Escambia County, FL

WEAR

2 people, dog safely escape house fire on N. T St. in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The dog firefighters were searching for has been safely rescued. PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola home was damaged in a fire on N. T Street Thursday night. The fire took place at around 7:32 p.m. on the 1400-block of N. T Street. According to the battalion chief...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Concrete laid down on new Pensacola skate park

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Progress is being made on the City of Pensacola's very own skate park. They broke ground on the Blake Doyle Skate Park in August, and now they are laying down the concrete. It's located at the Hollice T. Williams Park under I-110. The $2 million project is...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

1 suspect arrested for The Pelicans Nest shooting in Downtown Pensacola

PENASACOLA, Fla. -- A suspect was arrested Friday evening for a shooting that took place at The Pelicans Nest in Downtown Pensacola last summer. 28-year-old Michael Lamar Rudolph, of Pensacola, is charged with battery, aggravated battery, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana and attempted felony murder.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Officials: Crestview woman steals more than $12,000 from disabled adult

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Crestview woman was arrested Thursday for allegedly stealing more than $12,000 from a disabled adult. 38-year-old Jessica Lyn Duvall is charged with crimes against a person - exploitation of a disabled adult $10,000 or more. According to investigators, Duvall had been serving as the victim's...
CRESTVIEW, FL
WEAR

Deputies seek info in several Baldwin County shootings in 5-day span

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several shootings from Dec. 23-27. The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to contact Investigator McSwain at 251-972-8589 or the dispatch center at 251-937-0202. Two shootings occurred on Nicholsville Road in Bay Minette on Dec. 23. The...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WEAR

State may seek death penalty for accused Okaloosa County deputy killer

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- The man charged with killing an Okaloosa County deputy on Christmas Eve was indicted Friday with first-degree murder. Additionally, Timothy Paul Price-Williams, 43, was also indicted on three counts of attempted first-degree murder of law enforcement officer. State Attorney Ginger Madden made the announcement Friday...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

UWF Football holding walk-on tryouts Jan. 12

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The UWF Football Team will be holding walk-on tryouts next week. Students at UWF can participate in tryouts on Jan. 12 at 11 a.m. You must currently be enrolled as a full-time students at UWF to be eligible. For more information email Jwintrick@uwf.edu for further instructions on...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

'Bubble Alley' in Downtown Pensacola coming down soon

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola's Downtown Improvement Board announced Friday that "Bubble Alley" will be taken down this month. The popular art display suspended over Intendencia Street is scheduled to be removed on Jan. 17. The display has been up for more then two months after the DIB decided to keep...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

3 persons of interest wanted by police in Milton homicide

MILTON, Fla. -- Police are trying to locate three persons of interest in a homicide in Milton earlier this week. Milton Police said Friday they're trying to locate:. The body of 31-year-old Johnny Gene Davis was found shot dead Sunday afternoon in a storage building behind a home in the 6400 block of Sellers Drive. Police believe he died Saturday or early Sunday.
MILTON, FL

