hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 “Black Olive” Release Date Confirmed
The Air Jordan 7 is getting quite a bit of shine these days. If you love the Air Jordan 7, then 2022 has been a very good year for you. Of course, this year is about to be wrapped up in just three days from now. That being said, it appears as though the Jordan 7 will still have a dominant run in 2023.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Gets Official Images
Jordan Brand is on a streak right now. When Michael Jordan won his very first NBA title back in 1991, he was wearing the Air Jordan 6. This immediately became an iconic shoe for Jordan, who eventually went on to win six championships. His career was certainly iconic, and his shoes were able to embrace that history.
hypebeast.com
Take a Look at This Air Jordan 4 "Mecha Mewtwo" Custom
To round out the year, Andrew Chiou has introduced another Pokémon-inspired Air Jordan 4 concept, this time taking visual cues from “Mecha Mewtwo.” The new AJ4 follows two similar concepts inspired by viewer-favorite Pokémons Snorlax and Shiny Charizard. Using a pair of Nike x Off-White™ Air...
hypebeast.com
Air Jordan 5 "Burgundy" Is Getting a Retro Release in 2023
The Air Jordan 5 had quite an eventful 2022 as it was produced in collaborative form alongside CLOT, PSG and hip hop mogul DJ Khaled and saw nostalgic colorways like the “Green Bean” return to the frontlines. And now that those are in the rearview mirror, the Jordan model already has its eyes set on delivering the heat in 2023, and the latest to be brought to our attention is a retro release of the Air Jordan 5 “Burgundy” colorway.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan 6 Rings “Cool Grey” Coming Soon: Photos
Another dope Jordan 6 Rings is on the way. One of the better hybrid sneakers to be crafted by Jumpman is the Jordan 6 Rings. Overall, hybrid sneakers sometimes get a bad wrap from people. This is because sneakerheads like what they know, and would rather not have the classics tinkered with.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey To Drop In “Arctic Orange” Colorway
The Jordan Two Trey has been having a solid run lately. Over the years, Jumpman has delivered some amazing hybrid sneakers, including the Jordan Two Trey. This is a sneaker that carries aesthetics from a multitude of different models. For instance, we have bits of the Air Jordan 11, Air Jordan 12, Jordan 8, and a few others. Overall, it makes for a very unique look.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Release Date Delayed
This Jordan 4 pays homage to another Jumpman silhouette. Over the last three years, fans have seen a lot from the Air Jordan 5. Back in 2020, this sneaker celebrated its 30th anniversary, which led to a whole lot of new offerings. Additionally, this sneaker got a bunch of retros. Overall, it was a huge celebration, and that celebration has continued throughout the 2020s.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 12 Low Golf “Cherry” Release Date Revealed
Another dope Jordan Brand golf shoe is coming soon. One of the best new golf shoes from Jordan Brand is the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf. Of course, Michael Jordan loves to play golf, and his Jumpman line has reflected this. Overall, the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf is one of his best golf offerings, and it continues to receive new colorways.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan 6 Rings “True Blue” Unveiled: Photos
Of all of the hybrid Jordans ever made, there is no doubt that the Jordan 6 Rings is one of the most popular. This is a shoe that takes elements from the six shoes that Michael Jordan won titles in, and brings them all together. Overall, it is a nice concept that lends itself well to unique color schemes.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Brand Reveals Its Entire Spring 2023 Retro Collection
This Jordan Brand collection is immense. Jordan Brand is one of the biggest sneaker entities in the world, and for good reason. Of course, they are forever linked to the likes of Michael Jordan. Jordan had some amazing shoes during his time as a player, and to this day, his old silhouettes remain beloved.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Zion 2 Drops In Unique Red & Gum Colorway
The Jordan Zion 2 is getting a ton of shine. Zion Williamson’s second signature shoe is the Jordan Zion 2. Unfortunately, Williamson was never able to take to the court with his first model. This is because he was injured all of last season. However, he is healthy now, and the Zion 2 has been part of his rotation.
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Nike Air Max Scorpion “Leap High”
Designed entirely during the pandemic, the Nike Air Max Scorpion is one of the Swoosh’s newest creations. And following its introduction much earlier in the year, the silhouette has only seen very few releases. The catalog is due to expand in 2023, however, starting with the newly-revealed “Leap High” colorway.
sneakernews.com
Scottie Pippen Is Launching His Own Sneaker NFT Collection
Web3 has slowly begun to form a sneaker culture of its own, with big brands the likes of adidas and Nike having recently entered the space with their very own projects. Now, Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, too, is crafting an NFT collection of his own, one complete with both digital and physical sneakers alike.
hypebeast.com
In-Hand Look at Coley Miller's Nike Foamposite One "Doernbecher”
It’s tradition that in the early half of the year, and Jordan Brand link arms to piece together the rollout for its annual Doernbecher Freestyle collection. And after previewing the full range back in October, more leaks of the upcoming sneakers have been trickling out, the latest being the Nike Foamposite One “Doernbecher” that’s designed by Coley Miller — one of the six designers highlighted in this year’s capsule.
Nike shows it's serious about growing slip-on shoe trend with new Jordan brand easy-entry line
The brand's new 23/7 line of slip-on sneakers for kids will release on January 16. Nike's been developing hands-free technology for several years.
The New Air Jordan 1 ‘Washed Heritage’ Colorway Is Coming Soon
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new iteration of the beloved Air Jordan 1 is coming soon. Sneaker social media accounts @zSneakerheadz, @sameoldsneakers, and @sneakerknockerzllc shared images and videos of the Air Jordan 1 High “Washed Heritage,” which is a new iteration of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe that’s slated to hit retail in the spring. The latest iteration of the Air Jordan 1 High features a standard white-based leather that’s offset by premium suede overlay panels at the forefoot, heel counter and eyelets. A lighter shade...
hypebeast.com
adidas Crazy 1 Returns With Off-White Uppers and Purple Accents
2022 marked the return of Crazy 1 — Kobe Bryant‘s first signature silhouette with the brand. Die-hard Mamba fans responded well to its reissue as a handful of its launches sold out, so the model will be looking to add to this momentum with more deliveries in the new year. On deck for the court-ready model is a brand new off-white colorway that is complemented by purple and gray accents.
hypebeast.com
First Look at the Air Jordan 2 Low Craft "Atmosphere"
Hot off the heels of dropping in its classic “Chicago” colorway, the Air Jordan 2 is making its way back into the spotlight this week with a preview of a new installment. Teased by way of early imagery, the Air Jordan 2 Low Craft “Atmosphere” has now popped up on the sneaker community’s radar.
Complex
Nike’s Air Footscape Woven Returns This Year
It turns out that the retro of the Air Alpha Force Low is just the tip of the iceberg of what’s to come from Nike this year in terms of old models returning. Also making its way back to retail in 2023 is the Air Footscape Woven, per a Nike document that was viewed by Complex. News of its return was initially reported by Sole Retriever last week.
Jordan Brand Readies New Air Jordan 2 Colorway for Easter
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new iteration of the Air Jordan 2 could be making its way to retail soon. Sneaker leak social media accounts @zSneakerheadz and @Masterchefian shared images of the Air Jordan 2 Low “Easter,” a new colorway of Michael Jordan’s second signature shoe that’s reportedly dropping in April. The Air Jordan 2 Low “Easter” will wear a “Atmosphere/Pale Vanilla/White/Photon Dust” color scheme, with a pink-based upper and pale yellow piping at the midfoot, matching sock liner and heel tab. The silhouette’s tongue...
