ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Tulane shocks USC in Cotton Bowl, Penn State wins Rose Bowl without a sunset & will Jim Harbaugh leave Michigan?

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ImLlL_0k2HE0fc00

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger get together to recap this weekend's remaining college football bowl games.

Before analyzing the New Year’s Six bowl games, reports have come out that Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh could be looking to coach in the NFL next season. Speculation is growing after Jim Harbaugh attempted to become the next head coach of the Minnesota Vikings last summer, along with his desire to finally get a Super Bowl ring. The pod discusses whether or not they think he will go back to the NFL & who could fill his shoes at Michigan if a departure for the pros does indeed happen.

There was a fantastic slate of bowl games this week that included Tulane stepping up and winning the Cotton Bowl over USC in dramatic fashion. Out west at the Rose Bowl, Penn State capped off their season on a high note by beating Utah. Mississippi State was able to put closure on their season with a gritty win against Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl and finally, it would only be right to discuss Iowa beating Kentucky 21-0 in the Music City Bowl.

4:22 Will Jim Harbaugh leave Michigan for the NFL

18:40 Where does Michigan go if Jim Harbaugh leaves

32:20 Tulane stuns USC in the Cotton Bowl

46:24 Penn State wins the Rose Bowl over Utah 35-21

49:35 Mississippi State takes the victory over Illinois in the Reliaquest Bowl

55:00 Iowa wins 21-0 against Kentucky in the Music City Bowl

Stay up to date with the latest college football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsCFB.

Follow Dan @DanWetzel

Follow Pat @ByPatForde

Follow Ross @RossDellenger

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Enquirer and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Emergency Podcast: Jim Harbaugh under NCAA investigation

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Dan Wetzel & SI’s Pat Forde detail the recent investigations that are being levied against Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh. The pod breaks down the violations that the NCAA is imposing on Jim Harbaugh, including a level 1 violation which has the possibility to disrupt Harbaugh’s tenure at Michigan. The often stubborn head coach is likely to meet the investigation with a great enthusiasm and hard-headedness unmatched by any other coach. The guys speculate as to what the punishment could be if the violations are upheld, as well as Jim Harbaugh’s future with the Michigan Wolverines. Could this be the deciding factor that sends Jim Harbaugh back to the NFL?
ANN ARBOR, MI
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Former Arkansas, Browns RB Peyton Hillis reportedly unconscious in ICU after swimming accident

Former Arkansas Razorbacks and Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis was hospitalized after a swimming accident in Pensacola, Florida on Thursday, according to Alyssa Orange of KNWA. Hillis was reportedly helicoptered from the scene and remains unconscious in the ICU. On Friday, Arkansas football tweeted it's "encouraged to learn he's...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Bills' Hamlin breathing on his own, joins team via video

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — It was uplifting enough for the Buffalo Bills staff and players to see Damar Hamlin appear on the video screen in the team's meeting room Friday — “larger than life," as coach Sean McDermott put it — for the first time since the safety collapsed and had to be resuscitated on the field.
BUFFALO, NY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Chiefs beat Raiders for AFC top seed in imperfect situation, Mahomes likely wraps MVP

The Kansas City Chiefs presumably didn't want their path to the No. 1 seed in the AFC to open up like it did. They also didn't make the rules. The cancelation of the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game due to Damar Hamlin's cardiac emergency on the field was terrible and more important than the results of a football season. However, the cancelation also cost the Bills a shot at the top seed in the AFC. The Chiefs needed the Bills to lose once in the final two weeks and never could have imagined the Bills would have a no contest put on their record.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
220K+
Followers
151K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy