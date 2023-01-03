ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

The US Sun

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Alabama proves it's in a different stratosphere despite 'disappointing' 2022

In August, college football fans identified Alabama as a favorite to make the College Football Playoff and potentially win the national title. The Crimson Tide, after all, returned 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Year Will Anderson and landed five-star transfer running back Jahmyr Gibbs from Georgia Tech.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Sean McVay not guaranteed to return to Rams next season

For the second straight offseason, there will be questions surrounding Sean McVay’s future. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that McVay will need some time after the season to make a decision about his future. McVay sounds burnt out and like he needs some time to recharge before he will know if he is ready... The post Report: Sean McVay not guaranteed to return to Rams next season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KENTUCKY STATE

