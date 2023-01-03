Read full article on original website
What will the weather be like in Georgia this weekend?
After a couple of weeks of unpredictable weather patterns, Georgia residents can expect a bit of a calm weekend. Saturday highs are around 64 with a calm wind throughout most of the state. There is a chance for isolated thunderstorms for portions of Northeast Georgia. No threats are expected at...
Tornadoes confirmed after strong storms reach Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia on Wednesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two tornadoes were confirmed to have touchdown in Southeast Georgia on Wednesday, Jan. 5. Wednesday’s storms were part of a large storm system that moved from the Rockies to the east coast beginning on Sunday, Jan. 1. On the warm side of the storm, there...
See Georgia's Tallest Waterfall from Your Car During Leafless Winter
Georgia's Amicalola Falls is one of the state's most visited waterfall parks, so lots of people have seen this impressive waterfall. But if you really want to see Amicalola Falls -- with all the best views along the full length of the 729-foot cascading drop -- then visit in late fall or winter.
wtoc.com
Georgia shrimping season comes to a close after several challenges in 2022
DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia shrimping season ended over the weekend, wrapping up a busy time of year for an important industry along Georgia’s coast. This season came with its fair share of challenges as well. While the Georgia shores are now closed for the season, federal waters...
News4Jax.com
2 tornadoes touched down Wednesday in Southeast Georgia
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two tornadoes were confirmed in Southeast Georgia on Wednesday afternoon from a round of severe storms. The first touchdown was in northern Pierce County near Bristol. An EF-1 tornado was confirmed near Dogwood Drive in northern Pierce County. Damage was reported, and the tornado lifted just...
Muscogee Nation and Georgia officials will cooperate on restoring the sacred to the tribe
Hundreds of indigenous people disinterred by archaeologists at the historic Etowah Mounds in Northwest Georgia will be returned to their descendants with the cooperation of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Etowah is one of the most well known of the so-called Mississipian mound cities in the Southeast which thrived...
WALB 10
COVID-19 levels increase in 8 southwest Georgia counties
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - COVID-19 transmission levels have reached “high” levels in multiple southwest Georgia counties, according to the CDC. The newest COVID levels were calculated on Friday. For counties with high transmission levels, the CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors, in public and on public transportation. Counties...
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb and other Georgia counties due to chance of isolated thunderstorms
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other north and central Georgia counties on Saturday, January 7, 2022, due to the chance of isolated thunderstorms, but no threats are expected from these possible storms. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following...
U.S. Geological Survey confirms 2.3 magnitude earthquake in Central Georgia
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Editors note: The video in this story is from previous coverage of earthquakes in the same area. Some Central Georgians may have felt a rumble this week when a 2.3 magnitude earthquake hit on Tuesday. According to the United States Geological Survey's website, the center of...
valdostatoday.com
Georgia gas prices increase at the pump
ATLANTA – Georgia gas prices increased last week to an average of $2.77 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Georgia gas price average saw a spike at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $2.77 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday’s state average is 7 cents more than a week ago, 20 cents less than a month ago, and 32 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $41.55 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Although gas prices increased this week drivers continue to pay $3.00 less to fill-up at the pump compared to a month ago.
Whale hello there | New calves spotted off Georgia's coast
ATLANTA — It's a new year with new whales swimming along the coast of Georgia. Four North Atlantic Right Whale calves were spotted in the water to help close out the end of 2022, a signal of a promising future for Georgia's state marine mammal. During the winter, the...
FOX Carolina
Another earthquake confirmed in Georgia
MILLEGEVILLE, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) announced another earthquake was confirmed in Georgia on Tuesday morning. According to the USGS, the 2.4 magnitude earthquake was felt 9.4 miles north northeast of Milledgeville, GA at around 10:14 a.m. The earthquake also had a depth of 11...
From urban to rural: US Census Bureau reclassifies more than 100 cities in Georgia
ATLANTA — Several Georgia cities have gone from urban to rural by the U.S. Census standards. The federal agency started the new year with new designations for more than 112 cities in the Peach State. It's not because people have moved out -- it's because the designations now have...
“Most Haunted Roads In Georgia”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Georgia, a state located in the southeastern United States, is known for its rich history and cultural heritage. It is also home to several haunted roads that are believed to be inhabited by ghosts and other paranormal beings. Here are the top five haunted roads in Georgia:
Large, eerie shadows lurking below surface of Georgia’s blackwater swamps are alive
Winter is an eerie time in Georgia’s blackwater swamps, and among the strangest of sights are the large shadows often seen lurking just inches below the murky surface. Never, ever reach out to touch them, experts warn. These phantoms are alligators participating in a seasonal ritual — underwater napping,...
This Georgia County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
WALB 10
New COVID-19 variant likely causing uptick in South Georgia cases
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The new COVID variant known as XBB 1.5 has been impacting hospital systems in and around southwest Georgia. COVID-19 has been going on for a while now, first coming to the public’s attention in late 2019 and early 2020. But is it really gone? Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital leaders say they have seen an increase in cases within the last month at Phoebe Main in Albany and serving 21 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday.
cobbcountycourier.com
Flood watch issued for Cobb County and much of north and central Georgia
The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for Cobb County and much of the region due to continuing heavy rains across north and central Georgia on Wednesday, January 4 2023. The flood watch will remain in effect through this evening. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the...
nomadlawyer.org
The 10 Best Places to Live in Georgia
Best Places to Live in Georgia: Offering the quintessential small-town charm, a rich heritage, a vibrant food scene with affordable living, and a host of career opportunities, the beautiful state of Georgia is a great place to call home. The Peach State is steeped in history, being one of the...
wgac.com
Two Confirmed Tornado Touchdowns Wednesday in South Carolina
The National Weather Service has confirmed two EF-0 tornadoes passed through Lexington County during a series of storms in South Carolina Wednesday morning. The first twister hit southwest of south Congaree around 10:45 a.m., resulting in wind gusts up to 75 mph. The tornado was 50 yards wide and traveled just under three miles before dissipating. Officials think the tornado traveled between Cathy Lane and Old Orangeburg Road. Trees were uprooted and branches were scattered throughout the area, but no injuries were reported.
