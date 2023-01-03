Read full article on original website
Related
iheartoswego.com
Mark L. Kennedy – January 2, 2023 Featured
Mark L. Kennedy, 52, of Fulton, passed on January 2, 2023. Born in Oswego, he was the son of Alice (Irland) Neild and the late James D. Kennedy. Mark worked for Black Clawson for many years as a machinist. He was a private person who loved his family deeply. Mark...
Nelson A. Parsons
HANNIBAL – Nelson “Pop” A. Parsons, age 79 of Hannibal, NY passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 with his family by his side. He was predeceased by parents, Clifford and Evelyn (Fikes) Parsons; his Rooster, Gomer; and his beloved dog, Bear. Pop is survived by his...
iheartoswego.com
Ronald C. Lamb – January 2, 2023 Featured
Ronald C Lamb, 85, of Oswego and Sandy Pond, passed away on January 2, 2023, after a beautiful, well-lived life. He was born in Oswego on September 24, 1937, to the late Clifton Edward and Maybelle Noel Lamb. Ron was married to his beloved Adele (nee Pryor) for 58 years before her passing in 2017.
iheartoswego.com
Donald D. Baptista, Sr. – January 3, 2023 Featured
Donald David Baptista, Sr. 86 of Oswego passed away Tuesday morning surrounded by his family. He was born in Peabody, MA and was the son of the late George M. Baptista and Marie DeJesus and Marie DeJesus. Mr. Baptista was the husband of Nancy Fosdick Baptista. He moved to the...
Linda A. Corelli
FULTON – Linda A. Corelli, age 67 of Fulton, NY passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Upstate University Hospital. She was predeceased by her husband. Linda is survived by her fiancé, Cliff Richway; step-son, Patrick Richway; sister-in-law, Deborah Kneer; and a host of extended family and friends.
VIDEO: Remarkable Predator Freed from NY Trap
With teeth that sharp, the only choice was to call a professional. Video was recently released by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC) showing a special rescue mission with a very happy ending. The Wrong Animal was Caught. The NYDEC shared that they were contacted by a hunter...
Nursing home tycoon’s son invests in troubled Bishop Rehab Center. A move to skirt scrutiny?
Syracuse, N.Y. – The proposed sale of the troubled Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing Center is raising red flags, according to an advocate for nursing home residents. Centers Health Care, which operates 40 nursing homes in New York state, entered into a contract early last year to buy Bishop from Edward Farbenblum of Long Island.
wwnytv.com
Jefferson County could become home to special apartments
OSWEGO, New York (WWNY) - Two western New York-based not-for-profits have their eyes set on Jefferson County for 100 apartments. They say they’d be affordable places to live for working people. Plus, a third of the apartments would be for homeless veterans. It’s not here yet, but this group...
localsyr.com
Local heart expert explains road to recovery after cardiac arrest
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The immediate response from trained professionals following Buffalo Bill’s player Damar Hamlin’s collapse Monday night wasn’t just critical to saving his life but St. Joseph’s heart disease specialist Dr. Russell Silverman says was vital for his recovery. “The importance of knowing CPR...
Ramsey Ludington
FULTON – Retired attorney, boatbuilder and family man Ramsey Ludington passed away January 3, 2023 at Upstate Medical Center after suffering a stroke. He was 95, and up until his stroke, continued to live what his family believes is a life of achievements. Ramsey was born to Marjorie and...
localsyr.com
Collecting items for Syracuse City schools
(WSYR-TV) — Two organizations that help the Central New York Community are coming together to give back to our local schools. Once Upon a Child Syracuse is collecting hygiene products for Rise Above Poverty which will be donated to Syracuse Schools now through the end of January. The local...
Longtime Utica Icon and Fan Favorite Polly Sadly Passes Away
A long time fan favorite, Polly has passed away in Utica. Before your ruffle your feathers, it's Polly the Cockatoo at Utica Zoo, not Polly from Big Frog 104. The Utica Zoo made the sad announcement of the passing of one of their most beloved members. Polly the Moluccan Cockatoo was humanely euthanized Thursday, January 5 after being at the zoo for 53 years.
House of the Week: Built in 1871, Skaneateles’ former Mottville School can be either home or business
SKANEATELES, N.Y. – The brick building at 4202 Jordan Road near Skaneateles has seen a lot in its over 150 years. Built in 1871, it began as a replacement for the small wooden structure, the Mottville School, which was the first public school in the hamlet designated by the Commissioner of Education, according to a history written by Skaneateles town historian Helen Ionta in 1994.
SUNY Canton Announces Fall 2022 Dean’s List: Oswego County Students
CANTON, NY – SUNY Canton recognized nearly 500 students for earning Dean’s List honors during the fall 2022 semester. “I join the college’s faculty, staff and administration in offering heartfelt congratulations to the students who’ve made the Dean’s List,” SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran said. “We’re inspired by your work and see great promise in all that’s to come during your time with us.”
Michael Backus Transitions To President And CEO Of Oswego Health
Oswego, NY – The Oswego Health Board of Directors is pleased to announce that effective January 1, 2023, with the retirement of Michael Harlovic, Michael Backus is the health system’s new President and CEO. The Oswego Health Board of Directors felt it was critical to succeed Harlovic with...
iheartoswego.com
Barbara Guynn – January 1, 2023 Featured
Barbara Guynn, 101, of Oswego, passed away on January 1, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Fulton, she was the daughter of Charles and Maude (Simmons) Andrews. Barbara married Edwin T. Keefe Sr. in 1943 and was a loving wife and homemaker and caring mother to their four children. After the death of Edwin in 1967, she was remarried to James Guynn in 1970.
James L. Guilfoyle
FULTON – James “Jim” L. Guilfoyle, age 83, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning in his sleep on January 1, 2023, at Seneca Hill Manor in Oswego. Jim was born on December 7, 1939, to Harold and Evelyn Guilfoyle, born and raised in Fulton, NY. Jim lived...
flackbroadcasting.com
State Police: Lee Center resident charged in alleged Rome domestic dispute
ROME- A resident from Oneida County is faced with a list of accusations that stem from complaints of a domestic dispute this week, authorities say. Jamie L. McCoppin, 51, of Lee Center, NY was arrested Thursday late afternoon by the New York State Police (Lee). McCoppin is officially charged with one misdemeanor count each of criminal mischief in the fourth-degree (preventing emergency call); criminal tampering in the third-degree and petit larceny.
Lillian Cooper Apts Utica New York Reports Unhealthy Living Conditions.
Residents have been making numerous complaints about flooding, Violence, and drug overdoses. Recently a video has been released showing a resident apt underwater. The resident whose name will remain anonymous told us that this is the 3rd flood that's been undergone. Documentation of code violations has been exploited as well. It was reported that some resident was not supposed to be placed back in their apts but was still allowed to live under harsh conditions.
Buy Lions Loot Ticket By Feb. 1, Receive Free Dozen Roses, Final ‘Early Bird’ Drawing Feb. 2
FULTON – The Fulton Lions Club’s second and final “Lions Loot” Sweepstakes Early Bird Drawing will be held during their Feb. 2 Board Meeting. A total of five names will be drawn for the prize of $100 each.Anyone who purchases a Lions Loot Ticket from now through Feb. 1 will receive a certificate for a dozen roses, announced Club President Brett Tallents.
Oswego County Today
Fulton, NY
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
842K+
Views
ABOUT
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.https://oswegocountytoday.com
Comments / 1