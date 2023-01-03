Read full article on original website
New Oregon Inlet navigational channel open
Due to shoaling earlier this year that prevented boaters from accessing the navigation span of the Basnight Bridge, the Snell and Merritt—dredges operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers—along with Dare County’s Miss Katie dredge, have worked since August 2022 to open up a new channel. The previous route has been disestablished.
NC getting $110M for replacement bridge on US 64
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina government leaders said on Tuesday the state will receive $110 million in federal funds toward construction of a replacement bridge on U.S. Highway 64 that helps link eastern North Carolina to the Outer Banks. Gov. Roy Cooper and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis announced separately...
EIA in Six North Carolina Counties
Horses in six North Carolina counties have tested positive for EIA. Sixteen horses in total have been affected. In Duplin County, one horse tested positive and was euthanized. There was also one positive case in Forsyth County that was euthanized. One horse in Henderson County is affected and alive. Five horses in Mecklenburg County are affected and alive. Seven positive horses in Surry County died or were euthanized. One positive horse in Yadkin County was euthanized.
2/3 of NC’s counties now colored orange on CDC map with highest COVID-19 levels
A total of 68 counties were in the orange zone in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s map updated Thursday night — including every county in the CBS 17 viewing area but four.
Nags Head eliminates multifamily dwellings in C-2 Zoning District
By a 4-1 vote at their Dec. 4 meeting, the Nags Head Board of Commissioners approved a zoning text amendment to remove multifamily residences as a permitted use in the town’s C-2 General Commercial District. This followed an Oct. 19 vote that established a 150-day moratorium on development in...
North Carolina buyer risks and rights with 'title in transit'
A change in North Carolina law gave dealers wiggle room on securing titles and tags, but WRAL Investigates found that it can put some car buyers in a predicament. A change in North Carolina law gave dealers wiggle room on securing titles and tags, but WRAL Investigates found that it can put some car buyers in a predicament.
Ninth annual Lost Fishing Gear Recovery Program Begins
(North Carolina Coastal Federation) This month, with the help of dozens of commercial fishermen and women, the North Carolina Coastal Federation will begin efforts to find and remove potentially dangerous lost fishing gear. This is the ninth year the Coastal Federation has held the annual Lost Fishing Gear Recovery Project. Throughout the month watermen will scour parts of the northern and central coast looking to find and remove lost crab pots.
Pain at the pump: High demand for gas driving up prices
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - AAA is reporting North Carolina is seeing some of the biggest increases in gas prices in the country. The short answer, they say, is due to higher demand; people are back from holiday vacations and driving more. Right now in North Carolina, the average price is...
Target, Marshalls, Rack Room slated to open in spring
This April, the first Target store in northeastern North Carolina that’s east of Greenville is expected to open its doors in Kill Devil Hills, according to a member of its management team. The 80,000-square-foot store, located at 1901 N. Croatan Highway, has been undergoing an extensive remodel from its...
NC gas tax increases slightly as the new year begins
North Carolinians may have noticed that it has cost a little more to fill their gas tanks since Jan. 1. Some areas of the Tar Heel State have seen prices jump 20 cents a gallon compared to last month when prices were below $2.99 in most areas. Most of the price hike is due to the increase in crude oil prices, but a smaller portion is thanks to a rise in the state’s gas tax.
Capacity: the real problem with NC’s power grid
Going into Christmas 2022, there were a series of rolling blackouts in North Carolina. Frustration for the rolling blackouts resulted in social media posts and media reporting to assign blame and call for government oversight. What is missing is a practical discussion on how and why the blackouts occurred. Fixing the problem starts with understanding the problem. Our problem is one of capacity.
William H. Silver Game Land Habitat Enhancement – North Carolina
Western North Carolina is elk country. About 200 elk roam the Great Smoky Mountains and surrounding landscape. 15 years after helping successfully restore elk to their native North Carolina range, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation supplied funding to help acquire and convey the majority of what’s now known as the William H. Silver Game Land to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.
This North Carolina County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the longest life expectancy in the state.
This City Was North Carolina’s “Lightning Capital” For 2022
Every year, the Vaisala U.S. National Lightning Detection Network (NLDN) releases its annual report on lightning events nationwide. The report includes “lightning capitals” for each state, making note of which city in each state logged the most lightning activity per square kilometer. North Carolina’s 2022 “Lightning Capital” was...
Class action lawsuit against Wilmington’s red light cameras challenges constitutionality of program
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Running a red light is not only illegal but also extremely unsafe; T-bone accidents can be devastating and cause serious injuries or even kill drivers and passengers. That’s why some cities in North Carolina have set up red-light cameras to deter drivers from running through traffic lights — but these programs are facing increasing scrutiny and now only a couple of cities still use them — Wilmington and Raleigh.
Mysterious Sea Creature Spotted Along North Carolina Coast
Commenters debated online what the large creature could be.
North Carolina could be the last state (for a while) to expand Medicaid
This story was originally published by Stateline, an initiative of The Pew Charitable Trusts. The story has been updated to correct the number of organizations comprising the Alliance for a Healthy Kansas. It is 128. For years, state Sen. Phil Berger says, there was nobody in North Carolina who opposed...
Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline
Workers laying the Mountain Valley Pipeline in Roanoke County. (Ned Oliver / Virginia Mercury) The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) is 0-4 on first down conversions. The red zone is nowhere in sight, and the clock is running out. Why are people still betting on this team?. MVP is a monstrous,...
Dare County Land Transfers
Jag’s Beach House LLC from Buckner Diane P/014811002—Lot 2 Kinnakeet/$549,000/Improved Residential. Herrman Daniel Chapman from Cavender Agnes M/031018903—Lot 903 Kinnakeet Shores/$60,000/Vacant Residential. Colington. One Health Inc from Ruiz Antonio/018788110—Lot 110 Bay Cliff/$30,000/Vacant Residential. Monell Adam Tracy from Delbusso Marc J/029538000—Lot 94 Sec V Colington Harbour/$325,000/Improved Residential....
A year after Jan. 6 attack, some in NC say attempts to overthrow the US are ‘ongoing’
The group Democracy Out Loud held a rally outside the federal building on New Bern Avenue to remember the events of that day and to voice ongoing concerns.
