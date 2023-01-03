Read full article on original website
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’ShamsCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Greek Food in OhioIsla ChiuLakewood, OH
From Cleveland Chili to Cincinnati Kielbasa: A Tour of Ohio's Tasty TreatsOhio State
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
Disney on Ice and other things to do this weekend in Northeast Ohio, Jan. 6-8
The first weekend of the year will feel seasonable with mixed showers. In other words, it's winter in Cleveland, and you can't let that stop you from checking out one of these events happening in NEO.
‘Lost Restaurants of Downtown Cleveland’ author plans 2 presentations
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Bette Lou Higgins has a couple of engaging presentations lined up regarding her book, “Lost Restaurants of Downtown Cleveland.”. Higgins will guide a storytelling program at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19. She bills the historical program as a “quick and delicious trip back to the past,” offering a sense of what it was like to sit in the Vogue room at the Hollenden Hotel to hear Dean Martin, or to catch Alpine Village owner Herman Pirchner deliver 55 beer mugs to customers at one time in the 1950s.
First Look: Boom's Pizza, Opening in Lakewood on Jan. 24th
The new pizzeria comes from Ben Bebenroth of Spice Hospitality
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day at The Rock Hall features free admission and live music
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will once again celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday, January 16., the official holiday. The celebration includes free admission to the museum, live music performances, King’s “I Have A Dream Speech” screening, and virtual MLK Day programming from past years.
List names CLE spot one of 22 best new restaurants in U.S. in 2022
A new restaurant in Cleveland has been named one of the best in the United States in 2022.
Andrew is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week
In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!
Get Your Tickets to New Edition’s ‘Legacy Tour 23’ in Cleveland!
New Edition is bringing in 2023 with an all-new, revamped Legacy Tour!. Kicking off in early March, all the original members of New Edition will tour with legendary artists Keith Sweat and Tank!. This fire concert will be at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on April 13th!
Fear's Confections in Lakewood to Permanently Close After Valentine's Day
The sweet shop is shuttering after 13 years
thisiscleveland.com
10 Winter Activities in The Land
Even though it’s like 30 degrees and there is snow everywhere, when you're in The Land, that doesn't stop you. Winter in Cleveland is a time to experience a city that truly embraces the weather. So, whether they’re racing down a 1,000-foot-long ice chute or taking a surf in 40-degree water, just know there’s are many things to do in Cleveland during the winter. Here in Cleveland, our outdoor adventures are worth the chill.
clevelandmagazine.com
Dining Guide: Chagrin Falls' 22 Best Restaurants
From Italian and sushi to cocktail lounges and popcorn, this postcard worthy town has it all. By Allison Jack. Why we love it: Open in 2020, this bright, modern American restaurant sports an idyllic view of the babbling Chagrin Falls waterfall and focuses on simply grilled fresh fish and quality steak with locally sourced ingredients. Try this: All the Cleveland Instagrammers rave about the Heavenly Biscuits appetizer ($8), baked from scratch and topped with honey butter. 17 River St., 440-893-0797, 17rivergrille.com.
Cleveland’s old J&L Steel works - a belching behemoth with a holiday heart
Regarding James H. Korecko’s Dec. 25 essay, ”To a boy, city’s roaring steel plants were part of the season’s wonders,” it was Christmastime in 1969 when I was called out to J&L Steel at 3 a.m. for a communication outage. I was an Ohio Bell repairman, familiar with this sprawling mill. There were 26 foundries between the Cuyahoga River and West 117th, and J&L and Republic were the big guns. This outage was in the guard shack below the Clark Avenue bridge exit ramp to the mighty beast below.
One-on-one with Tim Misny: The story behind his latest billboard campaign
CLEVELAND — If you're from Northeast Ohio, you know who he is and what he does: Attorney Tim Misny. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Known for his slogan, "I will make them pay," Misny...
Will La Niña help keep Northeast Ohio comfy this winter?: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio -- January. The start of a new year. This has sparked some speculation on my part as to the possible variations in the winter weather ahead. Will we, in Northeast Ohio, be warmer, colder or somewhere in between?. December 2022 started out warmer than one might expect. Temperatures...
cleveland19.com
Meet MetroHealth’s 1st Black woman CEO: ‘I want to be the national model’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - She is determined to fight for those who may not have a voice. “I’m fueled so much by the pain that I’ve experienced. My mother, my two grandmother’s and more recently my baby sister passed away as a byproduct of health care disparities explained Doctor Airica Steed.
cleveland19.com
Tiny tags developed in Elyria tracing food and drug origins, ensuring consumer safety
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A local lab is creating technology as small as a grain of salt, and attaching it to things we eat, medicine, even car parts, to ensure they’re safe and authentic. Every year there’s roughly four and a half million wheels of Parmesan Reggiano cheese made in...
ideastream.org
The best books to read in 2023, according to Northeast Ohio literary experts
Have you made your New Year's resolution yet? You may have decide to walk more, or spend more time outside, or cut down on those sweets, or screen time. Each year, the "Sound of Ideas" team resolves to read more. This hour, we've invited some local literary experts and bibliophiles...
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
If you find yourself in Greater Akron, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all comprehensive!). Located in Cuyahoga Falls, this diner offers tasty breakfasts that are a great way to start your morning. You can't go wrong with staples like the country fried steak with sausage gravy and pancakes (the restaurant offers regular, oatmeal, pecan, blueberry, banana, chocolate chip, and coconut pancakes). Patrons also recommend the diner's croissant French toast, pesto tomato provolone omelet, and eggs benedict.
coolcleveland.com
Bluegrass Jams Resume at Peninsula’s G.A.R. Hall
What do you have going on Tuesday evening? If you’re like most people, not much. But if you enjoy down-home music such as bluegrass, maybe even dabble in playing it, come on down to the G.A.R Hall in Peninsula where the Grass Jam is finally back. Two local leading...
cleveland19.com
5-month-old cat found abandoned in bathroom at Cleveland Hopkins Airport
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cat, just 5 months old, was found abandoned in the bathroom of the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport early Friday morning. Thankfully a concerned Southwest Airlines employee discovered the white and gray kitty in a soft carrier sitting on the sink in an airport bathroom, near the TSA Pre-Check area.
