Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox42kptm.com
CBPD investigate Sunday evening homicide at apartment complex
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KPTM) — Council Bluffs Police Department (CBPD) is investigating a Sunday evening homicide at an apartment complex, according to a press release. Around 5:15 p.m. Sunday, police were called to 209 S 4th St. for shots fired. They found Tucker Dobberstein, 19, of Fremont, Nebraska dead...
fox42kptm.com
Saunders County Deputy suffers multiple injuries in fiery crash after high-speed pursuit
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — A Saunders County deputy sustained multiple serious injuries after an attempted traffic stop resulted in both the suspect and deputy to losing control of their vehicles and crashing, according to a press release from Saunders County Sheriff's Office. On Friday, January 6 around 10 p.m.,...
fox42kptm.com
Cornhusker Driving School discusses driver safety with Omaha area high school students
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - Students at the Cornhusker Driving School in Omaha got to learn about the dangers of driving through several simulations. One of these simulations was a car seat that emulates what it would be like to roll over in a vehicle. Another showed what that would look...
fox42kptm.com
January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The month is dedicated to raising awareness and to bringing law enforcement agencies and organizations together to help eliminate human trafficking. The International Labor Organization estimates 40 million people are trafficked around the...
fox42kptm.com
Bellevue opens revamped section of 36th Street
BELLEVUE, Neb.—Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike joined city officials and construction contractors for a ribbon cutting for 36th Street Monday. The city said the $18 million improvement will make the stretch south of Capehart Road very different from the way it was. "It was just a little two-lane road that...
fox42kptm.com
National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day gives thanks to those who help the community
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day (L.E.A.D.) is on January 9, and it gives thanks to those who help the community, according to naitonaldaycalendar.com. These men and women put their lives on the line every day to serve the community in a field that is often...
fox42kptm.com
Blair starts first phase of bypass project hoping to divert trucks from Main Street
(Omaha, Neb.) — Monday was the expected day for Blair to start its bypass project. This project will take years to complete but the goal is to divert truck traffic going through the main street of the city. “It’s a project that has been many years in the making,”...
fox42kptm.com
Nebraska Game and Parks is now seeking workers to join its team
LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Are you in the market for a job? Nebraska Game and Parks might be able to help with that. You'll want to mark your calendars for Saturday, February 4th. That's when agency representatives will be at Mahoney State Park near Ashland. In a news release, we're...
fox42kptm.com
Ralston Public Schools selects next superintendent
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Ralston Public Schools has announced that Jason Buckingham has been selected as their next superintendent, according to a press release from the school district. The Ralston Public Schools Board of Education voted unanimously for Buckingham at their meeting on Monday evening. I’m very excited and...
fox42kptm.com
National CBD Month is relatively new but widely popular
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — January is National CBD Month, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The month-long observance celebrates the hemp product that has taken over the wellness community. The past few years the wellness community including millions of Americans have learned about the benefits of cannabidiol (CBD). Since, CBD has become...
fox42kptm.com
Looking for a job? Two upcoming job fairs offering part-time and full-time positions
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Two upcoming job fairs are offering part-time and full-time opportunities in the healthcare and education fields, according to press release from the fairs. A virtual job fair will take place on Thursday, January 12 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. This job fair is aimed...
fox42kptm.com
American Red Cross seeking blood donations, offering major incentive to give
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - This month is National Blood Donor Month. To encourage people to roll up their sleeves, the American Red Cross and the National Football League are teaming up to offer something they hope you take advantage of. If you donate at any time this month, you'll automatically...
fox42kptm.com
Games, art, and movies are among the fun, free things to do the week of January 9
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — A Brendan Fraser movie marathon, fine arts day, mystery book club, game night, and houseplant swap are among the fun, free things to do the week of January 9. The Down Under Lounge, 3530 Leavenworth St., is hosting a Fantastic Fraser Movie Monday starting at...
fox42kptm.com
Rising food prices force Benson bakery to close
OMAHA, Neb.—Baked After Dark Homemade Cookies is nestled away in the Benson neighborhood near the corner of 61st and Maple streets. They said Tuesday marks their five-year anniversary. However, they’ll be closing their doors in less than two weeks. The primary reason? The cost of doing business in...
fox42kptm.com
Durham Museum celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day with free admission
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Durham Museum is celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day with free admission, according to a press release from the museum. "Join the museum as we highlight MLK’s legacy and message of peace, tolerance, community service, and an inclusive, hopeful future for all," said the press release.
fox42kptm.com
Big things are happening on the basketball court at Bellevue West
BELLEVUE, Neb. (KPTM) — Big things are happening on the basketball court at Bellevue West. Both the boys and the girls teams are off to tremendous starts. Quite a basketball story unfolding here at Bellevue West. Both the boys and the girls teams are playing exceptionally well, but tonight we take a look at the girls team.
fox42kptm.com
Bellevue West boys basketball off to a historical start
BELLEVUE, Neb. (KPTM) — Cheering from the Bellevue West bleachers has become a common occurrence. The boys basketball teams are off to historical start. There is quite a long history of basketball success here at Bellevue West, but this year, they are bringing it up a level. They run...
fox42kptm.com
Creighton men's basketball snaps 3-game winning streak with loss against No. 4 UConn
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM0 — Big East preseason Player of the Year Adama Sanogo scored 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds as No. 4 Connecticut beat Creighton 69-60 on Saturday, January 7. It was the first time in six all-time meetings between the two men's basketball programs that the Huskies...
Comments / 0