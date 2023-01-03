ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stetson Bennett Just Inches Away From UGA History

By Christian Kirby II
After a heroic 4th quarter in the Peach Bowl, Stetson Bennett is one step closer to becoming the greatest Georgia quarterback of all time

Stetson Bennett cemented his legacy even further with his performance in Saturday night's instant-classic Peach Bowl victory. The senior quarterback finished the night 23/34 for 398 yards and 3 touchdowns. In the final drive of the game, Bennett was a perfect 5/5 as he marched the Bulldogs' offense down the field to take the lead and eventually win the game.

While Bennett's 4th quarter performance will be talked about amongst Georgia fans for years to come, the former walk-on has the opportunity to make even more history in next Monday's National Title game.

With a win, Bennett will finish his career with the Bulldogs as the only quarterback in program history to win 2 National Championships and finish the season with a 15-0 record.

While team accomplishments may not be as impressive to some, Bennett is also just yards away from breaking UGA's single-season record for passing yards in a season. Currently, "The Mailman" needs just 71 passing yards to pass Aaron Murray for the most passing yards in a season and is just 177 yards away from becoming the only quarterback in Georgia Football history to throw for 4,000 yards in a single season.

While Monday's game could see Bennett rewriting the Georgia Football history books and arguably becoming the greatest Bulldog in program history, the veteran signal caller will almost certainly prioritize winning by any means necessary over anything else.

