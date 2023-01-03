North Carolinians may have noticed that it has cost a little more to fill their gas tanks since Jan. 1. Some areas of the Tar Heel State have seen prices jump 20 cents a gallon compared to last month when prices were below $2.99 in most areas. Most of the price hike is due to the increase in crude oil prices, but a smaller portion is thanks to a rise in the state’s gas tax.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO