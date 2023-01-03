Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Tottenham 0-2 Aston Villa: player ratings to the theme of 2023 Spurs New Years resolutions
2023 has been anything but happy for Tottenham Hotspur, though we’re only three days into it. But that’s what you get when you start out the new year with a distressing 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa and their Business-Casual Dracula manager Unai Emery. Now, a chance to turn over a new leaf has turned into an injury crisis, a grumpy manager, and chants of “Daniel Levy, get out of club” at full time.
Why Cristiano Ronaldo has Newcastle United clause inserted in Al-Nassr contract
Ronaldo could make a loan move to Newcastle next season if they qualify for the Champions League
FOX Sports
What can Ronaldo expect from Saudi Pro League soccer?
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — As Cristiano Ronaldo was quick to point out, he has spent his storied career playing for the “most important” clubs in Europe. That also meant playing in the most popular leagues in the world in England, Spain and Italy for Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.
Yardbarker
Manchester United €8m short of valuation for very talented La Liga star who wants January move
The future of Joao Felix will be a big talking point throughout the January transfer window with clubs such as Manchester United interested in the 23-year-old. The Portugal international has experienced a tough start to his season at Atletico Madrid having fallen out of favour with manager Diego Simeone and made it clear over the last month that he wants to leave the Spanish capital in January.
Harry Kane inspires Tottenham to thrashing of Crystal Palace in four-goal rout
Harry Kane struck twice as Tottenham turned on the style in the second half to return to form with a 4-0 Premier League win at Crystal Palace.England captain Kane provided the spark after a goalless first half at Selhurst Park by heading the opener on 48 minutes and following up with a well-taken second five minutes later.Matt Doherty and Son Heung-min then put the result beyond doubt as Antonio Conte’s side won for the first time since the World Cup break and moved back within two points of the top four.Four goals were shared at Elland Road as Leeds and...
Erik ten Hag urges patience over Jadon Sancho’s return as obstacles remain
Erik ten Hag admits he is “impatient” for Jadon Sancho to be available again but will not force the process because hurdles remain in the Manchester United forward’s attempt to regain fitness and the requisite mindset. Sancho has not played since October’s 1-1 draw at Chelsea, after...
Yardbarker
Newcastle and Chelsea keen on 22-year-old Premier League ace
Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has been linked with a move away from the Premier League club before the January transfer window closes. According to a report from RMCsport, the 22-year-old French goalkeeper is a target for German champions Bayern Munich, who are looking for a long-term replacement for club legend Manuel Neuer. Meanwhile, Premier League sides Newcastle United and Chelsea have joined the race as well.
Frank Lampard demands Everton show courage in their fight for survival
Frank Lampard says the stark reality of Everton’s situation is that he and the team are in a fight for survival and must show “big balls” to drag themselves out of the mire. The Everton manager heads to Manchester United in the FA Cup on Friday under...
Inter Milan condemn leaders Napoli to first Serie A defeat of season
Edin Dzeko’s bullet header wrecked Napoli’s unbeaten record as Inter Milan held on for a hard-fought 1-0 win over the Serie A leaders at San Siro.Napoli’s defeat, which also ended their 11-match domestic winning streak, enabled second-placed AC Milan to narrow the gap at the top to five points following their 2-1 win at Salernitana.Napoli struggled for rhythm on their return after the seven-week World Cup and festive break, and Dzeko’s 56th-minute effort, when he got on the end of a cross from Federico Dimarco at close range, proved enough.The visitors laid siege to the Inter goal in the dying...
England midfielder Jordan Nobbs swaps Arsenal for Aston Villa
Aston Villa have announced the signing of England midfielder Jordan Nobbs from Women’s Super League rivals Arsenal.The 30-year-old, who missed the Lionesses’ victorious European Championship campaign last summer with a knee ligament injury, has signed an 18-month deal with an option to extend.Nobbs won three WSL titles and four Women’s FA Cups during a 12-year spell with the Gunners, and returned to the national team set-up for last September’s World Cup qualifiers against Austria and Luxembourg.She has featured in all nine of Arsenal’s WSL fixtures this season, including during their 4-1 win at Villa Park in December, as they look to...
BBC
Sutton's predictions: Man Utd v Bournemouth
For the latest round of Premier League predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Cian McCluskey, drummer with Irish indie band Modernlove and a Liverpool fan. I am a bit worried about where Bournemouth are heading - they have lost six of their past seven league games and conceded two poor goals from set plays against Crystal Palace.
BBC
Morgan Whittaker: Swansea City recall forward from Plymouth Argyle loan
Swansea City have recalled Morgan Whittaker from a season-long loan at Plymouth Argyle. Whittaker, 21, has impressed for the League One leaders, scoring nine goals in 25 third-tier appearances since moving to Home Park last July. The forward has made only three Championship starts for Swansea having joined from Derby...
BBC
'I wouldn’t be surprised if Liverpool let Firmino go'
Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards thinks Liverpool could sell Roberto Firmino in January after the striker was linked with clubs in Saudi Arabia. "Nobody goes to Saudi Arabia unless it’s for the money," Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast. "Liverpool need to be careful with this, because they have...
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Striker Harry Kane marked his 300th Premier League appearance with a brace of goals to hand Tottenham Hotspur an emphatic 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace in their London derby at Selhurst Park on Wednesday.Defender Matt Doherty and Son Heung-min netted further goals for the visitors as Palace capitulated in the second half having been the better side in the opening period when the teams went to the break at 0-0.The win moves Tottenham to 33 points from their 18 matches and to within two points of fourth-placed Manchester United, though they have played a game more. Palace are in 12th...
Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Aston Villa substitute Danny Ings grabbed a late equaliser to secure a 1-1 home draw with Midlands rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers after trailing for much of Wednesday’s Premier League tussle.Ings netted 12 minutes from time to level after Daniel Podence’s skilful goal handed Wolves an early lead and hope of moving out of the relegation zone.But they stayed second from bottom after the draw at Villa Park while their hosts moved up one place to 11th position.Podence showed some tricky footwork before firing home a left-footed effort in the 12th minute as Wolves made a bright start in their third league game under new manager Julen Lopetegui.They served early notice of their potential when centre back Nathan Collins had his header cleared off the line by Ezri Konsa in the sixth minute.
BBC
'Villa probably would sell Ings if the money was right'
Aston Villa would consider selling Danny Ings in January if the price is right, but a loan move to Everton seems unlikely, according to Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards. Villa have reportedly rejected an offer from the Toffees and Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "Ings is still only 30 and a lot of clubs need goals. He scored for Aston Villa against Wolves and is still very much involved.
Forest beats Southampton 1-0, out of Premier League bottom 3
SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Nottingham Forest climbed out of the Premier League’s relegation zone and left Southampton adrift in last place with a 1-0 win over its lowly rival on Wednesday. Taiwo Awoniyi scored in the 27th minute at St. Mary’s, tapping the ball into an empty net...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Aberdeen, Lewis Ferguson, Cove Rangers
Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is on the radar of Danish side FC Midtjylland as the £6m-rated striker is reportedly seeking a move away from Scotland. (Scottish Sun) And Swiss starlet Ardon Jashari is aware of speculation linking him with a move to the Scottish champions as other big clubs start to show interest in the Luzern player. (Scottish Sun)
ng-sportingnews.com
FA Cup 3rd round draw and fixtures: Man City vs Chelsea and other matches in England's famous tournament
Premier League champions Manchester City will host Chelsea in the standout tie of the FA Cup third round. Pep Guardiola's side have already faced the Blues — who beat them in the 2021 Champions League final — in domestic cup action this season, with Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez on target to secure a 2-0 City victory at the Etihad Stadium.
