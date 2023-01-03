'Divorce In 2023?': Jason Aldean's Wife Brittany Called Out For Receiving Forehead Kiss From Donald Trump

@brittanyaldean/instagram; mega

After Jason Aldean 's wife, Brittany Aldean , posted a photo of herself receiving a kiss from Donald Trump , fans lost it.

“A fairy-tale ending to 2022🤍,” the 34-year-old captioned a slideshow of photos, which showed them ringing in the new year at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate .

In one of the photos, the blonde babe is sitting next to the country star, 45, as Trump, 76, bent over and gave her a smooch on the forehead.

But people were disgusted by the viral moment . One person wrote, "What??!!! ridiculous! Unfollowing!!!" while another stated, "I have lost a lot of respect."

A third person said, "How can any women support him ... or want him to kiss her head? Brittany with how much you talk about supporting other women ... that's an oxymoron."

Meanwhile, other social media users came for the "Dirt Road Anthem" crooner . “Trump got a good long look down your wife’s chest when he kissed her,” one person tweeted, while another said, “He is really looking down her cleavage! Lost all respect for Jason Aldean when he left his [former] wife for Brittany. This just reaffirms whey I won’t buy his music!!”

Some couldn't help but laugh at the Georgia native's reaction to the situation .

“Lol. Aldean’s expression is hilarious. It’s a cross between displeasure and anger. Trump would screw ole Jason over in a heartbeat but there he is. What a cluck,” one pointed out, while a second said, “That third rate country singer looks pissed and surprised. Hey Jason, he is used to ‘getting what he wants.' Divorce in 2023?”

As OK! previously reported, Trump and his wife, Melania Trump , celebrated the new year surrounded by some of their political allies .

"We need a strong border and we need it now," he told the guests, which included Borat 2 star Rudy Giuliani and controversial MyPillow mogul, Mike Lindell . "We also have to bring back the economy ... with inflation destroying our country."

However, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump were nowhere to be found.