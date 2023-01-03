Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Top Ten Pizzerias In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Visit the Most Beautiful Library in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Haven, CT
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenConnecticut State
Former Real Housewives Star Denise Richards Latest Movie "The Junkyard Dogs" Filmed In CromwellFlorence CarmelaCromwell, CT
Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-ins And Dives: Which Connecticut Restaurant Does He Name As The BestFlorence CarmelaNorwalk, CT
Related
southernct.edu
Senior Travels to West Bank for Volunteer Opportunities
After having her hopes for a trip to Spain let down by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Krista Jones, ’22, has her eyes set on a different travel abroad experience. Beginning this month, Jones, a senior political science major from Stonington, Conn., will spend 10 weeks...
The Top Ten Pizzerias In Connecticut
In the mood for pizza tonight? Would you like to know where you can get the best slice. of pizza in Connecticut? Well, if you are born and bred in the 'Nutmeg State' you know that the best pizza is defined by four very neccessary components; coal-fired brick oven baking, a crunchy slightly--charred crust, seasoned tomato sauce, and a generous sprinkling of sharp pecorino romano cheese.
'Three Devastating Years' Cause Watertown Italian Eatery To Close
Struggles that began with the COVID-19 pandemic is causing a cornerstone of Watertown's dining scene to close. Porcini's, located at 68 School Street in Watertown, announced on their website that the restaurant will permanently close on Saturday, Jan. 14 after 23 years of serving up …
hamlethub.com
Monroe's Carl Anthony Trattoria to Relocate After 25 Years
Monroe, CT: In 1998, Carl Anthony Trattoria introduced its brand of hospitality to the charming town of Monroe, CT. Chef/Owner Sam Devellis took what was once a neighborhood pizza joint and created a modern, Italian-infused restaurant and gathering place that would quickly take the town by storm. The restaurant’s vibrant design aesthetic, lively bar scene, and innovative Italian menu solidified Carl Anthony Trattoria’s standing within a then, up and coming, Fairfield County dining scene. Soon to follow was Carl Anthony Restaurant Group which included Gioves Pizza Kitchen, Carl Anthony Catering, Carl Anthony Pizza Truck, and Bill’s Drive-in, elevating the brand’s presence throughout the region and among hungry food enthusiasts.
The Ronzoni Pastina Hoarding Has Started Already Connecticut
Jeez man, you people are quick. Not one day after I learned the incredible news that Ronzoni is discontinuing their Pastina pasta, and they're all gone from store shelves around Connecticut. Let this news sink in - according to snopes.com, Ronzoni Pastina - No. 155 has been discontinued. Ronzoni blames...
Renovation Update: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group
Photo by(42 Degrees North / Facebook) (PLYMOUTH, MA) In October 2022, the local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Loungeannounced after "lots of swirling rumors" they had"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" Three months later, they've now revealed how far in the process they are!
Who is state Rep. Quentin 'Q' Williams who died in Cromwell crash?
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Connecticut State Representative Quentin "Q" Williams died in a crash in Cromwell early Thursday morning, according to local officials. He was 39. Williams represented Middletown; he was sworn in Wednesday to serve his third term representing the 100th district. Williams, a Democrat, was the first African...
Boston 25 News WFXT
Connecticut legislator dies in wrong-way highway crash
CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state representative was killed overnight in a wrong-way highway crash after having attended the governor’s inaugural ball and his own swearing-in ceremony for a third term, House Democratic leaders said Thursday. Quentin Williams, a 39-year-old Democrat from Middletown known as “Q,” died...
connecticuthistory.org
Connecticut Turnpike Opens – Today in History: January 2
On January 2, 1958, Governor Abraham Ribicoff officially opened the Connecticut Turnpike—today the Governor John Davis Lodge Turnpike—to traffic. Ten months later, the last three miles, including the bridges over the Mianus and Byram rivers, opened connecting the Stamford area to the New England Thruway. At the time of construction the Connecticut Turnpike was the longest urban highway in the country.
New Beginnings: Popular Italian Restaurant In Monroe To Relocate After 25 Years
The owner of a popular Italian restaurant in Fairfield County has announced plans to close the eatery as he prepares to move the restaurant to a new location. Carl Anthony Trattoria in Monroe will close its current location at 477 Main St. and relocate to a nearby neighborhood, representatives announced on Thursday, Jan. 5.
Iconic Connecticut seafood restaurant to close doors after nearly 3 decades
The iconic Connecticut seafood restaurant USS Chowder Pot IV in Hartford said Tuesday that it will be closing its doors after nearly 30 years in business.
State Police identify Wallingford accident victim
A second vehicle, driven by Sharoya Hall , 39, of New York, New York, in the left lane, left the roadway into the grass center median. Hall was ejected from her vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Connecticut is often overshadowed by New York and New Jersey when it comes to the great bagel debate. While we may not have as many options when it comes to delis, that doesn't mean our bagels are any less delicious.
Corrections officer on disability worked for JetBlue: State
ROCKY HILL, Conn. — A South Windsor man who was placed on temporary total disability but worked for JetBlue is charged with illegally collecting worker's compensation benefits. Michael McLeod, 35, of South Windsor, was arrested Wednesday and charged with illegally collecting $16,239.17 in Workers’ Compensation benefits during his employment...
Connecticut State Rep. Quentin Williams killed in crash involving wrong-way driver in Cromwell
Connecticut State Rep. Quentin "Q" Williams was killed in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on Rt. 9 South in Cromwell early Thursday morning.
UPDATE: Popular Steakhouse Returning to Western Massachusetts
Representatives from FAT Brands Inc., the parent company of Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, reached out to announce the original press release provided on this story contained false information. An alleged JK Polk Investment Group contacted 22News with a press release about Ponderosa Steakhouse reopening. However, the owners of Ponderosa, FAT...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Route 8/25 Crash
2023-01-05@6:04pm–#Bridgeport CT– #cttraffic– A two car crash with injuries reported at Route 8/25 southbound exit. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
CDC lists four Conn. counties as high COVID-19 levels
Conn. (WTNH) — Four Connecticut counties were listed with high COVID-19 levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday. The COVID-19 Community Levels Map, launched earlier this year, shows that Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex, and New Haven counties were listed in the high/orange category, while Hartford, New London, Tolland, and Windham counties […]
Eyewitness News
Marijuana dispensaries prepare to open in CT on Jan. 10
OLD SAYBROOK , Conn. (WFSB) - Marijuana sales in Connecticut are starting in less than a week. Sales are expected to hit $375 million within the first year. Dispensaries are preparing for a big turnout on the first day. The CEO of Green Thumb Industries, Ben Kovler says he is...
45 Years After Disappearance Of CT Teen, Police Renew Call For Information
Police have renewed a call for information about a Connecticut man who disappeared shortly after his high school graduation 45 years ago.Samuel Byrd was last seen in June 1977 after his graduation from Hamden High School, when he was 18 years old, the New Haven Police Department said in an announce…
Comments / 0