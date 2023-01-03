Read full article on original website
Related
midutahradio.com
Pandemic Era Housing, Food Assistance Coming To An End Next Month
(Salt Lake City, UT) — Utahns have until February 5th to apply for the Emergency Rental Assistant Program. This comes after Congress passed an omnibus bill and halted pandemic-era funding. While the state is accepting applications until February, the remaining 30-million will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis. The move by Congress also ends the additional SNAP emergency allotment in February. There are 74-thousand households in Utah enrolled in the SNAP program.
ksl.com
Utah kids challenge decision to dismiss their environmental lawsuit against state
SALT LAKE CITY — A group of Utah kids is not taking no for an answer as they challenge the dismissal of a lawsuit where they claim the state's use of fossil fuels is infringing their right to life. A notice that they are appealing the case to the...
Utah Residents Need a REAL ID by May 7, 2025, to Board a Plane, Not the May 3, 2023, Deadline the UT DPS Says
Utah residents have until May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license, in order to board a plane without a passport in the U.S. This is not what the Utah Dept of Public Safety (DPS) says - they still have the old May 3, 2023, deadline on their "REAL ID - What You Need to Know" site.
Business veteran Alex Dunn joins Larry H. Miller Company as firm continues new trajectory
Former Vivint head Alex Dunn brings a wealth of experience to the expanding Larry H. Miller Company portfolio. Dunn co-founded Vivint Solar and served as deputy chief of staff to former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney.
ktoy1047.com
Abbott announces emergency SNAP benefits
Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $344.1 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of January. The allotments are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households. "As we enter the new year,...
Utahns to no longer receive federal pandemic funds, assistance
After years of federal pandemic funds helping families afford food and rent, those emergency assistance programs are finally coming to an end in Utah.
Non-profit leads push to legalize psychedelics in Utah
A bigger push to legalize psychedelics in Utah is coming from grassroots efforts in The Beehive State.
ktoy1047.com
Paxton supports Florida law protecting students from inappropriate subjects
Attorney General Paxton filed a multi-state amicus brief before a Tallahassee, Florida-based federal district court in support of Florida law H.B. 1557, which protects students who are in the 3rd grade and below from being exposed to instruction on inappropriate subjects, such as so-called sexual orientation and gender identity. The...
Tax cuts, water, housing and transgender surgeries for minors: What to expect from Utah Legislature in 2023
Utah’s Republican lawmakers are likely to consider tax cuts, water issues, housing and transgender issues during the 2023 legislative session. Read more.
ksl.com
Utah Latinos passing on cultural traditions during Día de los Reyes
SALT LAKE CITY — Irma Hofer grew up in Baja California, Mexico, setting her shoes out by her bed or next to the window each year on Jan. 5 before going to sleep. The tradition was in anticipation of a visit from the three wise men, who leave presents in and around the shoes for children to wake up to on Jan. 6, or Día de los Reyes — a holiday celebrated in many Hispanic countries. The Jan. 6 date honors the wise men's journey, which tradition says would have taken 12 days from the time they saw the Christmas star.
upr.org
New Utah state veterinarian to start in August
The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food announced Daniel W. Christensen will serve as the new Utah state veterinarian. The hire was announced in a news release from the UDAF on Wednesday. Christensen will replace former-Utah State Veterinarian Dean Taylor who retired on Dec. 30. “We are excited to welcome...
ksl.com
The explosive growth of Utah's new Lamborghini and Bentley dealership
This story is sponsored by KSL Cars.Your next car is waiting. Search Utah's largest selection of new and used cars. When Tom and Amy Buckley signed the papers to open a Lamborghini and Bentley dealership in Salt Lake City, they could not have imagined how successful their first year would be — especially at the tail end of a pandemic.
Opinion: We can’t meet Utah’s expanding demand without our quarries
Responsible growth requires a broad view. Utahns should support quarries that provide the resources for their roads, homes, offices and other infrastructure.
Utah lawmakers may crack down on noisy tailpipes and bring back 'PhotoCop'
A pair of bills introduced on Utah's Capitol Hill could force people to watch how they drive. Rep. Gay Lynn Bennion, D-Cottonwood Heights, has filed House Bill 95 in the upcoming legislative session
basinnow.com
Utah Department of Public Safety Recommends Strengthening Passwords
2022 saw an overall increase of cyber related crimes and many warnings from local law enforcement have been centered on watching out for scammers trying to access your online accounts. The Utah Department of Public Safety recommends that the public consider a New Years resolution of creating stronger passwords. Here are some simple tips to secure your password. Consider using the longest password possible by using a news headline or the title(s) of books using added punctuation and capitalization. Do not include personal information that is easy to find on social media. Avoid using common words in your password. Substitute letters with numbers and punctuation marks or symbols. Be creative by using phonetic replacements or deliberate misspellings. Obviously keep your passwords private and do not reuse them. You can double your login protection by enabling multi-factor authentication (MFA). Finally, the most secure way to store all of your unique passwords is by using a password manager. For more tips, visit DPSnews.utah.gov.
kmyu.tv
Utah House Republicans want school vouchers but not free fares for UTA
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Laying out their priorities for the upcoming legislative session, Utah House Republican leaders made the case for school vouchers while pouring cold water on the governor’s proposal for free fares for public transit. Rep. Mike Schultz (R-Hooper), the House majority leader, said Gov. Spencer...
White House, Utah officials respond to tragedy in Enoch
Following the tragedy that claimed the lives of eight individuals in an Enoch City home, Utah leaders as well as The White House responded with their support for the grieving community.
KSLTV
The math on meat: Can a cow share stop beef prices from butchering your food budget?
FARMINGTON, Utah – It’s dinner time at the Gibbons home. On the menu this night: beef and broccoli. Not your ordinary beef and broccoli, mind you – Mark Gibbons is stepping it up a bit for us. “You know special occasions,” he said. “Got to try something...
KSLTV
New vaccination bill: what does it mean for those unvaccinated?
SALT LAKE CITY – State lawmakers are hard at work on a number of bills addressing Utahn’s health and safety. More specifically, one of those bills would make it illegal to discriminate against someone based on their vaccination status. The bill sponsored by Walt Brooks is called HB131.
upr.org
Enoch killings, latest Great Salt Lake warning and more on Behind the Headlines
Eight people are found dead in an Enoch home in southern Utah after what authorities are calling an apparent murder-suicide. Experts tell lawmakers that they have only months to act or the Great Salt Lake will vanish in the next five years. With Utah in limbo in the wake of the Supreme Court’s rejection of Roe v. Wade, state lawmakers from both parties propose new abortion bills for the upcoming legislative session. And the U.S. House stops functioning amid a Republican leadership standoff.
Comments / 0