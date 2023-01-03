ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eatonton, GA

News4Jax.com

2 tornadoes touched down Wednesday in Southeast Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two tornadoes were confirmed in Southeast Georgia on Wednesday afternoon from a round of severe storms. The first touchdown was in northern Pierce County near Bristol. An EF-1 tornado was confirmed near Dogwood Drive in northern Pierce County. Damage was reported, and the tornado lifted just...
CHARLTON COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

COVID-19 levels increase in 8 southwest Georgia counties

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - COVID-19 transmission levels have reached “high” levels in multiple southwest Georgia counties, according to the CDC. The newest COVID levels were calculated on Friday. For counties with high transmission levels, the CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors, in public and on public transportation. Counties...
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Georgia gas prices increase at the pump

ATLANTA – Georgia gas prices increased last week to an average of $2.77 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Georgia gas price average saw a spike at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $2.77 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday’s state average is 7 cents more than a week ago, 20 cents less than a month ago, and 32 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $41.55 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Although gas prices increased this week drivers continue to pay $3.00 less to fill-up at the pump compared to a month ago.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake confirmed in Georgia

MILLEGEVILLE, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) announced another earthquake was confirmed in Georgia on Tuesday morning. According to the USGS, the 2.4 magnitude earthquake was felt 9.4 miles north northeast of Milledgeville, GA at around 10:14 a.m. The earthquake also had a depth of 11...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
WALB 10

New COVID-19 variant likely causing uptick in South Georgia cases

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The new COVID variant known as XBB 1.5 has been impacting hospital systems in and around southwest Georgia. COVID-19 has been going on for a while now, first coming to the public’s attention in late 2019 and early 2020. But is it really gone? Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital leaders say they have seen an increase in cases within the last month at Phoebe Main in Albany and serving 21 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday.
ALBANY, GA
nomadlawyer.org

The 10 Best Places to Live in Georgia

Best Places to Live in Georgia: Offering the quintessential small-town charm, a rich heritage, a vibrant food scene with affordable living, and a host of career opportunities, the beautiful state of Georgia is a great place to call home. The Peach State is steeped in history, being one of the...
GEORGIA STATE
wgac.com

Two Confirmed Tornado Touchdowns Wednesday in South Carolina

The National Weather Service has confirmed two EF-0 tornadoes passed through Lexington County during a series of storms in South Carolina Wednesday morning. The first twister hit southwest of south Congaree around 10:45 a.m., resulting in wind gusts up to 75 mph. The tornado was 50 yards wide and traveled just under three miles before dissipating. Officials think the tornado traveled between Cathy Lane and Old Orangeburg Road. Trees were uprooted and branches were scattered throughout the area, but no injuries were reported.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

