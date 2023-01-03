Read full article on original website
Related
metro-magazine.com
FHWA Announces Grants to Improve Bridges
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced the first round of Large Bridge Project Grants from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s competitive Bridge Investment Program, according to the administration's news release. This program is one piece of the Administration’s investment in highway bridges since...
informedinfrastructure.com
Biden-Harris Administration Announces $2.1 Billion to Improve Four Nationally Significant Bridges Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s First Large Bridge Grants
$2.1 Billion in Fiscal Year 2022 Large Bridge Project Grants will make critical improvements to bridges that are a vital link for local residents, communities and economies. Large Bridge Project Grants follow $5.3B in FY23 Bridge Formula Funding and $18.4M in FY22 Bridge Planning Grants earlier this year. WASHINGTON –...
freightwaves.com
New legislation provides bathroom access for truck drivers
New legislation would for the first time require commercial warehouses, retailers and ports to allow truck drivers to use their restroom facilities when picking up or dropping off freight. The Trucker Bathroom Access Act, introduced Thursday by U.S. Reps. Troy Nehls (R-Texas) and Chrissy Houlahan (D-Penn.), adds language to federal...
New legislation for landlords takes effect Jan. 1, meant to keep tenants safer
(The Center Square) – Landlords in Florida will have a new set of rules to abide by come Jan. 1 when new legislation goes into effect. Senate Bill 898, also known as ‘Miya’s Law’, is named after Miya Marcano, a 19-year-old student who was killed in her apartment complex in Orlando in 2021 by a maintenance worker who had access to a master key. The law was designed by lawmakers to provide more safety measures for tenants by keeping records of who has access to...
NBC12
Federal funding granted to help Virginians with disabilites access housing
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (D-VA) have announced over $940,000 in federal funding to help Virginians with disabilities access affordable housing. The $940,732 is awarded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Mainstream Vouchers program, which is similar to other Housing Choice...
Feds say railroad must deliver grain to California chickens
Federal regulators have ordered Union Pacific railroad to make sure a livestock producer gets the grain it needs in California to prevent millions of chickens and hundreds of thousands of cattle from starving
waste360.com
Biden-Harris Administration Announces $40 Million in Grants for Tribes and Intertribal Consortia to Improve Recycling Infrastructure
WASHINGTON - , the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the availability of $40 million in grants for recycling infrastructure projects for Tribes and intertribal consortia. EPA published a Request for Applications to solicit interest by Tribes and intertribal consortia for the third funding opportunity in the new Solid Waste Infrastructure for Recycling (SWIFR) grant program funded by the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law invested $375 million in funding for new recycling, reuse and waste prevention programs and initiatives, the largest investment in recycling infrastructure to EPA in 30 years.
Nearly 800 refugees have received permanent housing in King County region
(The Center Square) – Collaborations with King County, the City of Redmond, Washington Department of Social and Health Services and the International Rescue Committee have helped over 750 refugees find permanent housing. In the last year, 791 people took part in a short-term program the various departments collaborated on to offer temporary housing and connection to the local communities. According to the county, 97% of the 791 refugees have found permanent housing since then. ...
constructiondive.com
These 5 big transit projects wrapped up as 2022 ended
UPDATE: Jan. 3, 2023: New York City’s Grand Central Madison terminal did not open by the end of December as planned. The debut is now slated for January, according to an update from the president of Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s construction and development reported by NBC New York. Dec....
Tri-Cities to receive over $15 million in federal funding to improve roads, broadband access, and more
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Tri-Cities is expected to see an infusion of cash towards several projects as the U.S. Senate passed several funding bills last week. Over $15 million of federal funding will be going to the region to support various projects, secured by Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner. These projects range from upgrading Petersburg's emergency communications system, to road improvements in Hopewell and Prince George, to improving broadband access for students at Virginia State University and the surrounding areas, and more.
Erie County Legislature approves $15 million to establish 2022 blizzard fund
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - An unanimous 11-0 vote was passed this Thursday afternoon during the first Erie County legislative session of the new year to establish a 2022 Buffalo blizzard fund.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Renewables are likely to provide 25% of US electricity in 2023
Renewable energy sources accounted for nearly one-quarter of the nation’s electrical generation in the first 10 months of 2022, this according to a review of EIA data by the SUN DAY Campaign. The final issue of EIA’s “Electric Power Monthly” report series published in 2022 (with data through October...
City receives $78M federal grant for safety improvements along Roosevelt Boulevard
Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. Bob Casey announced $78 million to upgrade Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia. The Department of Transportation grant will pay for improvements at 45 intersections, spanning from Broad Street to the Bucks County line.
constructiondive.com
Skanska reaches milestone on $460M NYC highway rehab
Skanska USA has finished the first phase of a $460 million New York interstate project, completing work that included four bridge replacements. The American arm of the Swedish-based contractor and developer announced the milestone along with joint venture partner ECCO III Enterprises at the end of December. Located in the...
rtands.com
$3.6MM for Port of Pasco’s Reimann Last Mile Rail Project
Written by Carolina Worrell, Senior Editor, Railway Age. The Port of Pasco announced Jan. 4 that Washington’s Congressional delegation has delivered $3.6 million in federal funding for the Port’s Reimann Industrial Center Last Mile Rail project in Pasco, Wash. The $3.6 million, which was secured on Dec. 22...
metro-magazine.com
Winnipeg Transit Orders 166 Zero-Emission Buses
New Flyer received new firm orders for 16 battery-electric and fuel cell-electric transit buses from Winnipeg Transit, according to NFI Group's new release. The contract also has options to be extended for up to four years to purchase up to 150 40-foot zero-emission buses. In total, NFI will add up to 166 buses (or 174 Equivalent Units EUs) to its backlog from firm and option orders.
thebossmagazine.com
Truck Accident Law Firms 5 Critical Qualities To Look For
Even minor truck accidents can result in devastating losses, so it’s essential to go with a law firm that can get clients and their loved ones the compensation they deserve. A good trucking accident law firm will have their client’s backs with years of experience, a deep understanding of the law, high-level communication skills, flexibility, and emotional intelligence.
freightwaves.com
Expect to hear more about rail service issues in 2023
The Surface Transportation Board’s regulatory to-do list, train crew sizes and merger conditions related to Canadian Pacific’s acquisition of Kansas City Southern are just some of the big issues that rail industry stakeholders will be watching in 2023. One of the biggest issues that the U.S. freight industry...
constructiondive.com
New York-area infrastructure gets a boost from $8.3B Port Authority budget
The Port of Authority of New York and New Jersey’s $8.3 billion budget has been approved for 2023, and will ensure improvements to legacy infrastructure, customer experience and economic development in the region, according to a press release. The 2023 budget consists of $3.7 billion for operating expenses, $2.9...
Fines totaling $1.3M for the industry, environmental costs of $1.8B for taxpayers
(The Center Square) – Across Pennsylvania, thousands of violations have been issued in recent years over the “improper abandonment” of oil and gas wells. While the Department of Environmental Protection has collected more than $1.3 million in fines, reporting requirements are routinely flouted and improperly abandoned wells present environmental hazards to the public – as well as new burdens on taxpayers, who could be on the hook to pay for environmental remediation.
Comments / 0