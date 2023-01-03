Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Hearing, document release likely in Idaho slayings case
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The man accused in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students is back in Idaho, where he’s charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary, and could make his first court appearance as early as Thursday. Bryan Kohberger’s return to...
WDIO-TV
Gone Ice Fishin’ January 5th
With ice fishing season underway in Minnesota and Wisconsin, WDIO’s new weekly segment Gone Ice Fishin’ has launched. It airs during WDIO Sports at Ten on Thursday nights. Recent photos for Eric and Keagen, Sean Saddler, and Kyle Johnson. If you would like to submit a photo of...
WDIO-TV
$15.1 million Megabucks ticket sold in Luck, Wisconsin
There is a lucky winner in Wisconsin. A $15.1 million Megabucks jackpot-winning ticket for the Wednesday, January 4 drawing was sold at Wayne’s Food Plus on Butternut Ave. Lottery officials say it is the largest winning ticket ever sold by the Lottery retailer and the biggest Megabucks jackpot won since a $22.2 million jackpot in 2015.
WDIO-TV
Texas fires Chris Beard amid felony domestic violence charge
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas has fired basketball coach Chris Beard, who faces a felony domestic family violence charge stemming from a Dec. 12 incident involving his fiancée, with the school telling his attorney on Thursday that Beard is “unfit” for the position. Beard had five...
WDIO-TV
Authorities: Man killed in crash with train
St. Louis County said that a 56-year-old man was killed in a crash with a train. Emergency responders rushed to the scene around 10am on Thursday. This was at the intersection of Center Line Road and Industrial Road in Industrial Township. The sheriff’s office said it appears the man had...
WDIO-TV
Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupts again, summit crater glows
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s Kilauea began erupting inside its summit crater Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, less than one month after the volcano and its larger neighbor Mauna Loa stopped releasing lava. The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory detected a glow in webcam images indicating Kilauea had begun erupting...
