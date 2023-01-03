Aston Villa substitute Danny Ings grabbed a late equaliser to secure a 1-1 home draw with Midlands rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers after trailing for much of Wednesday’s Premier League tussle.Ings netted 12 minutes from time to level after Daniel Podence’s skilful goal handed Wolves an early lead and hope of moving out of the relegation zone.But they stayed second from bottom after the draw at Villa Park while their hosts moved up one place to 11th position.Podence showed some tricky footwork before firing home a left-footed effort in the 12th minute as Wolves made a bright start in their third league game under new manager Julen Lopetegui.They served early notice of their potential when centre back Nathan Collins had his header cleared off the line by Ezri Konsa in the sixth minute.

1 DAY AGO