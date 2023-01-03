Describing the state of the United States men's national team as messy or ugly would be an understatement thanks to the drama involving the Berhalters and the Reynas. Danielle and Claudio Reyna, the parents of 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund and USMNT winger Gio Reyna, brought forth a 1991 domestic violence incident involving Gregg Berhalter and his now-wife Rosalind Berhalter to U.S. Soccer sporting director Earnie Stewart. The revelation coincided with the fact that Gio Reyna had a reduced role off the bench with Gregg Berhalter as coach of the USMNT during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

2 DAYS AGO