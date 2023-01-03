Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MontgomeryTed RiversMontgomery, AL
Tragedy Strikes American Airlines as Employee is Fatally Ingested into Engine at Montgomery AirportLarry LeaseMontgomery, AL
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery ALEast Coast TravelerMontgomery, AL
CAT BURGLARS: Wetumpka Police Arrest 61-Year-Old & 85-Year-Old Women Caught Feeding Feral Cats to be Spayed or NeuteredZack LoveWetumpka, AL
A 'Grill Master Legend' at Longhorn in Montgomery, AL has Served One Million Steaks and Receives Special RecognitionZack LoveMontgomery, AL
Auburn football lands 3-star commit during All-American Bowl on NBC
Hugh Freeze accepted his role as Auburn football’s head coach with extensive work required on the recruiting trail. After a good showing during the early signing period and continued work in the transfer portal, the Tigers took another step forward on Sunday on national television, adding its first of two players.
Auburn cornerback transfer, Mobile native A.D. Diamond commits to UAB
Former Auburn cornerback A.D. Diamond will continue his college career with an in-state FBS program. Diamond, a reserve cornerback for the last two seasons on the Plains, announced his commitment to UAB on Friday evening. Diamond left Auburn in late October and entered the transfer portal after failing to see the field during his first two seasons with the Tigers.
WKU offensive tackle transfer Gunner Britton signs with Auburn
Two days after committing to Auburn, offensive tackle Gunner Britton is officially a Tiger. Auburn announced Saturday morning that Britton, a transfer from Western Kentucky, has signed with the program. Britton will have one year of eligibility with Auburn, and he will provide some immediate relief at a key position of need for the Tigers as they head into Year 1 under new coach Hugh Freeze.
Former Auburn assistant Will Friend remaining in SEC West
Former Auburn assistant Will Friend will remain in the SEC West after all. A day after Friend was reportedly set to join the staff at Memphis as offensive line coach, Mississippi State announced it has hired Friend for a role on new coach Zach Arnett’s staff. According to Mississippi State, Friend’s exact title will be determined at a later date.
Auburn continues to rework DL with Big Ten standout Mosiah Nasili-Kite
Hugh Freeze stayed active in reshaping Auburn football’s 2023 roster. After adding another defensive back recruit during the All-American Bowl on NBC, the Tigers found another defensive tackle on Sunday. Mosiah Nasili-Kite, a former All-Big Ten honorable mention with Maryland, will spend his last year of eligibility on the...
Former Auburn assistant lands new job at Memphis, per reports
Former Auburn assistant Will Friend has reportedly found his next opportunity. Friend, who spent the last two seasons as Auburn’s offensive line coach, will take on the same role at Memphis on Ryan Silverfield’s staff, according to reports by The Daily Memphian and the Memphis Commercial Appeal. Memphis had yet to announce Friend’s hiring as of Thursday evening.
No. 22 Auburn hoops seeking 1st win against No. 13 Arkansas in nearly 3 years
Nearly three years have passed since Auburn last beat Arkansas. It was Feb. 4, 2020 — a 79-76 overtime win in Fayetteville, Ark. To put that passage of time into perspective, we were still in a pre-pandemic world. Since that thriller at Bud Walton Arena, Bruce Pearl’s team has dropped three straight against Eric Musselman’s squad, with the last two matchups decided by a combined six points and last season’s resulting in another exhilarating overtime finish.
Alabama running back becomes third Tide player to transfer to TCU
Trey Sanders will become the third Alabama player since the end of the regular season to transfer to TCU. Sanders announced on Instagram he has committed to play for the Horned Frogs after entering the NCAA transfer portal in late November. Sanders -- a redshirt junior from Port St. Joe,...
Auburn parts ways with pair of athletics staffers
Auburn has parted ways with a few prominent athletics staffers, including chief operating officer Marcy Girton and senior executive AD for external relations Evin Beck, sources close to the program confirmed to Auburn Undercover on Friday. Girton, who's been at Auburn since 2016, served as acting athletic director after Allen...
After Georgia loss, Auburn players holding each other accountable ahead of clash with Arkansas
Bruce Pearl hasn’t seen many smiles around Neville Arena the last couple days. Since returning from Athens, Ga., following a disconcerting double-digit road loss to a rebuilding Georgia team on Wednesday night, No. 22 Auburn hasn’t found much of a reason to be happy. The Tigers have been businesslike and introspective the last two days as they look to rebound Saturday for what will be their toughest test to date — a 7:30 p.m. showdown at home against No. 13 Arkansas.
Auburn swiftly making strides with long-overdue overhaul along offensive line
Hugh Freeze and his staff have worked swiftly to address one of the biggest concerns on Auburn’s roster — one that has been growing for years now. On Thursday evening, Auburn picked up a commitment from Western Kentucky offensive tackle transfer Gunner Britton, giving the Tigers seven offensive line additions — between signees and commitments — since Freeze took over as head coach at the end of November. The seven offensive linemen is the most Auburn has added in a single cycle since the 2012 recruiting class, when Gene Chizik’s staff brought in seven linemen, all from the high school ranks (four three-star prospects and a trio of three-stars).
Auburn-Arkansas live stream (1/7): How to watch online, TV, time
No. 13 Arkansas travels to No. 22 Auburn on Saturday, Jan. 7. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). Ricky Council scored 25 points and Joseph Pinion scored 13 off the bench as No. 13 Arkansas rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat No. 20 Missouri 74-68 on Wednesday night. Council, who entered as the SEC’s third-leading scorer, had just four points at halftime.
Alabama inmate who escaped from job site recaptured in Georgia after 2 days on the run
An Alabama inmate who escaped from his job at a Montgomery auto shop has been recaptured in Georgia after two days on the lam, authorities said Thursday. Linwood Harris, a 53-year-old state inmate serving a 15-year sentence for burglary out of Russell County, left the site of Maaco Paint and Body in Montgomery around 5:25 p.m. Tuesday, according to the the Alabama Department of Corrections.
January 2023 Spotlight
Alabama sports legend Bo Jackson, founder of Bo Bikes Bama, has announced the date for the 2023 charity bike ride to be held in Auburn. The date will be April 23, 2023, and registration and fundraising will open on Jan. 19, 2023. The cost to participate is $90 for a...
Alabama father killed, 3 injured in crash near Auburn
A Friday evening crash near Auburn killed one man and injured three others, officials said. Gudiel A. Lopez, of Opelika, died at the scene of the crash on U.S. 280, two miles east of Auburn, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Lopez was a passenger in a Ford van...
Longtime Auburn barber shop on the move
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Every college town in America seems to have an old-fashioned barber shop. Auburn is no different. “We were at the old location since 1969,” said Campus Barber Shop owner Carl Cochran. Cochran has owned the shop for 17 years. He’s been holding scissors most of...
Alabama Concealed Carry Law Changes/Update: What you Need to Know
For those that have been tracking this and have asked, as of January 1st, the State of Alabama no longer requires residents to have to apply for and obtain a concealed carry permit for pistols to be carried on their persons/vehicles. This applies to those persons who are LEGALLY allowed to carry a pistol or handgun (you know who you are if you’re not and for what reason). You can still apply for and obtain a concealed carry permit from the Sheriff’s Office in the county where you reside (not the PD), but it is not required within Alabama anymore.
Columbus: CPD capture escaped Alabama inmate
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Thursday, at 3:45 p.m., the Columbus Police Department received a call requesting assistance locating and capturing an inmate who escaped from a work detail in Montgomery, Alabama. According to CPD, the suspect stole a vehicle in the same jurisdiction where they fled the work detail. A CPD Patrol Officer found […]
5 Montgomery colleges, police, sheriff, sign agreement to fight campus crime
Universities and law enforcement agencies in Montgomery signed a memorandum of understanding today that officials said would improve coordination of information, training, and investigations into acts of violence on campus. Alabama State University, Auburn University at Montgomery, Faulkner University, Huntingdon College, and Troy University at Montgomery signed the MOU today...
Incarcerated man confirmed dead at Staton Correctional facility
Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed on Wednesday the death of an incarcerated individual at Staton Correctional facility. Brandon Taylor, a 39-year-old incarcerated man at the Elmore County facility, was found unresponsive in his bed...
