I can’t believe you even try to fit that on a short bed. I have a extended cab, but the bed of my truck is the typical 8 foot bed. He has so much of that weight behind the wheels, I am not shocked that the truck bent in half
its clearly way overloaded and not balanced correctly, with a extenda cab and a short bed , and the camper extended way over the real bumper put to much pressure on the frame just behind the cab bending the frame at that point
It’s a dodge. So my guess is the frame rusted in half. Usually it’s the box and doors that go first on those over priced rust buckets.
Related
Yes, the 2024 Chevy Chevelle Is Here: How About An El Camino?
Woman shocked after discovering car has a secret compartment
What does 'Code Brown' in Walmart signify and how to react if you ever hear it?
Driver Trapped In Car For 300 Miles After Cruise Control Gets Stuck On, Brakes Fail
Man who lives in a Home Depot shed claims it's saved loads of money but people ask where his son sleeps
“Oregon Man Drags Dead Deer Into Walmart To Try & Steal Beer” Is An All-Time Great Headline
The $10 Harbor Freight Tool That Can Save You From a $1,000 Scam
A Tesla owner says his Model Y ordered him to pull over before it suddenly shut down, trapping him inside
Yes, warming up your car before driving in cold weather can damage the engine
What the emergency Code 7500 means on an airplane
German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America
Here's How Much It Costs To Charge Your EV At Walmart
The Beat Up Motorcycle American Pickers Bought For Over $50,000
Is It Cheaper To Run Space Heaters Or Central Heat?
What is the Purpose of the Tiny Pocket in Jeans?
The Best Month To Buy a Car in 2023
The 10 Greatest American V8 Engines Ever Made
Recycle Coffee Canisters Into Cute, Sealing Kitchen Storage Containers With A Few Supplies
C8 Corvette Left For Dead In Montana
MotorBiscuit
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 21