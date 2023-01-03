ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

The NFL made a big mistake moving Titans vs. Jaguars to Saturday night

When the NFL introduced flexible scheduling in 2006, the idea behind it was to allow surprise contending teams an opportunity to “play their way onto primetime.”. Between Weeks 11-17, and occasionally between Weeks 5-10, the league reserved the right to reschedule the Sunday Night Football game to ensure quality matchups throughout the season.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols RB Jaylen Wright makes decision about transferring

Tennessee Vols running back Jaylen Wright had UT fans worried this week after he sent a cryptic tweet on Monday that led some folks to believe that he was considering entering the NCAA transfer portal. When Wright sent that tweet, we noted that it was unclear if it was related...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Big Cat Country

Jaguars vs Titans: Final injury report

Injuries are a big deal in any sport, but especially football, considering the physicality of the game and the size of team rosters. Here’s a breakdown from this week’s injury reports as the 8-8 Jacksonville Jaguars prepare to face the 7-9 Tennessee Titans for the divisional crown and a spot in the playoffs.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
LehighValleyLive.com

NFL schedule: Updated playoff picture, standings, Wild Card Weekend matchups | Chiefs chase No. 1 seed, Jaguars or Titans in AFC South?

Welcome to Week 18 in the NFL. A pair of nationally-televised games Saturday kick off the final weekend of the regular season:. Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:30 p.m. ET. UPDATE 2:40 PM: ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports: Raiders’ RB Josh Jacobs, listed as questionable for today’s game due...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy