As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
Damar Hamlin is alert and asking questions, doctors say
It was the first question Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin asked upon regaining consciousness after going into cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, his physicians said Thursday. "The answer is yes," Dr. Timothy Pritts, division chief of general surgery at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center,...
WATCH: Wendell Green gets steal, finds Johni Broome for transition slam
The Tigers' defense is initiating some offense against the Arkansas Razorbacks!
Bengals Great Comes Up With TD Celebration For Ravens Finale
Cincinnati closes the season needing a win against the Ravens.
Sean McVay's Rams future reportedly in limbo, coach yet to decide if he will return next season
For the second straight offseason, Sean McVay's future with the Los Angeles Rams is not guaranteed. The Rams head coach will take time after this weekend's season finale against the Seattle Seahawks to decide if he wants to return for the 2023 season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Damar Hamlin speaks with Bills teammates from hospital
Damar Hamlin is now breathing on his own and is able to talk with his family, doctors and even his teammates on FaceTime. NBC News’ Maggie Vespa has more details on the Buffalo Bills safety’s road to recovery and what the NFL is doing to show their support.Jan. 7, 2023.
