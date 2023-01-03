ESPN praised for coverage of Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s medical emergency on Monday Night Football

Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati Ohio Winter Activities for all AgesLedford WritesCincinnati, OH
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Former Jets star ripped for Damar Hamlin comments
Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition at University of Cincinnati Medical Center after going into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. Before collapsing, the Buffalo Bills safety tackled Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. On ESPN on Tuesday, former Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets star Bart Scott seemed to place some blame on Higgins and the use of his helmet during the routine tackle.
Doctor who claimed he gave Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin COVID-19 booster last week isn’t real
Damar Hamlin clearly took a significant blow to the chest before collapsing with a cardiac arrest during his Buffalo Bills’ Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. And, although a number of doctors have spoken out about what likely occurred and how such a thing is not unheard...
Giants’ Graham Gano hopes to add to a list of memorable kicks that include a 78-yarder he ‘expected to make’
Stick around for 13 seasons as an NFL kicker and you’re sure to have a treasure trove of memories. Graham Gano, who is in his 13th season overall and third with the Giants, has lots of them filed away. The Giants, of course, know a lot about one of...
After Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed, this is what coach Sean McDermott told the Bengals coach
After Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin left the field at Paycor Stadium in an ambulance during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night, both teams were left processing what had just happened. Bengals coach Zac Taylor called it an unprecedented situation when he met with reporters Wednesday in Cincinnati....
Redcoat Marching Band takes NFL team's spare plane to L.A. for UGA football championship
Half of UGA's Redcoat Marching Band might have believed they were boarding a plane with NFL coaching legend Bill Belichick. That's because one of the two Eastern Airline jets the band took to Los Angeles on Saturday for Georgia football's national championship game was a spare plane the Patriots sold to the...
Bills’ Damar Hamlin asks fans to do something for him: What is it?
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, on the road to recovery after collapsing on the field on Monday night, issued his first statement on Saturday — after speaking privately earlier in the week with his teammates. “When you put real love out into the world it comes backs to you...
Hamlin, still critical, continues recovery, tweets thanks
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Doctors described Damar Hamlin’s neurological function as “excellent” Saturday, as the Buffalo Bills safety continued making progress in his recovery after having to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Monday. In providing their daily update on Hamlin, the Bills said the player continues to breathe […]
Report: Saints Grant Broncos Permission to Interview Sean Payton
The New Orleans Saints have granted permission to a Denver Broncos' request to interview Sean Payton for their open head coaching position.
Raiders’ Dave Ziegler speaks about Derek Carr. ‘Emotion involved in that.’
The Raiders benched Derek Carr for the final two games of the 2022 NFL season
Giants’ Super Bowl star: Daniel Jones is playing with a ‘chip on his shoulder’ and Giants are in ‘great position’ for playoffs
As the Giants head into their regular-season finale against the Eagles on Sunday, one of their former stars believes quarterback Daniel Jones is “maturing” before our eyes and says the team is in “great position” going forward. “I think he has a chip on his shoulder,”...
'Out there taking a beating': Cavs monitor Darius Garland amid multiple injuries
There's one thing that seems to happen in Cavs games without fail—Darius Garland getting banged up on the court. It's been such a frequent occurrence that the broadcast can't help but speak about it.
Caesars Ohio promo code SILIVE1BET: $1,500 bonus for new users
NFL picks: Giants vs. Eagles prediction, spread & playoff picture
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New York Giants secured a spot in the playoffs with their 38-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17, and they could rest their starters this week. They already are locked into the #6 seed in the NFC, but head coach Brian Daboll hasn’t said whether he’ll play his backups. On the other hand, the Philadelphia Eagles need to win this weekend to lock up home-field advantage in the NFC.
