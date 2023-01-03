Read full article on original website
KOKI FOX 23
The magic of Jim Harbaugh: Finding trouble with what remains of a toothless NCAA
Of all the wild situations, self-created feuds, and quirky, if not almost sit-com like scenarios that Jim Harbaugh has delivered over his nearly 40-year football life as a player and a coach, somehow catching a Level I NCAA violation when there is hardly a NCAA remaining, let alone any NCAA rules, might be his finest work.
Transgender male swimmer struggling against new competition after earning All-American honors as female
Iszak Henig joined Yale's men's swimming team after earning All-American honors as a woman last season but has struggled against new competition.
