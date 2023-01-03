Read full article on original website
Related
theScore
Bedard sets Canada's all-time WJHC records for goals, points
Connor Bedard has pushed himself further into Canadian lore at the World Junior Championship. The 17-year-old phenom broke Canada's all-time record for goals and points at the tournament - benchmarks previously held by Jordan Eberle (14) and Eric Lindros (31), respectively. He accomplished the feat with the opening tally against...
3 Thoughts During Penguins’ Losing Streak; Is Everyone on Same Page?
LAS VEGAS — Boston in the morning. Las Vegas in the afternoon. We’ll put down stakes here for several days, and the Pittsburgh Penguins will use Sin City to wash away the sour taste of Beantown and another lost third-period lead, this time in front of a national TV audience.
FOX Sports
Blackhawks recall Fs Lukas Reichel, Brett Seney from minors
CHICAGO (AP) — The banged-up Chicago Blackhawks recalled forwards Lukas Reichel and Brett Seney from the minors on Wednesday. Chicago also placed forwards MacKenzie Entwistle and Jujhar Khaira on injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 27. Entwistle has a right wrist injury, and Khaira is dealing with a lower back issue.
theScore
Canada beats USA to set up rematch with Czechia for WJHC gold
Canada is off to the gold-medal game of the World Junior Hockey Championship for the fourth year in a row after scoring six unanswered goals to beat the United States 6-2 in the semifinal on Wednesday. The Canadians will square off against Czechia in the final on Thursday. The two...
NHL
NOTEBOOK: Fabbri expected to make season debut for Red Wings on Wednesday
DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings' wide array of young talent makes lineup decisions difficult for head coach Derek Lalonde. Now factor in several key Red Wings players nearing their respective returns to full health, and the choices are becoming even more challenging. "It's kind of how this was designed,"...
Armstrong not ready to shake up roster (yet), become sellers despite losses of O'Reilly, Tarasenko after Krug
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- When they lost on Saturday to close out 2022, everyone knew heading into 2023, and especially the month of January -- 14 games' worth of games -- taking them into the All-Star break that it would be a tell-tale sign of where the Blues' season is headed and what they need to ...
Penguins vs. Golden Knights, Game 38: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
The Pittsburgh Penguins need a victory. And while they have a lot of factors working against them at the moment, at least one is in their favor: Recent history. They have won four consecutive games against Vegas, including each of the past two at T-Mobile Arena, where they will face the Golden Knights tonight at 10:08 p.m. Eastern.
Draymond Green recorded podcast 'right after' punching Jordan Poole
Draymond Green’s podcast returned after two-and-a-half month hiatus and he spent the first 10 minutes discussing the fallout of the Jordan Poole punch in October.
The Hockey Writers
WJC 2023 Semifinal Preview: Czechia vs Sweden
In the first Semifinal game of the day on Jan. 4, 2023, Czechia will seek revenge on Sweden for their only loss of the tournament. For Sweden, they will look to put an end to the gold medal hopes of the best team Czechia has sent to this tournament in 20 years. Let’s look at the matchup, the keys to victory, and what to expect.
Doctors: Damar Hamlin communicating, showing improvement
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's has begun to communicate in writing with his family and others who have been at his bedside since he went into cardiac arrest Monday — and his first question was “Did we win?” his doctors said Thursday.
CBS Sports
LOOK: Senators goalie Cam Talbot sends message to Ryan Reynolds with new Deadpool-themed goalie mask
With Ryan Reynolds expressing interest in becoming a part-owner of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, goaltender Cam Talbot decided to do a little pandering toward the team's most famous suitor. On Wednesday, Talbot was in the locker room showing off his new Deadpool-themed goalie mask. The mask, which was designed by Friedesigns, features images of Deadpool with a Canadian flag, Senators tattoo, and a cup of Tim Hortons coffee.
NHL
Bruins Place Jake DeBrusk on LTIR; Recall Chris Wagner
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 5, that the team has placed forward Jake DeBrusk on long-term injured reserve and recalled forward Chris Wagner from Providence. DeBrusk suffered hand and lower-body injuries in the team's 2-1 win against the Penguins in the 2023 Discover NHL...
theScore
Bedard's insane OT winner leads Canada past Slovakia at WJHC
Connor Bedard continues to amaze. The 17-year-old phenom scored a sensational OT winner Monday in the quarters of the World Junior Hockey Championship, leading Canada past Slovakia. Canada will play the United States in the semis. Czechia will play Sweden in the other final-four contest. Bedard has already rewritten the...
Comments / 0