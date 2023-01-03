ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
theScore

Bedard sets Canada's all-time WJHC records for goals, points

Connor Bedard has pushed himself further into Canadian lore at the World Junior Championship. The 17-year-old phenom broke Canada's all-time record for goals and points at the tournament - benchmarks previously held by Jordan Eberle (14) and Eric Lindros (31), respectively. He accomplished the feat with the opening tally against...
FOX Sports

Blackhawks recall Fs Lukas Reichel, Brett Seney from minors

CHICAGO (AP) — The banged-up Chicago Blackhawks recalled forwards Lukas Reichel and Brett Seney from the minors on Wednesday. Chicago also placed forwards MacKenzie Entwistle and Jujhar Khaira on injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 27. Entwistle has a right wrist injury, and Khaira is dealing with a lower back issue.
CHICAGO, IL
theScore

Canada beats USA to set up rematch with Czechia for WJHC gold

Canada is off to the gold-medal game of the World Junior Hockey Championship for the fourth year in a row after scoring six unanswered goals to beat the United States 6-2 in the semifinal on Wednesday. The Canadians will square off against Czechia in the final on Thursday. The two...
NHL

NOTEBOOK: Fabbri expected to make season debut for Red Wings on Wednesday

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings' wide array of young talent makes lineup decisions difficult for head coach Derek Lalonde. Now factor in several key Red Wings players nearing their respective returns to full health, and the choices are becoming even more challenging. "It's kind of how this was designed,"...
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

WJC 2023 Semifinal Preview: Czechia vs Sweden

In the first Semifinal game of the day on Jan. 4, 2023, Czechia will seek revenge on Sweden for their only loss of the tournament. For Sweden, they will look to put an end to the gold medal hopes of the best team Czechia has sent to this tournament in 20 years. Let’s look at the matchup, the keys to victory, and what to expect.
WPRI 12 News

Doctors: Damar Hamlin communicating, showing improvement

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's has begun to communicate in writing with his family and others who have been at his bedside since he went into cardiac arrest Monday — and his first question was “Did we win?” his doctors said Thursday.
CBS Sports

LOOK: Senators goalie Cam Talbot sends message to Ryan Reynolds with new Deadpool-themed goalie mask

With Ryan Reynolds expressing interest in becoming a part-owner of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, goaltender Cam Talbot decided to do a little pandering toward the team's most famous suitor. On Wednesday, Talbot was in the locker room showing off his new Deadpool-themed goalie mask. The mask, which was designed by Friedesigns, features images of Deadpool with a Canadian flag, Senators tattoo, and a cup of Tim Hortons coffee.
NHL

Bruins Place Jake DeBrusk on LTIR; Recall Chris Wagner

BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 5, that the team has placed forward Jake DeBrusk on long-term injured reserve and recalled forward Chris Wagner from Providence. DeBrusk suffered hand and lower-body injuries in the team's 2-1 win against the Penguins in the 2023 Discover NHL...
BOSTON, MA
theScore

Bedard's insane OT winner leads Canada past Slovakia at WJHC

Connor Bedard continues to amaze. The 17-year-old phenom scored a sensational OT winner Monday in the quarters of the World Junior Hockey Championship, leading Canada past Slovakia. Canada will play the United States in the semis. Czechia will play Sweden in the other final-four contest. Bedard has already rewritten the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy