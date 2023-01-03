ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers Playoff Odds Take Significant Spike

By Noah Strackbein
 4 days ago

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers playoff odds continue to increase, and entering Week 18 against the Cleveland Browns, those odds sit higher than they have for most of the season.

Only four weeks ago, the Steelers playoff chances sat at a mere 0.01% as they just started climbing their way back to a .500 record. Today, only days away from their final regular season matchup, those odds have grown to 21%, according to FiveThirtyEight.

With a win over the Browns at Acrisure Stadium, those chances improve to 39%, without any help from other teams.

For the Steelers to earn the final AFC playoff spot, they'll need a win and the New York Jets to beat the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills to beat the New England Patriots.

As of now, it's unknown what the NFL's plan is for the Bills-Bengals game that was postponed after Damar Hamlin's injury. The game will not be played before Week 18. It doesn't impact the team's playoff hopes, but does change the Bills' outlook for Week 18.

Comments / 14

mike davis
3d ago

SMELL THAT? I smell VICTORY bla bla bla 😂😂 it’s not like Pittsburgh has ever had to come from the bottom…… see you in the super bowl 🚬🥃🥃

Reply(4)
4
scott
3d ago

I know tragedies happen but this game has major playoff implications on the number 1 seed you have to play it out, what are you going to do now if this game needs to be played after week 18 and now you are putting whomever losses this game or possibly both of them at a unfair advantage come playoff time because now they have to play that game after week 18 and the 1st round of the playoffs. Or the extend the playoff break and let rust sit in on the other teams and give them the unfair advantage

Reply
2
 

