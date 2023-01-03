ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damar Hamlin is alert and asking questions, doctors say

It was the first question Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin asked upon regaining consciousness after going into cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, his physicians said Thursday. "The answer is yes," Dr. Timothy Pritts, division chief of general surgery at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center,...
Damar Hamlin speaks with Bills teammates from hospital

Damar Hamlin is now breathing on his own and is able to talk with his family, doctors and even his teammates on FaceTime. NBC News’ Maggie Vespa has more details on the Buffalo Bills safety’s road to recovery and what the NFL is doing to show their support.Jan. 7, 2023.
