Texas State

A Nature-Filled New Year! Jennifer Garner Rings In 2023 Up In The Snowy Mountains With Friends

By Molly Claire Goddard
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
Jennifer Garner spent the start of 2023 getting in touch with nature.

On Monday, January 2, the 13 Going on 30 actress sent warm wishes to her fans on Instagram while spending the holiday weekend hiking in the snowy mountains with friends.

"May your new year be filled with bluebird skies and brilliant women, with the health and safety to enjoy every bit of both. ✨," Garner, 50, captioned the multitude of photos from her crew's journey through the white covered hills.

"HNY, you amazing human!" Gwyneth Paltrow commented under the post, while another famous friend Holly Robinson Pete added, "HNY Sis 🎆🎆🎆🎆."

The upcoming year is bound to be an interesting one for the Juno star as she continues the process of co-parenting with ex-husband Ben Affleck , whom she shares Violet , 16, Seraphina , 13, and Samuel , 10, with, and his new wife, Jennifer Lopez .

The Selena actress, who shares twins Max and Emme , both 14, with ex Marc Anthony , recently gushed over Garner, calling her an "amazing" co-parent, while noting the Texas native and Affleck "work well together" despite calling it quits in 2018.

"Now that Jen and Jen have been co-parenting, they’ve been getting to know each other better and have formed a very new friendship," an insider dished about the Hollywood A-listers.

"They really enjoy each other," a source continued, adding how Garner "can’t believe how sweet" Lopez, 53, has been to her kids.

As far as her own love life, the brunette beauty put the rumor mill into overdrive last year about a possible engagement to longtime boyfriend John Miller — after she was spotted wearing a ring on that particular finger. Despite no confirmation of wedding bells, the pair have become increasingly serious — and private.

“Jennifer loves how little John cares for the limelight or the whole Hollywood scenester stuff," the source close to Garner explained. “Very different from Ben and J. Lo’s relationship in that way. You’ll never see them ham it up for the cameras or fixate about what events to attend together, it’s just not their style."

