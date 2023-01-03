ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

'Divorce In 2023?': Jason Aldean's Wife Brittany Called Out For Receiving Forehead Kiss From Donald Trump

By OK! Staff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wnsJ6_0k2H7Qvf00
@brittanyaldean/instagram; mega

After Jason Aldean 's wife, Brittany Aldean , posted a photo of herself receiving a kiss from Donald Trump , fans lost it.

“A fairy-tale ending to 2022🤍,” the 34-year-old captioned a slideshow of photos, which showed them ringing in the new year at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate .

In one of the photos, the blonde babe is sitting next to the country star, 45, as Trump, 76, bent over and gave her a smooch on the forehead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uUFw3_0k2H7Qvf00
@brittanyaldean/instagram

But people were disgusted by the viral moment . One person wrote, "What??!!! ridiculous! Unfollowing!!!" while another stated, "I have lost a lot of respect."

A third person said, "How can any women support him ... or want him to kiss her head? Brittany with how much you talk about supporting other women ... that's an oxymoron."

Meanwhile, other social media users came for the "Dirt Road Anthem" crooner . “Trump got a good long look down your wife’s chest when he kissed her,” one person tweeted, while another said, “He is really looking down her cleavage! Lost all respect for Jason Aldean when he left his [former] wife for Brittany. This just reaffirms whey I won’t buy his music!!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yKBSq_0k2H7Qvf00
@brittanyaldean/instagram

Some couldn't help but laugh at the Georgia native's reaction to the situation .

“Lol. Aldean’s expression is hilarious. It’s a cross between displeasure and anger. Trump would screw ole Jason over in a heartbeat but there he is. What a cluck,” one pointed out, while a second said, “That third rate country singer looks pissed and surprised. Hey Jason, he is used to ‘getting what he wants.' Divorce in 2023?”

HOUSE JANUARY 6 COMMITTEE REFERS EX-PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP TO DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE FOR CRIMINAL PROSECUTION

As OK! previously reported, Trump and his wife, Melania Trump , celebrated the new year surrounded by some of their political allies .

"We need a strong border and we need it now," he told the guests, which included Borat 2 star Rudy Giuliani and controversial MyPillow mogul, Mike Lindell . "We also have to bring back the economy ... with inflation destroying our country."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AUUju_0k2H7Qvf00
@brittanyaldean/instagram

However, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump were nowhere to be found.

Prince Harry Claims Queen Elizabeth II Once Grilled Meghan Markle About Her Political Views On Donald Trump

Asking the tough questions! It seems the late Queen Elizabeth II wanted to know all about Meghan Markle’s political affiliations, grilling the Suits star on her views surrounding then-presidential candidate Donald Trump during their first encounter.According to an excerpt obtained from Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir, the monarch wasted little time in getting to know her then future daughter-in-law, broaching the subject of the controversial political figure during the pair’s initial meeting at the Royal Lodge estate in Windsor, England, just ahead of the 2016 election. PRINCE HARRY CLAIMS 'PALACE COMMS TEAM' HOUNDED 'SUITS' SCREENWRITERS 'TO CHANGE' MEGHAN MARKLE'S DIALOGUEThough Harry...
Ivanka Trump Spotted Sans Her Wedding Ring In New Year As Jared Kushner Rift Rumors Swirl

Though she may have been notably MIA from her famous father Donald Trump’s annual Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve gala, former first daughter Ivanka Trump rang in 2023 with a bang — and without a wedding band. On Sunday, January 1, the fashion mogul, who is rumored to be on the outs with husband Jared Kushner, was spotted enjoying some solo time with pals, partaking in a paddleball game at a friend’s home in Miami, Fla, Radar Online reported.Though Trump opted for a sleek, relatively minimalist look during her day out, donning a white tennis dress with a matching visor, sneakers...
Prince Harry Recalls King Charles' 'Sadistic' Jokes About His 'Real' Dad In 'Spare' Memoir

Prince Harry recalled how King Charles III used to make "sadistic" jokes about his "real" father in his upcoming memoir, Spare. When the Duke of Sussex, 38, was growing up, rumors swirled that his father was Princess Diana's former lover Major James Hewitt.Harry claimed in his memoir, which is set to hit shelves Tuesday, January 10, that Charles seemingly enjoyed taking jabs at the red-headed prince about his parentage. PRINCE HARRY CLAIMS WILLIAM & KATE MIDDLETON TOLD HIM TO WEAR NAZI COSTUME: THEY 'HOWLED WITH LAUGHTER'"Pa liked telling stories, and this was one of the best in his repertoire. He’d...
Marilee Fiebig Celebrates Her & T.J. Holmes' Daughter's Birthday After Insider Says Lawyer Was 'Blindsided' By Amy Robach Tryst

Marilee Fiebig isn't letting her highly publicized split from T.J. Holmes get in the way of celebrating their daughter Sabine Holmes' 10th birthday! On Friday, January 6, the mom-of-one made a special Instagram post to mark the occasion, sharing a photo of the tot lounging and a snap of her homemade cake."Happiest birthday to this wonderful human of mine, who pours so much goodness into the world," Fiebig gushed. "Knowing Sabine is in itself a blessing, so the privilege of raising and loving her feels like the gift of my lifetime."The immigration lawyer, 45, thanked her "incredible family" for sending...
Julie Chrisley Admits She Fears Being 'Separated' From Husband Todd 'Forever' Ahead Of Prison Sentence

Julie Chrisley is getting real about her fears regarding the future. Just days before she and husband Todd Chrisley are due to report to their respective Florida prisons to serve their combined 19 years behind bars, the Chrisley Knows Best matriarch shared her concerns over the couple's new normal."There is that possibility of my husband and I being separated," Julie said on the latest "Chrisley Confessions" podcast while speaking to her son Chase Chrisley's fiancée, Emmy Medders, after she and Todd were sentenced in November for fraud and tax evasion. "But there’s a difference between my husband and I...
FLORIDA STATE
Joe Biden Accidentally Refers To VP Kamala Harris As The 'President' In Latest Embarrassing Gaffe

President Joe Biden made another awkward public mistake when he referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as "President Harris" during a White House address on Thursday, January 5. According to Radar, the two politicians had been busily discussing potential new border policies at the time of the flub — a conversation that came shortly after Biden and Harris both found themselves in hot water with critics for not previously visiting the Mexico-US border since before Biden was elected in 2020."President Harris led this effort — led this effort to make things better in the countries from which they are leaving,"...
Prince Harry Claims Prince William Attacked Him & 'Grabbed Him By The Collar' Over Meghan Markle In New Memoir

In his new memoir, Spare, Prince Harry claimed Prince William got into a physical brawl with him over Meghan Markle. According to a new excerpt from The Guardian, the two brothers met at Nottingham Cottage, per William's request. During the meeting, the 40-year-old called Harry's wife “difficult,” “rude” and “abrasive," which the 38-year-old said was part of the "press narrative" in the U.K. about the former actress, 41. “It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor,” the book reads. “I landed on the dog’s...
'A Violent Bully!': Prince William Called Out For Allegedly Attacking Prince Harry In 2019

After Prince Harry claimed Prince William attacked him during a 2019 incident, people are calling out the dad-of-three for his antics. One person wrote, "Prince William is a bully, he’s going to get that spot light he wanted," while another added, "See! Prince William has always been a bully. Let no one ever forget! #PrinceWilliamIsABully."A third person added, "Prince William is a violent bully! #Princewilliamisabully."A fourth person weighed in, writing, "Now we know. The Prince of Wales is an abusive bully. #SparebyPrinceHarry #HarryandMeghan #PrinceWilliam."As OK! previously reported, the two brothers got into it after meeting aat Nottingham Cottage in 2019....
