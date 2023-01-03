Read full article on original website
2023 Season Story Lines, and Previewing the First Elevated Event at Kapalua
House and Hubbard are back, and they preview a bunch of golf story lines to look for this season. They talk about how important this year is for LIV, if there’s now added significance to major tournaments, who has a chance to win a major, and more. Then, they preview the Sentry Tournament of Champions, the first elevated event of the season (44:14).
Best Bets for Week 18. Plus, Favorite Parlays and Teaser Legs.
Warren and House begin by discussing Damar Hamlin’s recovery (1:00) and how the cancellation of Bill-Bengals affects the AFC playoffs (3:00). Then, Warren explains why the Week 18 schedule makes no sense (13:00) and breaks down why the Raiders offense looked better last week (17:00). Finally they share their leans for Tennessee-Jacksonville (26:00), handicap the biggest Sunday games (35:00), and close the show by selecting this week’s Betting Buddy (51:00).
Damar Hamlin, ‘MNF,’ and the Days Since With Domonique Foxworth. Plus Tales: What’s Wrong With Boston, Love for OKC, Denver’s Big Test, and Mitchell’s 71.
Russillo shares his Tales From the Couch, where he covers the Celtics’ blowout loss to the Thunder, Kings-Jazz, the first-place Nuggets, and Donovan Mitchell’s 71-point game (0:37). Then Ryen is joined by ESPN’s Domonique Foxworth to discuss Damar Hamlin’s collapse during the Bills-Bengals game, what it’s like to be a teammate of a player who suffers a life-threatening injury, wrestling with how to talk about tragedy, big-picture questions surrounding the NFLPA, player safety, and more (20:55). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (55:22).
What’s Behind the Recent Burst of Historic NBA Stat Lines?
Logan and Raja are back to discuss the NBA’s recent barrage of historic individual scoring performances and the reasons they’re happening so consistently (1:02). Later, Sam Amick, senior writer for The Athletic, returns to the show to talk about the Suns’ struggles (23:50), the Mavericks’ exceeding expectations (45:09), and the Nuggets’ chances at a title run this season (57:45). They wrap up with a brief update on the Atlanta Hawks situation (62:12).
Joel Embiid Is Running for MVP Again and State of the Eastern Conference
Chris and Raheem are back for the first Sixers pod of 2023, and address everything that’s happened since Christmas. With Joel Embiid firmly in the running for MVP, is it OK for him to consider taking certain games off to heal his body for the playoffs? How much is James Harden actually considering returning to Houston? Plus, Tyrese Maxey is back and looks like he’s returning to form after being out for over a month.
Eagles-Giants Preview: Should Jalen Hurts Play Against the Giants?
We first want to send our thoughts and prayers to the Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin and the Bills community during this difficult and challenging time. Should Jalen Hurts play against the Giants on Sunday if he’s not 100 percent healthy? The Eagles could secure a much-needed bye week and home-field advantage, or they could fall to the fifth seed, head down to Tampa for the second year in a row, and play Tom Brady and the Bucs; but is putting Hurts out there worth the risk? Sheil and Ben also reviewed the film from the Saints’ loss, and posit that maybe the defense wasn’t so bad after all.
Daniel Jones on His First Trip to the Playoffs, and Big Wos on the Knicks and Nets
(2:14) — DANIEL JONES: The Giants QB returns to the show to discuss their playoff-clinching win over the Colts, what he’s learned this season, and Brian Daboll’s belief in him. (18:46) — WOS LAMBRE: The Ringer’s Wos Lambre joins the show to talk about Jalen Brunson’s leadership,...
NFL Week 18 Preview With Mina Kimes
Kevin is joined by ESPN’s Mina Kimes to talk about the most interesting games from Week 18, including the various playoff scenarios involving Lions-Packers and Seahawks-Rams, the rumors that Jim Harbaugh could be making a return to the NFL, and what Mina is bad at. Host: Kevin Clark. Guests:...
Warriors and the West Updates, Plus James Dolan’s Facial Recognition Scandal With Sam Esfandiari and Andy Liu
Wos sits down again with Sam Esfandiari and Andy Liu of the Light Years Pod to discuss the Warriors’ five-game winning streak and all things happening in the West for the league. They then end the episode with a discussion on James Dolan’s Madison Square Garden facial recognition scandal.
Giants Get Ready for Playoffs, Jets Try to Spoil Miami’s Shot, and Football Fridays
(3:10) — GIANTS: The Giants get ready for the playoffs, with their final game against the Eagles. With a playoff spot secured, will they rest or play their starters?. (6:30) — JETS: The Jets head to Miami and have a ton of questions to answer heading into the next season.
Teams Surging and Slumping into the New Year
Justin, Rob, and Wos kick off the new year by discussing five NBA teams who are starting 2023 either surging or slumping. They discuss the Nets’ surge as one of top teams in the East (02:46), whether the Sixers’ recent success makes them legit title contenders (14:28), and how Luka Doncic’s dominance is carrying the Mavs (26:44). Later, they look at the struggles of the Timberwolves (34:31) and Suns (48:21).
Michael Pina on the Celtics’ Bounce-Back Win in Dallas. Plus, Andrew Callahan on a Potential Shakeup in Foxborough.
The Ringer’s Michael Pina joins Brian to discuss the Celtics’ win over the Mavs on Thursday night, how Jayson Tatum’s supporting cast compares to Luka’s, the Celtics’ biggest threats in the East, and more (0:30). Then, the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan joins the show to talk about the Patriots-Bills game, how the two teams have been handling the Damar Hamlin situation, potential coaching staff moves in the offseason, and more (32:15). Finally, Brian delivers his Greatest Boston Bet of the Week and predicts how the Rafael Devers deal could affect other players on the Red Sox (1:08:00).
All-Star Shocks and Disappointments, Plus: Trade Rumors and Early Prospect Comps
Verno and KOC discuss the Celtics’ blowout win over the Mavs as well the Magic’s bright future despite losing to the Grizzlies (01:19). The guys dive into the first results for the 2023 NBA All-Star game as they discuss what the fans got right, which players they were surprised to see, and which players they were disappointed were not on the list (16:08). The trade season is nearing in the NBA, so they discuss the rumors around D’Angelo Russell and Bojan Bogdanovic (39:50). Also, they discuss the latest injury news before ending the show with some draft talk (49:32).
Week 18 Preview: Damar Hamlin Update, Plus Lions-Packers and Jaguars-Titans
Danny Heifetz begins the show with Nora Princiotti, who provides the latest updates on Damar Hamlin. Then, Ben Solak and Steven Ruiz join Danny to preview the Week 18 games with playoff implications, including Lions-Packers, Jaguars-Titans, Jets-Dolphins, and more (19:43). Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Ben Solak, and Steven Ruiz. Guest: Nora...
The C’s Get Embarrassed in OKC. Plus, Scott McLaughlin on the Winter Classic and the Record-Setting B’s
Brian recaps the Celtics’ embarrassing loss to the Thunder and whether or not there is reason to be concerned about the team (0:30). Then, he chats with WEEI’s Scott McLaughlin about the Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Monday, the Bruins’ impressive depth, a potential contract extension for David Pastrnak, the biggest threat to the B’s in the East, and more (19:50). Finally, Brian discusses the news that the Sox and Rafael Devers reached a one-year deal to avoid arbitration and some trade rumors floating around involving the Marlins (44:00).
