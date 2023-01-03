Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Florida achieved economic milestones in 2022
Florida’s economy reached many milestones in 2022, including recording it’s second lowest unemployment rate in state history and reaching record levels of job creation and budget reserves. It also closed 2022 with nearly $22 billion in surplus, the highest in state history, and decreased its debt by $1.3 billion.
Citrus County Chronicle
2nd Term: California's Newsom draws "battle lines" with GOP
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom may be fresh off a campaign victory, but on Friday he talked like a politician ready for a fight as he held up his state as a beacon of freedom amid what he called a “rising tide of oppression" in Republican-led states.
Florida witness says sphere appeared and disappeared crossing sky
A Florida witness at Orlando reported watching a sphere-shaped object that would disappear and then reappear in another spot at 3:30 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Florida driver reports encounter with 'Star Wars-like' ship
A Florida witness at Port St. Lucie reported watching a bright light with a blue tail that quickly disappeared at 2:50 a.m. on December 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Citrus County Chronicle
W.Va. journalist let go after reporting on abuse allegations
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia journalist lost her job last month after she reported about alleged abuse of people with disabilities within the state agency that runs West Virginia's foster care and psychiatric facilities. Amelia Ferrell Knisely, a reporter at West Virginia Public Broadcasting, said she was...
mynews13.com
There's a new lightning capital of the U.S., but it remains in Central Florida
Florida has often claimed the title of "Lightning Capital of the United States." According to a new annual report released by Vaisala, 2022 was no different. Four Corners, Fla. has been designated the area with the highest number of lightning events per square mile. What You Need To Know. Lightning...
Citrus County Chronicle
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 4:32 p.m. EST
Woman gets 3 years in bogus good Samaritan online fundraiser. MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey woman who pleaded guilty to helping her boyfriend spread a feel-good story that garnered more than $400,000 in online donations has been sentenced to three years in prison on state theft charges. Burlington County prosecutors say 32-year-old Katelyn McClure wasn’t present in the Mount Holly courtroom Friday because she is serving a one-year federal term in the case. Prosecutors said McClure and Mark D’Amico concocted the feel-good tale in 2017 about Johnny Bobbitt Jr. giving $20 when her car ran out of gas in Philadelphia. Prosecutors said the couple spent much of the money on vehicles and casino trips.
floridapolitics.com
Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson names new head of Agricultural Law Enforcement
'Colonel Lee Adams will bring a level of excellence, professionalism, and integrity that is in keeping with the tradition of the Office of Agriculture Law Enforcement.'. Newly sworn in Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Wilton Simpson got to work on Wednesday by naming Lee Adams as the new director of his Department’s Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement.
WCJB
State of Florida launches new anti-littering campaign next week
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new anti-littering campaign is being launched by the state next week. It’s called the Drive it Home, Keep our Paradise Litter-Free campaign. It will take place this month and next. FDOT officials say the message is that it’s the public’s responsibility to properly get...
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis appoints Democrat Dave Kerner to captain FLHSMV
The former Palm Beach County Mayor made waves when he endorsed DeSantis in the 2022 election. Gov. Ron DeSantis has nominated former Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner as Executive Director of the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV). Kerner, currently a County Commissioner, will serve as interim...
“Most Haunted Road In Florida”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Visit At Night Or When You’re Alone
Florida is home to many haunted roads, each with their own eerie stories and legends. Here are four of the most haunted roads in the state:. 1. The Old Dixie Highway: This stretch of road in South Florida is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a woman who was killed in a hit-and-run accident. Drivers have reported seeing a woman in white standing on the side of the road, and some have even claimed to have hit her, only to find that there was no one there when they stopped.
FDOT reports to DeSantis on Northern Turnpike Extension effort
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) received nearly 4,000 public comments, had more than 50,000 visits to its website and hosted 36 well-attended public meetings during its months-long study of a possible Northern Turnpike Extension. The statistics are included in the final report and status of an Alternative Corridor Evaluation...
wflx.com
DeSantis activates Florida National Guard amid influx of migrants
Florida's governor signed an executive order Friday activating the state's National Guard as the Florida Keys manages a major influx of people fleeing Cuba and other Caribbean nations. The order also directs state law enforcement agencies and other state agencies to provide resources in support of local governments responding to...
Citrus County Chronicle
Hawaii eruption not dangerous but offers spectacular sight
HONOLULU (AP) — Lava from Kilauea spurted high into the air and spread out across about 300 acres (120 hectares) of the Hawaii volcano's summit crater floor, creating a spectacular sight as the mountain began erupting again after a few weeks' hiatus. Jillian Marohnic said the pool of lava...
fox35orlando.com
Mega Millions: Winning $1 million ticket sold in Florida; jackpot rises to $1.1 billion
ORLANDO, Fla. - Check your Mega Millions tickets! There may have been no jackpot winner on Friday, but someone in Florida did win $1 million!. The numbers drawn late Friday were: 3, 20, 46, 59, 63 and gold Mega Ball 13. No one matched all six numbers to win the...
FWC’s Catch A Florida Memory Giving Away $2,000 Fully Outfitted Fishing Kayak
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) saltwater angler recognition program, Catch a Florida Memory, is giving away a fully outfitted fishing kayak to one lucky angler in its first-ever Triple Threat Throwdown. This is an exclusive raffle opportunity for Triple Threat Club members
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis And First Lady Casey DeSantis First Dance At The Governor’s Inaugural Ball
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis hosted “the Governor’s Inaugural Ball” at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center this evening. Joined on stage by their three children, Madison, Mason, and Mamie, the couple walked out to a rendition of Van Zant’s “Sweet
southeastagnet.com
Commissioner Wilton Simpson Issues Statement After Being Sworn in as Florida’s 13 Commissioner of Agriculture
(FDACS/TALLAHASSEE, FL/Jan. 03, 2023) — Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson issued the following statement after being sworn in as Florida’s 13th Commissioner of Agriculture:. “I am deeply appreciative of the privilege and responsibility of serving as Florida’s 13th Commissioner of Agriculture and leading the Florida Department of...
Petition to put recreational pot on Florida ballot reaches nearly 150,000 signatures
The initiative totaled 148,418 submitted signatures as of Tuesday evening, up from 49,692 at the end of November.
