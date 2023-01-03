ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: UFC's Event of the Year nominees include three legendary world cities

By MMA Junkie Staff
 4 days ago
The UFC has narrowed its list of top 2022 events down to a shortlist of four.

The promotion this past week unveiled the four finalists on its list for Event of the Year. Fans can vote for their favorite of the four through the UFC’s YouTube channel or social media platforms.

Two international cities, including one the UFC visited for the first time, are on the list, as is another of the most famous cities and venues in the world.

Check out the four finalists on the UFC’s list below, as well as looks back at their aftermaths. In addition, you can see a recap of all four highlight-reel finishes in the video above.

UFC Fight Night 204

Date: March 19

Location: The O2, London

Notes: The event was the UFC’s first in London since March 2019 … There were stoppages in nine of the 12 fights, including five on the main card … Every fighter with a stoppage win was given a $50,000 bonus – which set a UFC record with nine bonuses at the event … Seven of the stoppages came in the first round, which tied a UFC record … in the main event, England’s own Tom Aspinall submitted former Bellator heavyweight champion Alexander Volkov in the first round.

UFC Fight Night 204: Best photos

UFC Fight Night 204: Social media reaction

UFC on ESPN 40

Date: Aug. 6

Location: UFC Apex, Las Vegas

Notes: On paper, UFC on ESPN 40 almost seemed like a throw-away event, at least from big-name value. But it sneaked up on people and delivered on ESPN with stoppages in all 10 fights to tie a UFC record with a 100 percent finishing rate … In the main event, Jamahal Hill knocked out Thiago Santos in the fourth round of a Fight of the Night winner … In addition, Geoff Neal, Bryan Battle and Mohammed Usman won Performance of the Night honors … Usman’s win made him “The Ultimate Fighter” Season 30 heavyweight winner, and Juliana Miller’s third-round TKO just before that made her the “TUF 30” women’s flyweight winner.

UFC on ESPN 40: Best photos

UFC on ESPN 40: Best photos from Las Vegas

UFC on ESPN 40: Social media reaction

UFC Fight Night 209

Date: Sept. 3

Location: Accor Arena, Paris

Notes: Event was the UFC’s debut in Paris, home city of headliner Ciryl Gane … MMA became legal in France in 2020 after a lengthy political fight … Gane knocked out Tai Tuivasa in the third round of the heavyweight main event … Gane and Tuivasa won Fight of the Night; Abus Magomedov and Benoit Saint-Denis won Performance of the Night bonuses for their knockout wins.

UFC Fight Night 209: Best photos

UFC Fight Night 209: Social media reaction

UFC 281

Date: Nov. 12

Location: Madison Square Garden, New York

Notes: The UFC’s regular November trip to the most famous combat sports venue in the world did not disappoint with 11 finishes in 14 fights, including eight straight stoppages to close the card … bonus winners came from the top three bouts: Dustin Poirier’s submission of Michael Chandler was Fight of the Night, and title fight winners Zhang Weili and Alex Pereira won $50,000 bonuses in the co-main and main events … Pereira was down on the judges’ scorecards heading to the fifth round with middleweight champ Israel Adesanya before he stopped him with a TKO … Weili was a heavy favorite to take the women’s strawweight title back from Carla Esparza and did so with a second-round submission.

UFC 281: Best photos

Alex Pereira def. Israel Adesanya at UFC 281: Best photos

Zhang Weili def. Carla Esparza at UFC 281: Best photos

UFC 281: Social media reaction

