Redwood City, CA

rwcpulse.com

Update: Redwood City School District cancels classes for Thursday

Update as of Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at 2:37 p.m.: The Redwood City School District has canceled classes for Thursday due to the anticipated weather conditions. "In monitoring the weather today, looking at the forecast for this evening into tomorrow, and learning additional details from San Mateo County emergency leaders, we have decided that we would be serving our students and families best by encouraging them to stay home and avoiding getting on the roads, if possible," RCSD Superintendent John Baker said in a message to students' families and to all school district employees.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
rwcpulse.com

New year, new San Mateo County Board of Supervisors

Two new members were welcomed to the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors during the board's first meeting of 2023 on Tuesday, including former Menlo Park Council member Ray Mueller and Noelia Corzo, the first Latina to serve on the board. The last time two new board members were instated...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
rwcpulse.com

Stanford Redwood City Campus closed ahead of storm

The Stanford Redwood City Campus will remain closed until next week ahead of Wednesday's storm, which will likely cause significant flooding, downed trees and power outages. Stanford Redwood City Recreation and Wellness Center will also be closed. This includes all recreation facilities on the Stanford campus (AOERC, ARP, and, ACSR).
REDWOOD CITY, CA
rwcpulse.com

State water officials 'cautiously optimistic' that atmospheric river could improve drought conditions

The Bay Area is under a flood watch as rains are expected to continue throughout Northern California on Wednesday and this weekend, just after a soggy end to 2022. State water officials at the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) say they are cautiously optimistic that this could replenish some of the state's heavily depleted water reservoirs; but after four years of drought, heavy rains of this frequency and magnitude are pose a threat to property, natural resources and human life.
CALIFORNIA STATE
rwcpulse.com

San Mateo County health official offers tips when returning to flooded areas

San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow warned residents Sunday that floodwater poses health and safety risks for those returning to flooded areas. "Floodwater can contain all kinds of dangerous materials, and it is obviously best to avoid any contact with the water," Morrow said. "Raw sewage, animal waste, toxic substances, chemical compounds, fungus, bacteria — things you would rather avoid — may be in the water, and you need to take precautions to avoid illness or injury."

