gift to support Children's Discovery Center
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Sunderland Foundation gifted the Mosaic Life Care Foundation $500,000 to support the $19 million construction cost of the Children's Discovery Center. The Sunderland Foundation is a family foundation based in the Kansas City region that supports capital building projects and nonprofits. MLC Foundation President Dr. Julie...
kq2.com
Local construction program helps build paths for young adults
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Youth Build is a program for young adults ages 17-24 years old who have dropped out of high school and want to change their lives for the better. The program helps these kids get their high school equivalency as well as construction credentials. Not only is Youth...
kq2.com
Union Star boil advisory lifted
(UNION STAR, Mo.) City officials have save said that the boil advisory for Union Star has been lifted Thursday afternoon. The advisory went into effect Monday, January 2.
kq2.com
West Platte girls win by 64 points, while the Blue Jays boys fall short
(WESTON, Mo) The West Platte Blue Jays hosted the Hogan Prep Academy Rams on Wednesday,. The Girls game, the Blue Jays playing their first game of 2023 and this was all West Platte as they controlled every single aspect of this game. Blue Jays jumped out to 32-2 lead at...
