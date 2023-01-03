Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
Auto dealer lawsuit against Rivian dismissed
(25 News Now) - It’s a victory today for Rivian in a Cook County courtroom. A circuit court judge dismissed a lawsuit filed in March 2021 by the Illinois Automobile Dealers Association and more than 200 individual dealers. It claimed Rivian and electric car maker Lucid violated state law...
This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in Illinois
America's gun industry is booming. Over 11.3 million firearms were manufactured in the United States in 2020, more than double the 5.6 million produced in 2010, and nearly triple the 3.9 million guns manufactured in 2000, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Surging demand for firearms has been a boon not only for the balance sheets of American gun makers, but also government coffers. Between sporting arms and ammunition companies and supporting sectors, the American firearm industry generated $70.5 billion in...
More Rejected Vanity Plates in Illinois That’ll Have You Chuckling
Have you ever tried to get a vanity license plate and had your request rejected? If you live in Illinois, you're not alone. According to a recent report by Axios, the state has rejected over 50,000 vanity plate requests in the past five years. But what could possibly be so...
wglt.org
Judge rules in Rivian's favor in lawsuit over direct sales to consumers
A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against Rivian by a group of Illinois auto dealers who alleged the electric automaker was breaking the law by selling vehicles directly to consumers. That ruling in Cook County court allows Rivian to continue selling electric trucks and SUVs to customers in Illinois....
nrn.com
Burger King franchisee files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Subsidiaries of an Illinois-based Burger King franchisee, one of the largest in the brand’s U.S. system, reportedly have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection at units operating about 90 restaurants. Bloomberg Law reported that Chapter 11 filings submitted early this week by TOMS King Holdings LLC’s operating subsidiaries included...
Effingham Radio
First Responder Retirees Reminded of Often-Unused Tax Deduction for Health Care Coverage
Thousands of retired first responders in Illinois and nationwide may reduce their taxable earnings by up to $3,000 by taking advantage of a deduction to which they are entitled by federal law. The Illinois Public Pension Fund Association (IPPFA) is reminding retired public safety officers about the Healthcare Enhancement for...
Eggs Cost What in Illinois in 2023??? Here’s Why They Are So Damn Expensive
This totally sucks eggs!! The price of eggs in 2023 is the highest I've EVER seen them. Here's why the price is so damn high. BlackHillsFox. Have you went to the store to get your groceries, and then had to take a loan out for eggs? The price of eggs in Illinois in 2023, higher than they have ever been. For only the 2nd time in HISTORY...a dozen eggs will cost you over three bucks. WTH!
Illinois quick hits: Taxpayers' pension costs; sentencing measure considered; scam warning
Taxpayers' pension costs Illinois households now pay over three times more than they did nearly two decades ago to cover the cost of state pensions. According to Illinois Policy Institute, each Illinois household spent $2,769 to fund government pensions in 2021, paying the third most for government workers’ retirements in the U.S. despite leading the nation in debt. ...
wgnradio.com
Beer me! Illinois craft brewers offer free beer
Use #MyILBeerFridge for a chance to win beer as the Illinois Craft Brewers Guild tries to generate some suds in a slow month. The craft beer industry in Illinois has soared over the past ten years, from fewer than 50 breweries to over 300. Illinois Craft Brewers Guild executive director Ray Stout (real name) talked with WGN’s Steve Alexander about the boom, which includes over 160 breweries in Chicagoland. Stout says it has turned Chicago into a destination for beer lovers from across the country. But, they aren’t coming that much in January — can’t blame them — so the guild is sponsoring a beer giveaway. Here’s how it works: Go to your local brewpub or retailer of Illinois beer, load your refrigerator, take a photo, and post it on social media. Tag your favorite brewpub or retailer, and use #MyILBeerFridge. Weekly winners get more beer!
MyStateline.com
Illinois poised to ban sales of assault-style weapons as bill passes House
The state Senate will take up the case after the Illinois House passed legislation that would ban the sale of "assault-style" weapons. Illinois poised to ban sales of assault-style weapons …. The state Senate will take up the case after the Illinois House passed legislation that would ban the sale...
New Illinois Laws Could Impact Your Health Care
It’s a big part of Anastasia Kathrens-Gallardo’s job as a genetic counselor at Loyola Medicine. “Making sure everybody is aware that this testing is available for people who have a strong family history of breast, ovarian, even pancreatic and prostate cancer, can be linked to the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes,” Kathrens-Gallardo said.
Two new laws for nursing homes go into effect in 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two new laws for nursing homes requiring more oversight in order to prevent abuse have gone into effect at the start of the year. One law guarantees older adults more rights if they live in a nursing home such as clarifying that it is illegal for nursing home residents to perform […]
wgel.com
FOID Card Renewals For Individuals With Fingerprints On File
Effective January 1, upon a Firearms Transaction Inquiry Program (FTIP) approval, the Illinois State Police (ISP) will automatically renew a person’s Firearm Owner’s Identification Card (FOID) for individuals who have submitted a full set of fingerprints to ISP specifically for their FOID card or Concealed Carry License. The individual’s FOID card will remain active for a period of 10 years from the date of the FTIP approval so long as the card holder is not subject to revocation or suspension under the Firearm Owners Identification Card Act. As FOID cards are replaced, new cards will not include the issuance or expiration dates pursuant to FOID Act updates that took effect January 1, 2022.
Foodie Website Says This Is Illinois’ Best Pizza Place
There are just certain things that people want to know about. I could pound out 500 words on where you can get the best vichyssoise, or the best chapulines (fried grasshoppers), or even the Illinois-conceived dish that everyone seems to think we Illinois residents love, horseshoe sandwiches... But the vast...
Unique new discount store coming to Illinois
If you're a fan of discount stores, finding great deals, and treasure hunting, you may be excited to learn that a unique new discount retail store will be opening soon in Illinois. Read on to learn more.
New IL laws as of 2023 impact employers, employees
ILLINOIS (WEHT) – As the New Year begins, Illinois employers and employees should be aware of new laws taking effect that impact workplace rights. Officials say these laws are: “Legislation passed by the General Assembly and signed into law by Governor JB Pritzker in 2022 expands upon and changes certain rights and protections in the […]
fox32chicago.com
New smoke detector regulations take effect in Illinois --- What you need to know
CHICAGO - The new year means new regulations when it comes to smoke detectors, and Illinois state fire officials are giving everyone a heads-up about what is changing. The new 2023 residential smoke detector regulations require detectors with a 10-year sealed battery. Over the past five years, there have been...
newschannel20.com
Lawmakers react to FOID card renewal changes
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — New changes to Firearm Owners' Identification (FOID) cards. As of Jan. 1., the Illinois State Police will automatically renew a person’s FOID card. This new change went into effect just a few days ago. Now, with a full set of fingerprints, it will be...
Illinois Breaks Eleven New World Records In The Last Year
The officials from Guinness World Records made multiple trips to Illinois during the last year to witness history. Illinois Has Very Successful Year In 2022 Breaking World Records. Ever since I saw the Guinness Book Of World Records for the very first time in my grade school library, I've been...
Illinois Democrats: No-cash bail ruling is unfair
(WTVO) — Illinois Democrats in the General Assembly who pushed for the abolishment of cash bail, aren’t happy with the court ruling that halts that portion of the SAFE-T Act. “The frivolous lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the Pretrial Fairness Act is just the latest of many attempts by conservatives to prevent progress and preserve wealth-based […]
