Read full article on original website
Related
KWTX
Waco student who graduated college before high school receives automatic admission to UT Austin
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An overachieving local high school senior has graduated college before high school and is preparing to enter the University of Texas in Austin as a junior where he received automatic admission by finishing in the top 6% of his class. University High School senior Jaylon Alley...
dailytrib.com
MFISD planning next steps to replace departing superintendent
The Marble Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees is holding a special meeting on Friday, Jan. 6, to discuss the hiring process for a new superintendent. The meeting comes on the heels of the Tuesday announcement that Superintendent Dr. Chris Allen is the lone finalist for the top job at the Midway Independent School District.
Austin Chronicle
Proposed Amphitheater Near Dripping Springs Faces Neighbor Opposition
A 5,000-capacity amphitheater proposed for a portion of Hays County just southwest of Austin is meeting stiff resistance from residents who say the project will greatly disrupt life along the rural Fitzhugh Road. The Stop Fitzhugh Concert Venue group has worked since the spring to bring together concerned residents along...
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Dec. 30, 2022-Jan. 5, 2023
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Dec. 30, 2022-Jan. 5, 2023, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Cottonwood Shores mayor responds to charges
Cottonwood Shores mayor responds to charges Connie Swinney Associate Editor Fri, 01/06/2023 - 02:21 Image Mayor Donald Orr is pictured in October at an event in Cottonwood Shores welcoming visitors on a hayride tour. File photo Orr ...
TxDOT opens overpass for Williamson County drivers
According to a TxDOT announcement, the overpass starts at Briarwood Drive and lets drivers travel over Chisholm Trail and get to Interstate 35.
Travis, Williamson counties move to medium COVID risk; Seven other local counties now at high risk
Each week since Feb. 24, 2022, the CDC has assigned a "COVID-19 Community Level" to every county nationwide based on how the virus is impacting local populations.
newsradioklbj.com
Warrant Issued for Former Dripping Springs ISD Employee
On Friday, November 25, 2022, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office received a report involving a Dripping Springs Independent School District employee and a student within the district. The report alleged the employee and student had multiple sexual encounters over a period of time. Officials with Dripping Springs ISD identified...
Power mostly restored after blown electrical transformer in Leander
Leander Police said an electrical transformer that blew caused a power outage Saturday, leading to several light signals out.
Former Dripping Springs ISD custodian charged with trafficking
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a Dripping Springs ISD employee was accused of having multiple sexual encounters with a student enrolled in the district. An arrest warrant has now been issued for Marisol Tudon Solis, 21, accused of continuous trafficking of persons,...
Owner of Crawford construction company addresses complaints of unfinished work
CRAWFORD, Texas — Numerous Clayton Construction clients have raised their concerns about unfinished work after signing contracts and paying hundreds of thousands of dollars for projects to be completed at their homes. One Clayton Construction client, Carol Shaw, says the company started building her family a house about a...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Texas Says Chris Beard ‘Did Not Understand Significance of Behavior’
The termination letter for Texas basketball coach Chris Beard noted that Beard “did not understand the significance of the behavior he knows he engaged in.”. Media in the Austin area secured a copy of a letter that accompanied the termination notice that Texas’ VP for legal affairs sent to Beard and his personal attorney on Thursday.
Rodney Terry named Longhorns’ acting head coach after Beard’s firing
Terry assumed head coaching duties for Dec. 12's game against Rice, the same day head coach Chris Beard was arrested early that morning. He faces a felony domestic violence charge and has been suspended without pay "until further notice," officials said Monday.
Chris Beard out as head coach of Texas after felony domestic violence charge
Less than a month ago, Texas men’s basketball coach Chris Beard had a dream job at his alma mater, a $35 million contract, a glittering new arena to sell to recruits and a roster capable of contending for the national title. Now, he has thrown all of that away.
Austin Mayor Steve Adler hit with ethics complaints amid last days in office
AUSTIN, Texas — As Austin Mayor Steve Adler prepares to leave office, he has been hit with a couple of ethics complaints by a current city councilmember and former council candidate. In the complaints, Councilmember Mackenzie Kelly and defeated District 9 candidate Linda Guerrero allege that Adler used ATXN...
fox7austin.com
Hays County asked to test law enforcement for steroid use
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - Hays County Commissioners heard from friends and relatives of Joshua Wright, a Hays County inmate who was shot and killed December 2022 at a Kyle hospital by a corrections officer. Along with the video, details about the officer's drug test will eventually be released. That screening,...
dailytrib.com
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Jan. 9, 2023
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information. Monday, Jan. 9. Llano County Commissioners Court. 9...
KXAN
66,000 could lose access to this Austin hospital network at the end of the month. Is your coverage changing?
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas says 66,000 of its insured patients received care at Ascension hospitals and surgery centers in the last year – ongoing contract negotiations between the companies could end access to those healthcare facilities if there is no agreement. A statement...
Report: Leander ranked No. 9 best ZIP code to live in
LEANDER, Texas — If you live in the 78641 ZIP code, your location has been ranked as one of the best ZIP codes to move to!. At the end of 2022, in a new study by Opendoor, the City of Leander ranked No. 9 as one of the most popular cities for homebuyers to move to. The study detailed that 49% of respondents were motivated to move somewhere new to have a more affordable cost of living.
fox7austin.com
Texas Rangers investigating inmate shot, killed by corrections officer in Kyle
KYLE, Texas - The Texas Rangers are investigating the December in-custody death of Hays County inmate Joshua Wright. Wright was shot and killed by a Hays County corrections officer who was guarding him while he received undisclosed medical treatment at Ascension Seton's Kyle hospital. The Hays County Sheriff's Office says...
Comments / 0