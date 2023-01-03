Update as of Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at 2:37 p.m.: The Redwood City School District has canceled classes for Thursday due to the anticipated weather conditions. "In monitoring the weather today, looking at the forecast for this evening into tomorrow, and learning additional details from San Mateo County emergency leaders, we have decided that we would be serving our students and families best by encouraging them to stay home and avoiding getting on the roads, if possible," RCSD Superintendent John Baker said in a message to students' families and to all school district employees.

REDWOOD CITY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO