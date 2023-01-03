ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

fox42kptm.com

CBPD investigate Sunday evening homicide at apartment complex

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KPTM) — Council Bluffs Police Department (CBPD) is investigating a Sunday evening homicide at an apartment complex, according to a press release. Around 5:15 p.m. Sunday, police were called to 209 S 4th St. for shots fired. They found Tucker Dobberstein, 19, of Fremont, Nebraska dead...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
fox42kptm.com

January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The month is dedicated to raising awareness and to bringing law enforcement agencies and organizations together to help eliminate human trafficking. The International Labor Organization estimates 40 million people are trafficked around the...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Bellevue opens revamped section of 36th Street

BELLEVUE, Neb.—Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike joined city officials and construction contractors for a ribbon cutting for 36th Street Monday. The city said the $18 million improvement will make the stretch south of Capehart Road very different from the way it was. "It was just a little two-lane road that...
BELLEVUE, NE
fox42kptm.com

Nebraska Game and Parks is now seeking workers to join its team

LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Are you in the market for a job? Nebraska Game and Parks might be able to help with that. You'll want to mark your calendars for Saturday, February 4th. That's when agency representatives will be at Mahoney State Park near Ashland. In a news release, we're...
ASHLAND, NE
fox42kptm.com

Ralston Public Schools selects next superintendent

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Ralston Public Schools has announced that Jason Buckingham has been selected as their next superintendent, according to a press release from the school district. The Ralston Public Schools Board of Education voted unanimously for Buckingham at their meeting on Monday evening. I’m very excited and...
RALSTON, NE
fox42kptm.com

National CBD Month is relatively new but widely popular

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — January is National CBD Month, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The month-long observance celebrates the hemp product that has taken over the wellness community. The past few years the wellness community including millions of Americans have learned about the benefits of cannabidiol (CBD). Since, CBD has become...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Rising food prices force Benson bakery to close

OMAHA, Neb.—Baked After Dark Homemade Cookies is nestled away in the Benson neighborhood near the corner of 61st and Maple streets. They said Tuesday marks their five-year anniversary. However, they’ll be closing their doors in less than two weeks. The primary reason? The cost of doing business in...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Durham Museum celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day with free admission

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Durham Museum is celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day with free admission, according to a press release from the museum. "Join the museum as we highlight MLK’s legacy and message of peace, tolerance, community service, and an inclusive, hopeful future for all," said the press release.
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Big things are happening on the basketball court at Bellevue West

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KPTM) — Big things are happening on the basketball court at Bellevue West. Both the boys and the girls teams are off to tremendous starts. Quite a basketball story unfolding here at Bellevue West. Both the boys and the girls teams are playing exceptionally well, but tonight we take a look at the girls team.
BELLEVUE, NE
fox42kptm.com

Bellevue West boys basketball off to a historical start

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KPTM) — Cheering from the Bellevue West bleachers has become a common occurrence. The boys basketball teams are off to historical start. There is quite a long history of basketball success here at Bellevue West, but this year, they are bringing it up a level. They run...
BELLEVUE, NE

