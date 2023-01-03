Read full article on original website
2 people, dog safely escape house fire on N. T St. in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The dog firefighters were searching for has been safely rescued. PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola home was damaged in a fire on N. T Street Thursday night. The fire took place at around 7:32 p.m. on the 1400-block of N. T Street. According to the battalion chief...
Concrete laid down on new Pensacola skate park
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Progress is being made on the City of Pensacola's very own skate park. They broke ground on the Blake Doyle Skate Park in August, and now they are laying down the concrete. It's located at the Hollice T. Williams Park under I-110. The $2 million project is...
Cleanup, investigation underway after chemical fire breaks out at Atmore sulfur plant
ATMORE, Ala. -- Plumes of smoke were seen rising hundreds of feet above Atmore, Alabama during a chemical fire Friday morning. A big cleanup is now underway at Tiger-Sul Products, on Highway 31 just west of the Atmore Country Club. When WEAR News was driving to the scene, the fire...
1 suspect arrested for The Pelicans Nest shooting in Downtown Pensacola
PENASACOLA, Fla. -- A suspect was arrested Friday evening for a shooting that took place at The Pelicans Nest in Downtown Pensacola last summer. 28-year-old Michael Lamar Rudolph, of Pensacola, is charged with battery, aggravated battery, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana and attempted felony murder.
Man charged after 4 patrol cars struck on W. Nine Mile Road in Pensacola
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man was arrested and another man is wanted after four patrol cars were struck after the two men attempted to flee a traffic stop on W. Nine Mile Road Friday night. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit, along with Florida Highway Patrol, attempted...
Deputies: Man accidentally shoots himself during series of burglaries in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies say a Crestview man accidentally shot himself in the leg with a stolen gun while breaking into a vehicle. Justin McCall, 28, was arrested on Thursday on charges of grand theft, burglary to a structure, car burglary and felony violation of probation. According to the...
Officials: Crestview woman steals more than $12,000 from disabled adult
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Crestview woman was arrested Thursday for allegedly stealing more than $12,000 from a disabled adult. 38-year-old Jessica Lyn Duvall is charged with crimes against a person - exploitation of a disabled adult $10,000 or more. According to investigators, Duvall had been serving as the victim's...
Deputies seek info in several Baldwin County shootings in 5-day span
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several shootings from Dec. 23-27. The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to contact Investigator McSwain at 251-972-8589 or the dispatch center at 251-937-0202. Two shootings occurred on Nicholsville Road in Bay Minette on Dec. 23. The...
Pensacola man charged with aggravated assault after shots fired on Mobile Highway
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man was charged with multiple crimes, including aggravated assault, Wednesday night after Escambia County deputies responded to a shots fired call on Mobile Highway. Lee Wilkerson, 38, is charged with aggravated assault, possession of meth, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Escambia, Santa Rosa counties urge residents to review new federal broadband map
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia and Santa Rosa counties are urging people to review a new federal map of broadband internet service. You can look up your address to see how they have your property listed. If you find any inaccuracies, you can click the "location challenge" or "availability challenge"...
State may seek death penalty for accused Okaloosa County deputy killer
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- The man charged with killing an Okaloosa County deputy on Christmas Eve was indicted Friday with first-degree murder. Additionally, Timothy Paul Price-Williams, 43, was also indicted on three counts of attempted first-degree murder of law enforcement officer. State Attorney Ginger Madden made the announcement Friday...
Report: Man shot at multiple people outside of Bingo Paradise in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An arrest report states a 38-year-old man shot at multiple people outside Bingo Paradise in Escambia County Wednesday night. He is being held in Escambia County Jail on $156,000 bond. Bingo Paradise is located on Mobile Highway. The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. According to the...
UWF Football holding walk-on tryouts Jan. 12
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The UWF Football Team will be holding walk-on tryouts next week. Students at UWF can participate in tryouts on Jan. 12 at 11 a.m. You must currently be enrolled as a full-time students at UWF to be eligible. For more information email Jwintrick@uwf.edu for further instructions on...
Sheriff: Victim in Colbert Avenue shooting was shot at just days prior in Pensacola
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The search continues Wednesday for the suspect in a shooting in Escambia County that injured two people. The sheriff's office is looking for a gray sedan. They say surveillance cameras captured the vehicle driving off from the scene of the shooting on Colbert Avenue in the...
'Bubble Alley' in Downtown Pensacola coming down soon
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola's Downtown Improvement Board announced Friday that "Bubble Alley" will be taken down this month. The popular art display suspended over Intendencia Street is scheduled to be removed on Jan. 17. The display has been up for more then two months after the DIB decided to keep...
3 persons of interest wanted by police in Milton homicide
MILTON, Fla. -- Police are trying to locate three persons of interest in a homicide in Milton earlier this week. Milton Police said Friday they're trying to locate:. The body of 31-year-old Johnny Gene Davis was found shot dead Sunday afternoon in a storage building behind a home in the 6400 block of Sellers Drive. Police believe he died Saturday or early Sunday.
Pensacola man sentenced to life in state prison for 2021 murder of 42-year-old man
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being sentenced to life in state prison Friday for the 2021 murder of 42-year-old of Clarence "Tom" Allard. A jury found Anthony Brown II, 22, guilty of second-degree murder back in December. Brown was...
Report: Fort Walton Beach woman exploits elderly, spends over $1,000 on fast food
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Fort Walton Beach woman was arrested Tuesday for exploiting an elderly person after an arrest report states she stole thousands of dollars from the victim to use for her personal expenditures, including $1,000 in fast food purchases. Jessica Manios, 30, took control of an elderly...
Pensacola man pleads guilty to purchasing gun for alleged killer of Carla Williams
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola man pled guilty Friday to purchasing a gun in his name to give to the convicted felon charged with the murder of the woman killed at Pensacola Fitness in May 2022, 48-year-old Carla Williams. Tavaris East, 42, pled guilty Friday to a charge of making...
Police: Milton home where 31-year-old man found shot dead has history of complaints
MILTON, Fla. -- The investigation continues Thursday night into a homicide earlier this week in Milton. 31-year-old Johnny Davis was found dead in a utility room behind a home on Sellers Drive on New Year's Day. It's believed he died early that morning or late New Year's Eve. Milton Police...
