ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southernct.edu

Senior Travels to West Bank for Volunteer Opportunities

After having her hopes for a trip to Spain let down by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Krista Jones, ’22, has her eyes set on a different travel abroad experience. Beginning this month, Jones, a senior political science major from Stonington, Conn., will spend 10 weeks...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Florence Carmela

The Top Ten Pizzerias In Connecticut

In the mood for pizza tonight? Would you like to know where you can get the best slice. of pizza in Connecticut? Well, if you are born and bred in the 'Nutmeg State' you know that the best pizza is defined by four very neccessary components; coal-fired brick oven baking, a crunchy slightly--charred crust, seasoned tomato sauce, and a generous sprinkling of sharp pecorino romano cheese.
CONNECTICUT STATE
hamlethub.com

Monroe's Carl Anthony Trattoria to Relocate After 25 Years

Monroe, CT: In 1998, Carl Anthony Trattoria introduced its brand of hospitality to the charming town of Monroe, CT. Chef/Owner Sam Devellis took what was once a neighborhood pizza joint and created a modern, Italian-infused restaurant and gathering place that would quickly take the town by storm. The restaurant’s vibrant design aesthetic, lively bar scene, and innovative Italian menu solidified Carl Anthony Trattoria’s standing within a then, up and coming, Fairfield County dining scene. Soon to follow was Carl Anthony Restaurant Group which included Gioves Pizza Kitchen, Carl Anthony Catering, Carl Anthony Pizza Truck, and Bill’s Drive-in, elevating the brand’s presence throughout the region and among hungry food enthusiasts.
MONROE, CT
FOX 61

Who is state Rep. Quentin 'Q' Williams who died in Cromwell crash?

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Connecticut State Representative Quentin "Q" Williams died in a crash in Cromwell early Thursday morning, according to local officials. He was 39. Williams represented Middletown; he was sworn in Wednesday to serve his third term representing the 100th district. Williams, a Democrat, was the first African...
CROMWELL, CT
Boston 25 News WFXT

Connecticut legislator dies in wrong-way highway crash

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state representative was killed overnight in a wrong-way highway crash after having attended the governor’s inaugural ball and his own swearing-in ceremony for a third term, House Democratic leaders said Thursday. Quentin Williams, a 39-year-old Democrat from Middletown known as “Q,” died...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
connecticuthistory.org

Connecticut Turnpike Opens – Today in History: January 2

On January 2, 1958, Governor Abraham Ribicoff officially opened the Connecticut Turnpike—today the Governor John Davis Lodge Turnpike—to traffic. Ten months later, the last three miles, including the bridges over the Mianus and Byram rivers, opened connecting the Stamford area to the New England Thruway. At the time of construction the Connecticut Turnpike was the longest urban highway in the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Corrections officer on disability worked for JetBlue: State

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — A South Windsor man who was placed on temporary total disability but worked for JetBlue is charged with illegally collecting worker's compensation benefits. Michael McLeod, 35, of South Windsor, was arrested Wednesday and charged with illegally collecting $16,239.17 in Workers’ Compensation benefits during his employment...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
WSBS

UPDATE: Popular Steakhouse Returning to Western Massachusetts

Representatives from FAT Brands Inc., the parent company of Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, reached out to announce the original press release provided on this story contained false information. An alleged JK Polk Investment Group contacted 22News with a press release about Ponderosa Steakhouse reopening. However, the owners of Ponderosa, FAT...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Route 8/25 Crash

2023-01-05@6:04pm–#Bridgeport CT– #cttraffic– A two car crash with injuries reported at Route 8/25 southbound exit. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

CDC lists four Conn. counties as high COVID-19 levels

Conn. (WTNH) — Four Connecticut counties were listed with high COVID-19 levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday. The COVID-19 Community Levels Map, launched earlier this year, shows that Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex, and New Haven counties were listed in the high/orange category, while Hartford, New London, Tolland, and Windham counties […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Marijuana dispensaries prepare to open in CT on Jan. 10

OLD SAYBROOK , Conn. (WFSB) - Marijuana sales in Connecticut are starting in less than a week. Sales are expected to hit $375 million within the first year. Dispensaries are preparing for a big turnout on the first day. The CEO of Green Thumb Industries, Ben Kovler says he is...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy