Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a wrong-way intoxicated driver killed one person in Manatee County.EddyEvonAnonymousManatee County, FL
Funding the Future of Health and Wellness in our CommunityH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. PetersburgTed RiversSaint Petersburg, FL
FDOT responds to roundabout safety issues in Sarasota.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Related
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Siesta Key Restaurants | Siesta Key, FL
Siesta Key, laden with white quartz sand beaches on the north end and fragile turtle nesting grounds on the south, is a little slice of tropical heaven just off Sarasota, Florida. At the time of writing, big developers are on the horizon, but it still holds its small-town beach-bum vibe, particularly during the off-season.
wild941.com
St. Petersburg Restaurants You Must Visit
This list is making me hungry. According to gettingstamped.com below are some of the top restaurants you must visit in St. Petersburg. As a St. Petersburg resident, I am always looking for good places to eat. Many of these places are also great to take a date to, and yes I treat men to a nice dinner sometimes as well. From steakhouses, to grilled cheese these are the best places to go eat in St. Pete!
Longboat Observer
Owen’s Fish Camp plans March opening in Lakewood Ranch
Although supply shortages have slowed down the construction of Owen’s Fish Camp at Center Point in Lakewood Ranch, co-owner Mark Caragiulo remains undaunted. “We’re taking our time, doing it right,” he said. Caragiulo said he hopes to open the restaurant in March, and his customers will find...
wild941.com
This Tampa Donut Shop Is One Of The Best In America
All this week I have been writing about food, and it has made me one hungry girl. I have never been to this donut shop but I will be trying it out this weekend. According to yelp, Hole In One Donuts is one of the 50 best donut shops in America. There are so many donuts to choose from but guest who frequent the shop have made some recommendations. They say you must try the giant glazed cinnamon rolls, apple fritters and strawberry cake donuts.
Florida Is Home To Some Of The Best College Towns In America
WalletHub has the scoop on the best college towns and cities in the country.
thrillgeek.com
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Launches Limited-Time BOGO Offer on the 2023 Fun Card
Families can start 2023 the right way with buy-one-get-one savings on year-round park admission to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island! For a limited time online, guests can pay for a day, and return again and again for FREE the rest of the year. For the price of a single-day admission to Busch Gardens, the Fun Card provides admission to visit TWO parks, through December 31, 2023. Purchase a Busch Gardens Fun Card for $132.99 and receive an Adventure Island Fun Card for FREE.
Mysuncoast.com
City of North Port prepares for Warm Mineral Springs protest
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Advocates of the Warm Mineral Springs in North Port said they aren’t happy with the city’s plans. On Friday at 4 o’clock they plan on holding a peaceful protest outside of the North Port City Hall. In 2019 the city established a...
Tampa Internation Airport announces winner of ‘wildly popular’ name the flamingo contest
Tampa International Airport is set to announce the winner of its “wildly popular” ‘name the flamingo’ contest.
observernews.net
The Hot Tomato reopens with new menu, hours, pizza oven
When restaurateur Tina Detty checked her cameras at 9:30 p.m. the night Hurricane Ian came calling, Sept. 28, she stared in disbelief of what she saw. Her Ruskin restaurant, The Hot Tomato, had been hit by a tornado within the storm. “It came through a swath of Ruskin and tore...
fox13news.com
Tampa airport's giant flamingo finally has a name after month-long contest
TAMPA, Fla. - The larger-than-life flamingo at Tampa International Airport has greeted thousands of travelers and taken an endless number of photos with them, but during all that time, it didn't have a name. That all ends now. Say hello to: Phoebe. It was submitted by Bryan M., a 63-year-old...
PGT Innovations CEO elected as chair of Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority Board
SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI), a national leader in the premium window, door, and garage door categories, is pleased to announce that Jeff Jackson, the organization’s president and CEO, was recently elected board chair of the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority board. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005997/en/ Jeff Jackson (Photo: Business Wire)
rclco.com
The Top-Selling Master-Planned Communities of 2022
New home sales among the 50 Top-Selling Master-Planned Communities declined by 20% in 2022 compared to the pace set by 2021’s top communities. Rising interest rates and affordability issues, particularly in the second half of the year, have had a significant impact on visitor traffic and new sales. Sales...
stpetecatalyst.com
Developer significantly expands plans for Gandy project
A proposed 39-acre mixed-use residential development on Gandy Boulevard will now feature nearly 100 additional units, following approval of a second expansion. Miami-based real estate firm Key International purchased several parcels at 12000 Gandy Blvd. late last year in a combined $19 million all-cash deal. The group then unveiled plans to build a waterfront mixed-use community featuring a marina, boardwalk, amenity area and restaurant concept.
Longboat Observer
Top residential real estate sales for Dec. 12-23 on Longboat Key, Lido Key, St. Armands Key, Bird Key
The saltwater pool is just steps from Sarasota Bay. The saltwater pool is just steps from Sarasota Bay. Custom cabinets and granite countertops are featured in the kitchen. Custom cabinets and granite countertops are featured in the kitchen. The home offers more than 5,000 square feet of living space. The...
Longboat Observer
10 Sarasota events you simply can't miss in 2023
Sarasota is a city filled with life and events to satisfy your curiosity and hobbies. From art exhibits and concerts, to fireworks and pumpkin carving, There is something for everyone in every stage and phase of their lives. Mark your calendars because here are ten sarasota events you simply can’t miss this 2023.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota still has a ways to go to be a 'roundabout city'
While Sarasota is among the leading cities in Florida in incorporating roundabouts into its traffic management strategy, it has a long way to go to mirror Carmel, Indiana, when it comes to sending drivers around in circles. With the completion of the U.S. 41-Gulfstream Avenue roundabout, Sarasota will have a...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota city leaders side with Bath & Racquet redeveloper in appeal
After two years and several changes in proposals, the Sarasota Planning Board in November finally approved a site plan and rezoning to redevelop the Sarasota Bath & Racquet Club off South Tamiami Trail. Shuttered since 2020, developer Sarasota Springs LLC is planning to rebuild the club with tennis and pickleball...
sarasotamagazine.com
Central Cocoanut Residents Are Fighting to Keep a Car Wash Out of Their Backyards
A Tommy’s Express Car Wash may be headed to a large parcel at 1716 N. Tamiami Trail, just north of downtown, and residents of the Central Cocoanut neighborhood are not happy. If you’re not familiar with Tommy's franchise, its buildings are characterized by flashy, primary colors and, in some...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Fábio Alves on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for their good and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
sarasotamagazine.com
What Does the 2023 Rental Market Hold for Sarasota-Manatee?
Rent growth comes back down to earth, but remains high. According to national rent data by Apartment List, 2021 national rent levels shattered the record for the fastest growth in its history which dates back to 2017. The median rent nationwide increased by 17.6 percent, from $1,099 in January 2021 to $1,293 in December 2021.
Comments / 0