Second Teen Dies From Idabel Shooting Incident
A second teen has died of injuries received in a triple shooting in Idabel on New Year’s Eve. The 19-year-old died Tuesday at a Tyler hospital, and another teen died at the scene of the shootings. A third teen suffered only a superficial wound, and paramedics treated and released him. The suspect, who is also a juvenile, remains in custody.
Bowie County finds murder suspect fit to stand trial
TEXARKANA, Texas – A Bowie County Court found murder suspect Travis Turner competent to stand trial during a hearing Thursday at the Bi-State Justice Building. Turner is charged with murder in the death of 29-year-old Jennifer Garrett at a home in the 6300 block of Summerhill Place in Texarkana, Texas on Aug. 12, 2021.
Sulphur Springs Woman Accused Of Pulling A Handgun On Her Spouse
A 53-year-old Sulphur Springs woman was accused Thursday evening of pulling a handgun on her spouse, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Justin Wilkerson, Ryan Reed, Bobby Osornio, Thomas Patterson and Josh Davis, along with Sgt. Scott Davis responded to a complaint of a male having a gun pulled on him that called in to dispatchers around 5:40 p.m. Jan. 5, 2023. Upon arrival at the State Highway 19 north residence where the incident was alleged to have occurred, deputies contacted the alleged male victim.
Woman in hospital after being beaten by Choctaw County man, police say
GRANT, Okla. (KXII) - A Choctaw County man was arrested for allegedly beating a woman so badly that she had to be care-flighted to a trauma center for her injuries. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, on Dec. 28, 2022, Delbert O’Neal Coffelt, 41, kicked, punched and used a stick or other blunt object to beat Natasha Kinslow from head to toe in a shed on the corner of Bois D’Arc and Dodd St. in Grant.
Police seek suspects for felony theft
The two women allegedly stole money from their employers. Kendra Dowdy, an office manager at a local business, allegedly began writing checks to herself from the company’s accounts. By the time the company caught on, Dowdy had managed to steal over $15,000. A detective contacted Dowdy, who was given time to make arrangements for her children after she agreed to turn herself in. Two weeks later, detectives have seen no sign of her.
Man free on bond following Texarkana drug, gun raid
TEXARKANA, Ark. - A Texarkana, Ark., man is free on bond following his arrest last week following a drug raid at his home. The Bi-State Narcotics Task Force seized narcotics, firearms and cash on Dec. 29 when they searched Marcus Martin's home, located in the 400 block of Ferguson Street in College Hill.
Murder Defendant Found Competent, Gets New Lawyer, Will Be Restrained At Trial
NEW BOSTON, Texas–During two days of pretrial hearings in the case of a Texarkana man accused of strangling his girlfriend to death in 2021, the state argued for high security, the disruptive defendant was given a new lawyer and the judge determined the defendant is competent to face a jury.
Two East Texas Women Wanted For Felony Theft For Stealing From Employers
Texarkana man looking for owner of woman’s anniversary ring
A Texarkana man is looking for the owner of a woman’s anniversary ring he found at Walmart.
Morris County Jail Log, Dec. 11-17
Dec. 12• Heather Finley, of Cookville, was arrested by Omaha police on a parole hold for robbery.Dec. 13• Charles Casey ...
Narcotics operation nets arrest
The Task Force executed a search warrant on December 29, 2022, in the 400 block of Ferguson Street in Texarkana, Arkansas. Officers located 220 grams of suspected cocaine, 110 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 4.5 pounds of suspected marijuana, two firearms, and $2,965 that investigators believe are proceeds from the distribution of narcotics.
Bowie County officials issue scam alert
TEXARKANA, Texas - The Bowie County Sheriff's Office is issuing a warning to Texarkana area residents. According to a new release, the agency received several calls from citizens on Wednesday saying they were contacted by a person claiming to be “Deputy Moore” from BCSO. “Deputy Moore” claims to have warrants for these citizens that they need to pay him for over the phone. This is a scam. A department spokesperson says there are no deputies employed by the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office with the last name of Moore, and they never take payments over the phone.
Tar mop responsible for Harbor Freight store fire in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas – The cause of a roof fire at a Texarkana Harbor Freight store on Wednesday was blamed on a tar mop. The fire at the Oaklawn Village shopping strip began during roof repair work when the tar, which can get close to 500 degrees, caught a tar mop on fire above the Harbor Freight store, according to Texarkana Texas Interim Fire Chief Chris Black.
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Hopkins County arrested Charles Don Williams Tuesday for Violation of the Probation he was on for Felony Aggravated Assault with Serious Bodily Injury. They did not disclose the bond amount or other information. Deputies arrested Dedrick Terrell Godbolt in Hopkins County for bond forfeiture on a charge of possession of...
Titus County Deputies Looking For Stolen ATV
Titus County Deputies are investigating the theft of a Lime Green and Black 2021 Can-AM ATV. The robbery occurred between 8:00 pm on Friday, December 30, and 1:00 pm on New Year’s Day on a property in the 1000 block of FM 4000 where they parked the ATV. The owner is offering a $2,500 reward.
See Luxury Home in Texarkana’s Newest Subdivision Mallard Pond
One of Texarkana's newest subdivisions is Mallard Pond, the moment you drive into this new subdivision you can't help but notice the beautiful pond with its blue-green water that captures your attention right away. This gated community is offering some of the finest new homes in the Texarkana area. One...
Police Searching for Suspect in Christmas Day Murder
The Criminal Investigation Division of the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department has issued a warrant for the arrest of Tarus Walker 24 years old B/M 5’05 170 lbs. Walker is wanted for Capital Murder and Possession of a Firearm by Certain Person. These charges stem from the investigation into the shooting death of Aaron Bruce 40 years of Texarkana, Arkansas that occurred at 2511 East 24th Street at 9:50 a.m on Christmas Day.
